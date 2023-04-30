Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BLAIR, HARVEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/22/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CANION, REBECCA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSUALT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST) CARLSON, DREWE BEVING

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CLEMONS, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/16/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY EWTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FEAGANS, BILLY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) GALLOWAY, STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/08/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT) GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HICKMAN, ROY C

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II DRUG TCA 39-17-408 HOUSTON, DARIEN AJEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANIS, JESSE COLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MILLS, QUINCY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NOVOA, CLARISSA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) OLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/08/1961

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORTIZ-GONZALEZ, FRANKY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/24/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAGE, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PALMER, HEATHER NICOLH

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/23/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, JOHN NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POLK, KISHELL DENISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/04/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REASONS, DAVINA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE SALES, WILLIE DEXTER

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMONE, JEFFREY LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/07/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCCE (SIMPLE POSSES

THEFT OF IDENTITY SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALLION, ALEX JAWUN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, ASHLEY SHAVONNA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/03/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TABACCHI, DEAN CAROL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PUBLIC INTOXICATION THOMAS, GEOFFREY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THORNTON, JASON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE VARNER, JUAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR YOUNG, JERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



