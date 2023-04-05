Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order

A woman called police from the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., because she thought someone had stolen the spark plug out of her vehicle. She said that a week prior she had been involved with some drama with her cousin, where she had to make a harassment report. She said her cousin had threatened to destroy her vehicle. She then told police that her cousin lives in Florida, and that she didn't think it could have been her after all. She said she had her vehicle looked at because it had made a loud sound like a lawn mower. That is when she learned that the spark plug was loose. The woman did not have any other suspect information and did not think anyone stole anything from her vehicle.



An anonymous party called from the Family Dollar at 5000 Brainerd Road and said that a couple was in the parking lot and they were not supposed to be there. Police spoke with the couple and they said they were not aware they were not wanted there and would not return.

A man told police he found a brown wallet near a parking meter on Broad Street. He said there was no identifying information inside the wallet, but there was a $20 bill, a $10 bill and four $1 bills inside the wallet. Police will turn the wallet into Property.

Police were dispatched to a possible disorder at a residence on Gillespie Road. A man there told police his girlfriend was kind of acting up, but everything was fine now. The girlfriend told police that there was no reason for the them to even have been called and nothing even happened. Both of them were fine upon police departure.

A man told police he was traveling northbound on Cummings Highway when he came upon a tree limb that had fallen into the lane of traffic. He said he didn't have time to avoid the tree limb and struck the tree limb with his front windshield, which was destroyed/damaged. The man estimated the cost of replacement would be $500. He was not harmed in the incident. He wanted a report for insurance purposes. The fallen tree limb was removed from the roadway.

A man called police from the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, and said he lost his wallet. He said his debit card was in his wallet, and then a $250 transaction was made with his debit card. No suspect info is available. He said he has deactivated his debit card to prevent further transactions.

Police made contact with a woman on Lee Highway who was having an emotional break down. She said that she was lost and confused because she missed her exit. Due to her emotional state of mind, police called her husband. Her husband arrived on scene and was able to calm her down. Both of them left the scene without further incident.

A Loss Prevention employee at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, showed police camera footage of a man, approximately six feet tall, medium build and with a large neck tattoo, attempt to shoplift $206 worth of merchandise by concealment in a shopping cart. The employee was able to recover the merchandise; however. the man fled the scene. The employee showed police camera footage of the man exiting a vehicle bearing a TN tag. A picture of the man will be sent out for possible identification.

A woman on Morris Hill Road told police she last saw her vehicle the night before around 10 or 11 p.m., and it stayed there overnight. When she got back to it around 11 a.m. that day, she discovered the back window had been broken out, but it didn't look like the vehicle had been entered. She believes her neighbor could be responsible because they have been having problems with him lately, due to a parking issue.

A woman called police from the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Drive in regards to her rental car having a dent. She said that she had gone into Walmart at around 4:45 p.m. and, when she came back out of the store, she noticed there had been a dent made in the car. She said there were not any witnesses on scene. The woman needed a police report for insurance purposes.

A woman on Carousel Road told police she had ordered some items from Amazon and everything was supposed to be delivered two days later by mail. She said she received only part of the order that day. She then contacted Amazon and they told her the rest of the order was supposed to be delivered in another two days, but she knows nothing was ever delivered after that first delivery, because her camera would have showed it, therefore, the rest of the items never came. The undelivered items were a purse, a wig and some jewelry, amounting to $161 total. The woman needed a report for documentation to submit to Amazon, who is investigating the matter.