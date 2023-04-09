Easter Sunrise Service Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens

Hixson sunrise around 7:20 a.m. photo by Earl Freudenberg Service beginning facing the three crosses photo by Earl Freudenberg Summer and Josh Gunter and their 19-month-old daughter, Ava photo by Earl Freudenberg Stephen Pike and associates photo by Earl Freudenberg Kenan Markum, soloist photo by Earl Freudenberg Dr. David McNabb, speaker photo by Earl Freudenberg Audience listening to message photo by Earl Freudenberg Previous Next

Summer and Josh Gunter took their 19-month-old daughter Ava to the Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service to remember the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and honor the memory of several relatives buried in the Hixson Cemetery. Ms. Gunter said the event means so much and they plan to make this a part of their Easter celebration each year.

With the sun rising about 7:20 a.m., about 80 men, women and children came out in 45-degree weather to hear a message of Hope by Teen Challenge CEO Dr. David McNabb. The speaker said, “Because we have a living Hope we recognize the greatest event in history, there is no greater day than this. Standing in this place we can imagine what the disciples experienced when they found there was no body in the tomb.”

Dr. McNabb said, “We are here today because of what Christ did for us, He’s alive and those who put their trust in him and gone on before, we will see again. Everything God did thru his son Jesus Christ, He did for us.”

Inspirational season music was provided Kenan Mark, soloist with the Rock Point Church in Chattanooga.

There was the traditional dove release representing the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

The service closed with the congregation singing Albert E. Brumley’s “I’ll Fly Away.”

As the service ended one lady told Chattanooga Funeral Home Vice President Stephen Pike, “Thank you very much for this beautiful service, this was amazing and I’m touched.” Easter sunrise services have been held at Hamilton Memorial Gardens since 1954 with the exception of the COVID years.