Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Man Gets 35-Year Prison Sentence For Killing Wife In Front Of His Son

  • Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Brandon Ashley Hendricks
Brandon Ashley Hendricks

A Soddy Daisy man on Wednesday afternoon was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering his wife in front of their seven-year-old son.

Brandon Ashley Hendricks, 42, also got a concurrent 15 years for aggravated child endangerment.

The family was on their way to celebrate the son's seventh birthday.

Hendricks was charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He entered a negotiated plea to second-degree murder. In doing so, he gave up the right to file any appeals.

The sentence is to be served at 100 percent, though he could be eligible for up to 15 percent credit for good behavior.

The plea was taken after two different mental health experts examined Hendricks and both concluded that a plea of insanity could not be sustained.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said on July 14, 2018, the couple began to argue as they headed to Walmart to pick up food for the party. She said at some point Joanie Brady Hendricks stopped the car on Dayton Boulevard in Soddy Daisy. At that point her husband pulled out a Taurus Judge handgun and fired five shots at his wife. All the shots struck her either in the neck or head. She said one of the shots was within three inches of the victim. The other four were at a range of 12-18 inches.

She said the bullets were similar to those used in a rifle since they contained pellets that made them more deadly.

DA Wamp said Hendricks then called 911 as did a man who came up on the scene.

Hendricks addressed the large crowd in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn - including many members of the Hendricks family as well as the Brady family.

He said, "I am so, so sorry that this happened. I wish I could take it back.

"I think about her every day. She's the girl that I married. She's the girl that I loved."

Hendricks added, "I don't know what happened. I please ask you to forgive me. I'll be sorry until the day I die for all the hurt I caused my family and friends."

The victim's mother, Gina Brady, said she had just taken a trip to Hawaii with her daughters the week before the tragedy.

She told Hendricks, "I'll never understand how you could be so mean and take Joanie's life. I hope you suffer while you are in prison, and I will pray that you get no rest or peace."

Amanda Jones, sister of the victim, said, "I don't think 35 years is enough for you. It will never sit right with me how you could take her life and leave her lifeless body lying there covered with blood."

Then his young son took the stand, saying he wanted to ask why he did it. Hendricks replied, "I don't know. I just snapped."

The son said Hendricks had been cruel to the family prior to the shooting.

He said he remembered that day seeing his father load the gun. He said, "I asked you why you were doing that. You told me you were doing it 'to protect us.' "

Latest Headlines
SPRING FLING TENNIS: McCallie Boys Win DII-AA Team Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/24/2023
McCallie Ends Season On 1-0 Loss To CPA
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/24/2023
Soddy Daisy Man Gets 35-Year Prison Sentence For Killing Wife In Front Of His Son
Soddy Daisy Man Gets 35-Year Prison Sentence For Killing Wife In Front Of His Son
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2023
GOP House Member From Maryville Asks Governor Lee To Call Off Special Session
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2023
Walker Valley Loses To Hardin Valley In Elimination Game
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/24/2023
Man Assaulted After Pair Burst Into Their Home At 4:10 AM
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2023
Breaking News
GOP House Member From Maryville Asks Governor Lee To Call Off Special Session
  • 5/24/2023

Rep. Bryan Richey, a Republican House member from Maryville, is asking Governor Bill Lee to call off the planned special legislative session to deal with public safety. He said the Republican ... more

