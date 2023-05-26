Man Shot And Killed Early Friday Morning On Highway 58

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss raising the debt ceiling.
Rep. Fleischmann stated that as of Thursday night, there is still no set ... more
Dustin Prichett was arrested after a carjacking that led to a police pursuit early Friday morning.
Chattanooga Police responded at 1:36 a.m. to a call of a carjacking at a construction ... more
Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police who were pursuing a carjacking suspect. Collegedale officers were able to end the pursuit at the 13 mile marker of I-75 and get ... more