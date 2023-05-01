Police Blotter: Woman Reported On Man's Back Porch; Couple Arguing At The Lofts Disturb Neighbors

A man told police that a woman was seen by a neighbor on the back porch of his property. He believes this woman was attempting to break into his home. There is no visible damage to the residence. The woman was described as an older black female with afro style hair.



A man told police that his vehicle was entered while unlocked at Council Fire Golf Course, 100 Council Fire Dr., and the potential suspect (older white male, green jacket and gray pants) stole a Dell laptop worth approximately $1,000, some Beats studio headphones worth $200, a Toyota Rav 4 key fob with a pending price of replacement and a blue North Face backpack worth $60, that contained all the stolen items. The man's boss took a picture of the potential suspect and showed police, and said that he left in a black Audi (unknown tag). Due to this theft from vehicle, Council Fire Golf Course requested to be put on the Watch List for one day for the event they are hosting there.

A man told police he used his wallet at the Chattanooga Airport at approximately 3 p.m. He said when he returned home he noticed he could not find his wallet. He said he could have lost the wallet in his yard, but he is not sure. He said his TN license was in the wallet, as well as a Capital One card and Truist Card. He also told police he had a company credit card under the name "Amanda" in his wallet. "Amanda" had called prior to the man calling-in and reported with another officer that her card

was being used at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road.

Police observed a maroon Kia Optima (TN tag) fail to stop for a stop sign entering on to W. Shepherd Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop on 2.4 Hwy. 153 NB. The officer spoke with the driver, a front passenger and a tear passenger. The officer told the woman driver about the importance of stopping at stop signs. She was issued a warning for the stop sign violation.

Police responded to Miller Park, 928 Market St, in reference to a man at the pavilion who was refusing to leave. Police spoke with a security guard, who pointed out the man and requested police make him leave the property, which they did.

Police observed a dark blue Hyundai sedan with extremely dark window tint traveling north on Rossville Boulevard. The observed tint was so dark that police could not see anyone inside the vehicle. Once behind the vehicle, it proceeded to make an excessive amount of turns, and police finally attempted to pull the vehicle over at the E. 35th Street/3rd Avenue. The vehicle proceeded to flee south on 3rd Avenue. Police immediately disengaged and observed the vehicle turn east on E. 37th Street. The vehicle displayed a temporary registration plate and damage to the driver's side front door.

Police observed a silver Volkswagen Passat with dark window tint, displaying a TN tag. Police then

conducted a traffic stop at 700 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. While talking to the driver, police identified him. While testing the window tint on the front driver's side, the window tested at .05%. While testing the back driver's side window, it tested at .16%. Police then asked the man if K9 were to conduct a sniff of the vehicle if it would hit on anything, to which he said no, but that he does smoke weed. When asked when the last time he smoked weed was, he said about 2 hours ago. Police then asked him if he would consent to a vehicle search, to which he consented. While searching the vehicle, police observed a handgun holster with no gun in it located in the center console. Police also observed a small bag of marijuana in his backpack, which was laying on the front passenger side seat. The man was given a warning about the window tint, the marijuana was confiscated by police and no charges were sought. The marijuana was submitted to Property and it weighed at 6.08 grams.

A woman on S. Lyerly Street told police she wanted her home placed on a Watch List. She said that her ex was now dating a new female within the complex and she was worried he would attempt to make contact with her. While speaking with the woman, she informed police that people were also watching her at all hours of the day in an attempt to catch her outside and rob her, and this was due to her ex now dating a new unknown female. At the time, no contact has been made between the woman and her ex. Police placed the woman's home on the Watch List per her request.

An anonymous caller told police about property found at 923 McCallie Ave. Police found an old orange purse and contents, empty inner bag, was located beside the sidewalk. A check of the purse

found no identification. The purse was placed into Property.

Police were called about unknown trouble at the Lofts, 110 Tremont St. When police arrived, they could hear arguing coming from inside the reported apartment. Police made contact with the resident at the front door. Police learned the he and his girlfriend were having a verbal disorder. The girlfriend was packing her belongings in a small suitcase when police arrived. She got her belongings and left with no further actions taken.