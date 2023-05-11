Latest Headlines

Judge Finds Chattanooga Man Guilty Of Multiple Incidents Of Child Sex Abuse

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023

Federal Judge Charles Atchley has found Mark Deakins, 63, of Chattanooga, guilty of multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of minors.

At a bench trial, Judge Atchley earlier heard three males take the witness stand to say that Deakins had molested them - dating back to 2000 for one witness and 2021 for another.

An FBI agent who works undercover on child sex cases said he had investigated multiple other victims of the defendant and located some of them.

Prosecutors said, "According to evidence presented at trial, for over 20 years, Deakins raped and sexually assaulted numerous pre-teen and teen boys from 1995 to 2018 in various locations in the Chattanooga area. He also transported a victim across state lines to engage in illegal sexual exploitation and abuse.

"Deakins secretly recorded his crimes, and the number of child sexual abuse videos and images he possessed numbered in the thousands. After law enforcement agents executed search warrants on his home and computers, they found these images and videos as well as thousands of images of other child sexual abuse material from all over the world.

"Deakins committed these crimes while already on the Sex Offender Registry for past convictions."

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. The defendant faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 45 years and a maximum term of life in prison.

United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said, “The defendant’s conduct was egregious. He preyed on young boys desperate for a male role model. I am thankful for the collaborative effort and hard work of our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers and our prosecutors for seeking justice in this appalling case.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico said, “Children are among the most vulnerable members of our community. The FBI along with our local, state, and federal partners will continue to meticulously investigate these crimes, which cause irreparable harm and trauma to the victims.”

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to indictment and subsequent conviction of Deakins included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Red Bank Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Brooks and Steven S. Neff represented the United States.

This case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children,and to identify and rescue victims.

Latest Headlines
County To Begin Monthly Report On Countywide Overdose, Crime And Homeless Data
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Judge Finds Chattanooga Man Guilty Of Multiple Incidents Of Child Sex Abuse
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Boyd Buchanan Names New Basketball Coach
Boyd Buchanan Names New Basketball Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/11/2023
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s National Park City Orientation Event Held
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s National Park City Orientation Event Held
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder
Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Building 1 At Budgetel About Ready To Open
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Breaking News
County To Begin Monthly Report On Countywide Overdose, Crime And Homeless Data
  • 5/11/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp announced the creation of “Hamilton Counted,” a monthly report of countywide overdose, crime, and homeless data. He said, "Led by longtime Chattanooga Police Department ... more

Judge Finds Chattanooga Man Guilty Of Multiple Incidents Of Child Sex Abuse
  • 5/11/2023

Federal Judge Charles Atchley has found Mark Deakins, 63, of Chattanooga, guilty of multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of minors. At a bench trial, Judge Atchley earlier heard three ... more

Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder
Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder
  • 5/11/2023

A Whitfield County jury found Gabriel Mekel Adams of Dalton guilty of the murder of Kenneth Townsend, an attempted murder of another, an aggravated assault of Mr. Townsend and possession of a ... more

Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 5/11/2023
Plastics Manufacturer Primex To Invest $5.4 Million To Expand Operations And Create 28 Jobs In Jasper In Marion County
  • 5/11/2023
Governor Lee Signs Single Largest Tax Cut In Tennessee History Into Law
  • 5/11/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/11/2023
Home On Mountain Creek Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Night
Home On Mountain Creek Road Destroyed By Fire Wednesday Night
  • 5/11/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
It Should Be Clear By Now
  • 5/11/2023
Student Discipline Remains A Concern
  • 5/11/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Sports
Zalewska Wins NCAA Raleigh Golf Regionals
  • 5/10/2023
Lookouts Reliever Jake Wong Called Up To Louisville; Pitchers Glogoski, Cachutt Added
  • 5/9/2023
Randy Smith: Ron Bishop's Dream
Randy Smith: Ron Bishop's Dream
  • 5/10/2023
Freshman Jaycee Holt Named All-Conference 1st Team
Freshman Jaycee Holt Named All-Conference 1st Team
  • 5/10/2023
Crossville Speedway/UCRA Postpone Saturday's Race Until June 24
Crossville Speedway/UCRA Postpone Saturday's Race Until June 24
  • 5/10/2023
Happenings
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
  • 5/11/2023
We Make Events Celebrate Chattanooga’s Creative Community
  • 5/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
  • 5/11/2023
Cumulus, KZ-106 & HES Announce 2nd Annual "Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon" To Celebrate Kelly McCoy
  • 5/11/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2023 Nonprofit Celebrate Awards Winners
  • 5/10/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
  • 5/10/2023
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
It Should Be Clear By Now
  • 5/11/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
CBL Properties Names Katie Reinsmidt COO And Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies The Relationship Between Voluntariness Of A Defendant's Statement To Police, Waiver Of A Defendant's Miranda Rights
  • 5/11/2023
The Company Lab Opens New Startup Accelerator Program, Partners With Nationally-Ranked Venture Firm And Accelerator Gener8tor
  • 5/10/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
UTC Among Coalition Awarded NSF Grant Funding To Outline A Statewide Mobility Strategy
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Students Encouraged To Book Tristar Reads In Their Summer Plans
  • 5/11/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Easy Pathway Between Technical And Community Colleges
  • 5/11/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
  • 5/11/2023
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
  • 5/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod - may 11
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod - may 11
  • 5/11/2023
"Peace: What My Momma Taught Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/10/2023
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Obituaries
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
  • 5/11/2023
Kathleen Fields Bell
Kathleen Fields Bell
  • 5/11/2023
Elmer Ross Roy, Jr.
Elmer Ross Roy, Jr.
  • 5/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Green, Irving (Cohutta)
  • 5/11/2023
Halliburton, Kay F. Quinn Guffey (Cleveland)
Halliburton, Kay F. Quinn Guffey (Cleveland)
  • 5/11/2023
Goins, James E. "Jim" (Cleveland)
Goins, James E. "Jim" (Cleveland)
  • 5/11/2023