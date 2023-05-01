Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Reported On Man's Back Porch; Couple Arguing At The Lofts Disturb Neighbors

  • Monday, May 1, 2023

A man told police that a woman was seen by a neighbor on the back porch of his property. He believes this woman was attempting to break into his home. There is no visible damage to the residence. The woman was described as an older black female with afro style hair.

* * *

A man told police that his vehicle was entered while unlocked at Council Fire Golf Course, 100 Council Fire Dr., and the potential suspect (older white male, green jacket and gray pants) stole a Dell laptop worth approximately $1,000, some Beats studio headphones worth $200, a Toyota Rav 4 key fob with a pending price of replacement and a blue North Face backpack worth $60, that contained all the stolen items. The man's boss took a picture of the potential suspect and showed police, and said that he left in a black Audi (unknown tag). Due to this theft from vehicle, Council Fire Golf Course requested to be put on the Watch List for one day for the event they are hosting there.

* * *

A man told police he used his wallet at the Chattanooga Airport at approximately 3 p.m. He said when he returned home he noticed he could not find his wallet. He said he could have lost the wallet in his yard, but he is not sure. He said his TN license was in the wallet, as well as a Capital One card and Truist Card. He also told police he had a company credit card under the name "Amanda" in his wallet. "Amanda" had called prior to the man calling-in and reported with another officer that her card
was being used at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road.

* * *

Police observed a maroon Kia Optima (TN tag) fail to stop for a stop sign entering on to W. Shepherd Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop on 2.4 Hwy. 153 NB. The officer spoke with the driver, a front passenger and a tear passenger. The officer told the woman driver about the importance of stopping at stop signs. She was issued a warning for the stop sign violation.

* * *

Police responded to Miller Park, 928 Market St, in reference to a man at the pavilion who was refusing to leave. Police spoke with a security guard, who pointed out the man and requested police make him leave the property, which they did.

* * *

Police observed a dark blue Hyundai sedan with extremely dark window tint traveling north on Rossville Boulevard. The observed tint was so dark that police could not see anyone inside the vehicle. Once behind the vehicle, it proceeded to make an excessive amount of turns, and police finally attempted to pull the vehicle over at the E. 35th Street/3rd Avenue. The vehicle proceeded to flee south on 3rd Avenue. Police immediately disengaged and observed the vehicle turn east on E. 37th Street. The vehicle displayed a temporary registration plate and damage to the driver's side front door.

* * *

Police observed a silver Volkswagen Passat with dark window tint, displaying a TN tag. Police then
conducted a traffic stop at 700 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. While talking to the driver, police identified him. While testing the window tint on the front driver's side, the window tested at .05%. While testing the back driver's side window, it tested at .16%. Police then asked the man if K9 were to conduct a sniff of the vehicle if it would hit on anything, to which he said no, but that he does smoke weed. When asked when the last time he smoked weed was, he said about 2 hours ago. Police then asked him if he would consent to a vehicle search, to which he consented. While searching the vehicle, police observed a handgun holster with no gun in it located in the center console. Police also observed a small bag of marijuana in his backpack, which was laying on the front passenger side seat. The man was given a warning about the window tint, the marijuana was confiscated by police and no charges were sought. The marijuana was submitted to Property and it weighed at 6.08 grams.

* * *

A woman on S. Lyerly Street told police she wanted her home placed on a Watch List. She said that her ex was now dating a new female within the complex and she was worried he would attempt to make contact with her. While speaking with the woman, she informed police that people were also watching her at all hours of the day in an attempt to catch her outside and rob her, and this was due to her ex now dating a new unknown female. At the time, no contact has been made between the woman and her ex. Police placed the woman's home on the Watch List per her request.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police about property found at 923 McCallie Ave. Police found an old orange purse and contents, empty inner bag, was located beside the sidewalk. A check of the purse
found no identification. The purse was placed into Property.

* * *

Police were called about unknown trouble at the Lofts, 110 Tremont St. When police arrived, they could hear arguing coming from inside the reported apartment. Police made contact with the resident at the front door. Police learned the he and his girlfriend were having a verbal disorder. The girlfriend was packing her belongings in a small suitcase when police arrived. She got her belongings and left with no further actions taken.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2023
Cleveland State Softball Wins Two In Regular Season Finale
  • Sports
  • 4/30/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Ends Regular Season; Prepares For Post Season
  • Sports
  • 4/30/2023
McCallie Track Claims Relay Wins At The Vol Classic And Sets Record At The Front Runner Championship
McCallie Track Claims Relay Wins At The Vol Classic And Sets Record At The Front Runner Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/30/2023
Shannon Scores Big With Second Consecutive UCRA Victory At Fort Payne Motor Speedway
Shannon Scores Big With Second Consecutive UCRA Victory At Fort Payne Motor Speedway
  • Sports
  • 4/30/2023
2 Teens Arrested In "Kia Boys" Auto Theft Attempt
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Reported On Man's Back Porch; Couple Arguing At The Lofts Disturb Neighbors
  • 5/1/2023

