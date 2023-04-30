Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAIR, HARVEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
|
|CARLSON, DREWE BEVING
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
|
|GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HICKMAN, ROY C
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION
- POSS. OF SCHEDULE II DRUG TCA 39-17-408
|
|HOUSTON, DARIEN AJEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MANIS, JESSE COLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MILLS, QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NOVOA, CLARISSA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ORTIZ-GONZALEZ, FRANKY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAGE, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PALMER, HEATHER NICOLH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, JOHN NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POLK, KISHELL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REASONS, DAVINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|SALES, WILLIE DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMONE, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/07/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCCE (SIMPLE POSSES
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUGGS, ASHLEY SHAVONNA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/03/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TABACCHI, DEAN CAROL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|THOMAS, GEOFFREY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THORNTON, JASON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|VARNER, JUAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, JERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|