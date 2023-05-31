Bank Card Fraudulently Used With Amtrak In D.C. - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A fraud report was taken from a business in the 4900 block of La Collina Way after the business’s bank card had been fraudulently used at an Amtrack in Washington, DC.Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 10300 block of Lee Highway after a motorcycle struck a deer. The rider was transported to a local hospital.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Medical Plaza, in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive. It was accidental.Officers stood by and kept the peace while an individual gathered some personal belongings from an apartment in the Village at Apison Pike apartments.A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Ooltewah Nursery.An individual came to the police station to describe multiple life events that had not been favorable to them.An officer was able to listen and provide encouragement.A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in and was booked on a warrant for theft. They were released on bond.A concerned motorist contacted dispatch about a broken down scooter on Little Debbie Pkwy. The operator of the scooter was described as being around 16 to 18 years old. Officers searched the area but the subject and their scooter were not found.Officers responded to a deer that had been hit by a car and left in the 3700 block of Prospect Church Road. The injured animal was put down.Walmart reported a theft that had occurred during the previous month. The two suspects involved were identified and charges are pending.Night shift officers conducting routine business checks found a truck parked at Automotive Solutions, in the 10400 block of Lee Highway, with its lights flashing and doors locked. The property was checked and nothing else was found.A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.A suspicious truck was found at Hoven Automotive, located in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. After further investigation it was found to be railroad workers that needed to work on a train that had stopped on the tracks nearby.A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street for expired tags led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.