Man Assaulted After Pair Burst Into Their Home At 4:10 AM
  • 5/24/2023

A couple on Scruggs Street told police that two men burst into their home early Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to the call of a home invasion robbery at 4:10 a.m. at ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/24/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Person Is Overcharged For Food - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/24/2023
Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Door Dash Partnership; Potholes On Jersey Pike Pop Man’s Tires
  • 5/24/2023
Man Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence In Aggravated Rape Case
Man Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence In Aggravated Rape Case
  • 5/23/2023
Road Resurfacing Schedule Change: Gunbarrel Road Between Goodwin And Shallowford
  • 5/23/2023
Opinion
Chickamauga Dam Pipe Dream
  • 5/23/2023
One Of The Best Coaches, Clifford Kirk
  • 5/23/2023
Thank You, NAACP
  • 5/24/2023
Children Are Ready And Eager To Learn, Are We?
  • 5/23/2023
Play Your Best, Win Or Lose
  • 5/23/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: Vols Start Off SEC Tournament In The Hole With 3-0 Loss To Texas A&M
Randy Smith: Vols Start Off SEC Tournament In The Hole With 3-0 Loss To Texas A&M
  • 5/23/2023
Lookout Mountain Club Golf Course To Have Grand Re-Opening June 20
Lookout Mountain Club Golf Course To Have Grand Re-Opening June 20
  • 5/23/2023
Lookouts Infielder Noelvi Marte Named Player Of The Week
  • 5/22/2023
Lee Golfers 5-Over After Two Rounds At NCAA Golf Championship
  • 5/24/2023
CWGA Ladies Enjoy Individual Pars Playday At Brainerd Course
  • 5/23/2023
Happenings
2 Chattanooga Firefighters Honored For Life-Saving Efforts
  • 5/24/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hot Tubs, Natural Grass, The PGA, And Emotional High School Baseball
  • 5/23/2023
Memorial Day Commemoration To Be Held At Chattanooga National Cemetery
Memorial Day Commemoration To Be Held At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 5/24/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents "From Coffee To Cocktails" Show Through June 30; Reception June 2
In-Town Gallery Presents "From Coffee To Cocktails" Show Through June 30; Reception June 2
  • 5/24/2023
Historic St. Elmo Holds Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sale Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/24/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Begins Friday
  • 5/22/2023
PHOTOS: Jfest 2023
  • 5/23/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Gas Prices
Best Of Grizzard - Gas Prices
  • 5/23/2023
August Wilson’s Century Cycle Continues As Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents “The Piano Lesson” June 9-25
August Wilson’s Century Cycle Continues As Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents “The Piano Lesson” June 9-25
  • 5/24/2023
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 5/22/2023
Opinion
Chickamauga Dam Pipe Dream
  • 5/23/2023
One Of The Best Coaches, Clifford Kirk
  • 5/23/2023
Thank You, NAACP
  • 5/24/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Cambridge Square Welcomes Acme Fusion Café To Restaurant Offering In Ooltewah
  • 5/24/2023
Yolonda Hayslett Promoted To Vice President, Finance And Operations For The Chattanooga Area Chamber Of Commerce
Yolonda Hayslett Promoted To Vice President, Finance And Operations For The Chattanooga Area Chamber Of Commerce
  • 5/24/2023
Chattanooga Airport Gets New Mission Statement; Tears Down Skyzoo
  • 5/23/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: The Importance Of A Buyer’s Representation Agreement In Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: The Importance Of A Buyer’s Representation Agreement In Real Estate
  • 5/24/2023
Legal Counsel And Social Workers Collaborate To Stabilize Families Amid Rise In Home Prices
  • 5/24/2023
Habitat's Women Build Breakfast Breaks Record By Netting Over $100,000
Habitat's Women Build Breakfast Breaks Record By Netting Over $100,000
  • 5/23/2023
Student Scene
PEF And HCS Partnership Leads To Continued Growth Of VW eLabs; 8 More HCS Schools To Open VW eLabs In August
  • 5/23/2023
Free Math And Reading Bootcamp Starts June 5
  • 5/23/2023
UTC's Emma Roy Awarded Prestigious Critical Language Scholarship To Taiwan
UTC's Emma Roy Awarded Prestigious Critical Language Scholarship To Taiwan
  • 5/23/2023
Living Well
Scott And Rhea Greene To Chair American Cancer Society Gala Of Hope
  • 5/23/2023
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Honored
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Honored
  • 5/23/2023
Morning Pointe’s June 28 Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Signing Teams
Morning Pointe’s June 28 Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Signing Teams
  • 5/23/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
  • 5/22/2023
Trailblazing African American Photographer Celebrated This Summer
  • 5/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Ted Mills And His Beautiful Roses
  • 5/18/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
  • 5/23/2023
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Waves Of Summer In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 5/23/2023
Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance Releases State Route Maps To Encourage Drivers To "Take A Drive" On Secondary Roads And Highways
  • 5/23/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Church Of The Good Shepherd Hosts Wandering Sheep Stroll
Church Of The Good Shepherd Hosts Wandering Sheep Stroll
  • 5/24/2023
Chattanooga Actress Wins Best Lead Actress Award At International Christian Film Festival
  • 5/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
  • 5/22/2023
Obituaries
J. “Morene” Cangemi
J. “Morene” Cangemi
  • 5/24/2023
Donald Edward Baker, Jr.
Donald Edward Baker, Jr.
  • 5/24/2023
Travis Antwain Sledge, Jr.
Travis Antwain Sledge, Jr.
  • 5/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Carroll, Cindy Smith (Rocky Face)
Carroll, Cindy Smith (Rocky Face)
  • 5/24/2023
Begum, Showkat (Dalton)
  • 5/24/2023
McKinney, James "Bart" (Cleveland)
McKinney, James "Bart" (Cleveland)
  • 5/24/2023