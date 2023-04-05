Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order

  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A woman called police from the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., because she thought someone had stolen the spark plug out of her vehicle. She said that a week prior she had been involved with some drama with her cousin, where she had to make a harassment report. She said her cousin had threatened to destroy her vehicle. She then told police that her cousin lives in Florida, and that she didn't think it could have been her after all. She said she had her vehicle looked at because it had made a loud sound like a lawn mower. That is when she learned that the spark plug was loose. The woman did not have any other suspect information and did not think anyone stole anything from her vehicle.

* * *

An anonymous party called from the Family Dollar at 5000 Brainerd Road and said that a couple was in the parking lot and they were not supposed to be there. Police spoke with the couple and they said they were not aware they were not wanted there and would not return.

* * *

A man told police he found a brown wallet near a parking meter on Broad Street. He said there was no identifying information inside the wallet, but there was a $20 bill, a $10 bill and four $1 bills inside the wallet. Police will turn the wallet into Property.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a possible disorder at a residence on Gillespie Road. A man there told police his girlfriend was kind of acting up, but everything was fine now. The girlfriend told police that there was no reason for the them to even have been called and nothing even happened. Both of them were fine upon police departure.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling northbound on Cummings Highway when he came upon a tree limb that had fallen into the lane of traffic. He said he didn't have time to avoid the tree limb and struck the tree limb with his front windshield, which was destroyed/damaged. The man estimated the cost of replacement would be $500. He was not harmed in the incident. He wanted a report for insurance purposes. The fallen tree limb was removed from the roadway.

* * *

A man called police from the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, and said he lost his wallet. He said his debit card was in his wallet, and then a $250 transaction was made with his debit card. No suspect info is available. He said he has deactivated his debit card to prevent further transactions.

* * *

Police made contact with a woman on Lee Highway who was having an emotional break down. She said that she was lost and confused because she missed her exit. Due to her emotional state of mind, police called her husband. Her husband arrived on scene and was able to calm her down. Both of them left the scene without further incident.

* * *

A Loss Prevention employee at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, showed police camera footage of a man, approximately six feet tall, medium build and with a large neck tattoo, attempt to shoplift $206 worth of merchandise by concealment in a shopping cart. The employee was able to recover the merchandise; however. the man fled the scene. The employee showed police camera footage of the man exiting a vehicle bearing a TN tag. A picture of the man will be sent out for possible identification.

* * *

A woman on Morris Hill Road told police she last saw her vehicle the night before around 10 or 11 p.m., and it stayed there overnight. When she got back to it around 11 a.m. that day, she discovered the back window had been broken out, but it didn't look like the vehicle had been entered. She believes her neighbor could be responsible because they have been having problems with him lately, due to a parking issue.

* * *

A woman called police from the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Drive in regards to her rental car having a dent. She said that she had gone into Walmart at around 4:45 p.m. and, when she came back out of the store, she noticed there had been a dent made in the car. She said there were not any witnesses on scene. The woman needed a police report for insurance purposes.

* * *

A woman on Carousel Road told police she had ordered some items from Amazon and everything was supposed to be delivered two days later by mail. She said she received only part of the order that day. She then contacted Amazon and they told her the rest of the order was supposed to be delivered in another two days, but she knows nothing was ever delivered after that first delivery, because her camera would have showed it, therefore, the rest of the items never came. The undelivered items were a purse, a wig and some jewelry, amounting to $161 total. The woman needed a report for documentation to submit to Amazon, who is investigating the matter.