A man told police that a woman was seen by a neighbor on the back porch of his property. He believes this woman was attempting to break into his home. There is no visible damage to the residence. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKIN, PEYTON KYLE 2101 HIGHWAY 220 LAVINIA, Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... more

2 Teens Arrested In "Kia Boys" Auto Theft Attempt
  • 4/30/2023

Two teenagers were arrested in a "KIA Boys" auto theft attempt. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:11 a.m. on Sunday to 863 Canal Street and spoke with a witness who told police that two ... more

Breaking News
Woman At Hospital Tells Police She Had Been Kidnapped, Held For 4 Days
  • 4/30/2023
Man Shot Saturday Night Near East Lake Duck Pond
  • 4/30/2023
Police Blotter: Man Bothering Apartment Manager Just Trying To Help With Trash; Man Swipes $3,100 Gold Necklace From Pawn Shop
  • 4/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/30/2023
1 Killed In Head-On Rollover Collision On East Brainerd Road On Friday Afternoon
  • 4/29/2023
Opinion
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
  • 4/29/2023
Station Street Problems - And Response (2)
  • 4/28/2023
Flagrant Disregard For Judge's Order
  • 4/30/2023
Give Homeowners A Choice
  • 4/29/2023
Convenient Delay For Legislators
  • 4/28/2023
Sports
Jack McKenna Junior Golf Event Continues Namesake’s Legacy
  • 4/29/2023
Red Wolves Defeat Lexington SC, 3-1
  • 4/30/2023
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Closes Out Vols 12-8 Comeback Win
Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Closes Out Vols 12-8 Comeback Win
  • 4/29/2023
Cleveland State Softball Wins Two In Regular Season Finale
  • 4/30/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Ends Regular Season; Prepares For Post Season
  • 4/30/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Gorgeous Options At Bud Floral + Home
Life With Ferris: Gorgeous Options At Bud Floral + Home
  • 5/1/2023
Cleanup Day Held At Historic Red Bank Cemetery
  • 4/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Top Cop And Author
Jerry Summers: Top Cop And Author
  • 5/1/2023
General Duke Z. Richardson To Be Chief Reviewing Officer For Armed Forces Day Parade
General Duke Z. Richardson To Be Chief Reviewing Officer For Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 4/29/2023
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
A Space To Use Your Voice: Podcasting Lab Opens In May
  • 4/28/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/27/2023
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
  • 4/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
  • 4/28/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 4/26/2023
CTC's TheatreQuest Presents The Y Play
  • 4/26/2023
Opinion
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
  • 4/29/2023
Station Street Problems - And Response (2)
  • 4/28/2023
Flagrant Disregard For Judge's Order
  • 4/30/2023
Dining
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Business
US Auto Sales Closes 30 Dealerships, Including One In Chattanooga
  • 4/29/2023
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
Tennessee American Water Provides Water Bottle Filling Stations To 9 Hamilton County Schools
  • 4/28/2023
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Drop In All But One County
  • 4/27/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
  • 4/28/2023
FTC Development Announce Thomas Clark As Director Of Development
  • 4/28/2023
Building Industry Associations Announces Best Of The Best For 7th Annual BRIC Awards
  • 4/26/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
  • 4/28/2023
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
Lee University Announces 2023 Rymer Winners
  • 4/27/2023
First Lady Maria Lee Invites Students To Serve Their Communities This Summer
  • 4/27/2023
Living Well
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
  • 4/28/2023
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
  • 4/27/2023
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
  • 5/1/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/26/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Obituaries
Louise Glass Womack
Louise Glass Womack
  • 4/30/2023
Alden Phillip And Elijah Forrest Elkins
Alden Phillip And Elijah Forrest Elkins
  • 4/30/2023
Teresa Chapman
Teresa Chapman
  • 4/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Hinds, Jean H. (Spring City)
  • 4/30/2023
Injeski, Walter William (Dayton)
Injeski, Walter William (Dayton)
  • 4/29/2023
Hannah, Junior Glenn (Polk County)
Hannah, Junior Glenn (Polk County)
  • 4/29/2023