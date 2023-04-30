Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, April 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTLEY, MELISSA 
130 DAN FRENCH LANE GRAYVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

BLAIR, HARVEY LEE 
1081 HIGH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CANION, REBECCA ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

CARLSON, DREWE BEVING 
7348 LANDLOCK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHUBB, GARY LYNOUNERA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE 
1142 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL 
926 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL 
3400 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE 
5600 LAKE RESORT TERR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS 
4658 CARY LN HIXSON, 373434715 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE 
1111 NORWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HICKMAN, ROY C 
262 HARRISON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION
POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II DRUG TCA 39-17-408

HOUSTON, DARIEN AJEE 
135 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HUCKABEE, MICHAEL SHANE 
766 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307412119 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SELLING POSSESSION OF CONTROL
UNLAWL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITIES

JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH 
2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER 
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANIS, JESSE COLE 
150 MCINTURFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR L 
3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MILLS, QUINCY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NOVOA, CLARISSA 
3908 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS 
3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ORTIZ-GONZALEZ, FRANKY DAVID 
3709 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAGE, JOSEPH LEE 

Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PALMER, HEATHER NICOLH 
6915 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARK, TIMOTHY 
3401 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, JOHN NATHAN 
11322 VARNELL ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POE, JESSIE DEWAYNE 
14626 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 373737721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

POLK, KISHELL DENISE 
806 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REASONS, DAVINA HOPE 
4340 LAKESHORE LANE UNIT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

SALES, WILLIE DEXTER 
838 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMONE, JEFFREY LEE 
17 BRAGG CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCCE (SIMPLE POSSES
THEFT OF IDENTITY

SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
14 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALLION, ALEX JAWUN 
214 WATER STREET HIXSON, 373434896 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUDDARD, SONDRA 
65 LINE LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESI

SUGGS, ASHLEY SHAVONNA 
2 MEL CIRCLE JOHNSON CITY, 37601 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TABACCHI, DEAN CAROL 
325 LAKESIDE DR SCOTTSBORO, 35769 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, GEOFFREY DARRYL 
150 ANDIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THORNTON, JASON WAYNE 
3227 ROLLING MEADOW WAY CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TOWNSEND, WILLIAM CHASE 
7629 HUNTER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VARNER, JUAN PATRICK 
3503 NAVAJO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILDER, SEAN ERIC 
1362 PASSENGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT 
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374044326 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON 
800 WALKER AVE #C ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILSON, BRIAN DEON 
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

YOUNG, JERRY RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BLAIR, HARVEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
CARLSON, DREWE BEVING
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HICKMAN, ROY C
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION
  • POSS. OF SCHEDULE II DRUG TCA 39-17-408
HOUSTON, DARIEN AJEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANIS, JESSE COLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MILLS, QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NOVOA, CLARISSA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ORTIZ-GONZALEZ, FRANKY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAGE, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PALMER, HEATHER NICOLH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, JOHN NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POLK, KISHELL DENISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REASONS, DAVINA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
SALES, WILLIE DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMONE, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/07/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCCE (SIMPLE POSSES
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUGGS, ASHLEY SHAVONNA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/03/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TABACCHI, DEAN CAROL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, GEOFFREY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THORNTON, JASON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VARNER, JUAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
YOUNG, JERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2023
RESULTS: Front Runner Meet At GPS
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/29/2023
McCallie Lacrosse Beats MBA In Three Overtimes
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/29/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Lose In OVC Semifinals
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2023
Chattanooga FC, Michigan Stars Battle To 0-0 Tie
Chattanooga FC, Michigan Stars Battle To 0-0 Tie
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2023
Jack McKenna Junior Golf Event Continues Namesake’s Legacy
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Bothering Apartment Manager Just Trying To Help With Trash; Man Swipes $3,100 Gold Necklace From Pawn Shop
  • 4/30/2023

Police received reports of a white male who was harassing the manager of Douglas Heights while she was working. The manager said she just wanted the man to move along. Police spoke to the man, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENTLEY, MELISSA 130 DAN FRENCH LANE GRAYVILLE, 37338 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ... more

Police Blotter: Man's Unlocked Work Vehicle Stolen From His Driveway; Fighting Roommate Removes Doorknobs While Other Sleeps
  • 4/29/2023

A man told police he parked his work vehicle in the driveway on Albany Street around 6:30 p.m. the day before. He said when he came out that morning, he saw that the vehicle had been stolen. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/29/2023
Hamilton County Chief Homicide Prosecutor Rips TBI Lab For Handling Of Ballistics Testing
  • 4/28/2023
2nd Phase Of I-75/I-24 Work Starting By June; To Last 994 Days
  • 4/28/2023
St. Elmo Suffers Power Outage On Friday Night
  • 4/28/2023
City Council To Consider STVR Amendment Allowing Non-Owner Occupied Units Only In Commercial
  • 4/28/2023
Opinion
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
  • 4/29/2023
Station Street Problems - And Response
  • 4/28/2023
Give Homeowners A Choice
  • 4/29/2023
Convenient Delay For Legislators
  • 4/28/2023
Biden's Army? - And Response
  • 4/28/2023
Sports
Jack McKenna Junior Golf Event Continues Namesake’s Legacy
  • 4/29/2023
Chattanooga FC, Michigan Stars Battle To 0-0 Tie
Chattanooga FC, Michigan Stars Battle To 0-0 Tie
  • 4/29/2023
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Closes Out Vols 12-8 Comeback Win
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Closes Out Vols 12-8 Comeback Win
  • 4/29/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Lose In OVC Semifinals
  • 4/29/2023
Red Wolves Host USL League One Newcomer, Lexington SC
  • 4/29/2023
Happenings
Cleanup Day Held At Historic Red Bank Cemetery
  • 4/29/2023
General Duke Z. Richardson To Be Chief Reviewing Officer For Armed Forces Day Parade
General Duke Z. Richardson To Be Chief Reviewing Officer For Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 4/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
  • 4/27/2023
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
  • 4/28/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Station Street, Morgan Wallen, Marijuana, Writing, and Emmett Till
  • 4/28/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/27/2023
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
  • 4/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
  • 4/28/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 4/26/2023
CTC's TheatreQuest Presents The Y Play
  • 4/26/2023
Opinion
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
  • 4/29/2023
Station Street Problems - And Response
  • 4/28/2023
Give Homeowners A Choice
  • 4/29/2023
Dining
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Business
US Auto Sales Closes 30 Dealerships, Including One In Chattanooga
  • 4/29/2023
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
  • 4/28/2023
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Drop In All But One County
  • 4/27/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
  • 4/28/2023
FTC Development Announce Thomas Clark As Director Of Development
  • 4/28/2023
Building Industry Associations Announces Best Of The Best For 7th Annual BRIC Awards
  • 4/26/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
  • 4/28/2023
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
  • 4/27/2023
First Lady Maria Lee Invites Students To Serve Their Communities This Summer
  • 4/27/2023
Living Well
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
  • 4/28/2023
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
  • 4/27/2023
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
  • 4/27/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/26/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Obituaries
Teresa Chapman
Teresa Chapman
  • 4/29/2023
Albert Carroll "A.C." Thomas
Albert Carroll "A.C." Thomas
  • 4/29/2023
Frances Jordan
Frances Jordan
  • 4/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Injeski, Walter William (Dayton)
Injeski, Walter William (Dayton)
  • 4/29/2023
Hannah, Junior Glenn (Polk County)
Hannah, Junior Glenn (Polk County)
  • 4/29/2023
Riley, Timothy Alan "Tim" (Dalton)
  • 4/29/2023