Latest Headlines
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/23
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Red Bank Goals Include Revamped Stormwater Ordinance, Multi-Modal Plan, Action On Middle School Site
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/23
  • 4/5/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Red Bank Goals Include Revamped Stormwater Ordinance, Multi-Modal Plan, Action On Middle School Site
  • 4/5/2023

The Red Bank Commissioners held a retreat at the end of February where they prioritized what they hope to accomplish in the coming year. Municipal Technical Advisory Services, the organization ... more

Breaking News
Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2023
Lee, TDEC Announce $3.45 Million In Loans For South Pittsburg Water Improvements
  • 4/4/2023
State Attorney General Opposes Regulation Curbing Use Of Gas Stoves
  • 4/4/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (2)
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Appeal To The Brighter Impulses Of The American Spirit
  • 4/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
  • 4/3/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Does This NCAA Tourney Have 1 Final Upset In It?
  • 4/3/2023
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
  • 4/3/2023
Mocs Setting Records At Wofford Intercollegiate
  • 4/3/2023
UTC Men Dominate Woffard Intercollegiate
  • 4/4/2023
UTC Finishes 16th At Chattanooga Golf Classic
  • 4/4/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Market Opens Season April 29-30
  • 4/4/2023
Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Commemoration Is April 17 At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 4/4/2023
Jerry Summers: The Dog Who Talked
  • 4/3/2023
Did You Know? Thank You
Did You Know? Thank You
  • 4/5/2023
CARTA Announces Easter Weekend Schedule
  • 4/4/2023
Entertainment
Premiere Of Documentary About Chattanooga’s Own Father Patrick Ryan Is April 15
  • 4/5/2023
Family Fun Days, Gospel, Jazz And Easter Egg Hunt Featured At Rock the Riverfront
  • 4/4/2023
Best of Grizzard - Garbage And Trash
Best of Grizzard - Garbage And Trash
  • 4/4/2023
3 Sisters Festival 2023 Lineup Announced
3 Sisters Festival 2023 Lineup Announced
  • 4/4/2023
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 16
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 16
  • 4/4/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (2)
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Dining
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
  • 4/3/2023
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
Business
Duracell Manufacturing To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Bradley County
  • 4/4/2023
Gas Prices Rise 10.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/4/2023
Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Named ACCA’s 2023 Residential Contractor Of The Year
Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Named ACCA’s 2023 Residential Contractor Of The Year
  • 4/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/3/2023
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves $50,000 Starting Teacher Pay, Raises For All Full-Time Employees
  • 4/4/2023
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves New Start Time For The 2023-2024 School Year And Increase In Bus Driver Pay
  • 4/4/2023
UTC And CO.LAB To Partner In Sustainable Mobility Research
  • 4/4/2023
Living Well
Arts + Health Pop Up Event Rescheduled To April 26 Due To Weather
  • 4/4/2023
Hixson Senior Community Provides Ongoing Educational Series, April 11
  • 4/4/2023
Nurse Practitioner Aletta Vandergriff Joins CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
Nurse Practitioner Aletta Vandergriff Joins CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
  • 4/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
  • 4/3/2023
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
  • 3/31/2023
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
  • 3/29/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
National Day Of Prayer Observed In The Scenic City May 4
  • 4/4/2023
New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Women's Luncheon April 22
  • 4/4/2023
Foundation House Ministries’ Spring Banquet Raises Thousands Of Dollars Towards Serving Mothers In Crisis
Foundation House Ministries’ Spring Banquet Raises Thousands Of Dollars Towards Serving Mothers In Crisis
  • 4/4/2023
Obituaries
Carol Ann Spangler Barnett
Carol Ann Spangler Barnett
  • 4/4/2023
James Fleming “Jim” Williams
James Fleming “Jim” Williams
  • 4/4/2023
Janet Patricia Burgett Monroe
Janet Patricia Burgett Monroe
  • 4/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Weese, Joseph Mikel "Mike" (Athens)
Weese, Joseph Mikel "Mike" (Athens)
  • 4/4/2023
Vital-Herne, Robert (Cleveland)
  • 4/4/2023
Wilson, Patricia "Nana" Ann Stacey (Cleveland)
Wilson, Patricia "Nana" Ann Stacey (Cleveland)
  • 4/4/2023