1 Person Killed In Crash On Dayton Pike At Sale Creek

One person was killed in a crash at Sale Creek on Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. on Dayton Pike.
Traffic was initially closed during investigation of the accident.
It was investigated by the Sheriff's Office.
Six people were displaced by a house fire in Alton Park on Thursday due to a malfunctioning dryer.
Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were called at 10:40 a.m. to a home in the ... more
Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:
No Bills:
1 DORTCH, JAKHORY L DOMESTIC ASSAULT 05/24/2023
2 DORTCH, JAKHORY L VANDALISM 05/24/2023
1 SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ... more