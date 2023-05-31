Latest Headlines

Bank Card Fraudulently Used With Amtrak In D.C. - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023
A fraud report was taken from a business in the 4900 block of La Collina Way after the business’s bank card had been fraudulently used at an Amtrack in Washington, DC. 

Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 10300 block of Lee Highway after a motorcycle struck a deer. The rider was transported to a local hospital. 

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Medical Plaza, in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive. It was accidental. 

Officers stood by and kept the peace while an individual gathered some personal belongings from an apartment in the Village at Apison Pike apartments. 

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Ooltewah Nursery. 

An individual came to the police station to describe multiple life events that had not been favorable to them.
An officer was able to listen and provide encouragement.

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in and was booked on a warrant for theft. They were released on bond. 

A concerned motorist contacted dispatch about a broken down scooter on Little Debbie Pkwy. The operator of the scooter was described as being around 16 to 18 years old. Officers searched the area but the subject and their scooter were not found.

Officers responded to a deer that had been hit by a car and left in the 3700 block of Prospect Church Road. The injured animal was put down. 

Walmart reported a theft that had occurred during the previous month. The two suspects involved were identified and charges are pending. 

Night shift officers conducting routine business checks found a truck parked at Automotive Solutions, in the 10400 block of Lee Highway, with its lights flashing and doors locked. The property was checked and nothing else was found.

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license. 

A suspicious truck was found at Hoven Automotive, located in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. After further investigation it was found to be railroad workers that needed to work on a train that had stopped on the tracks nearby. 

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street for expired tags led to the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license. 
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Choo Choo To Get $19 Million Renovation As The Hotel Chalet
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/31/23
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
New $218 Million Federal Courthouse To Include 7 Courtrooms, 9 Judges Chambers; Hearing Is June 14
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Bank Card Fraudulently Used With Amtrak In D.C. - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Police Blotter: Traffic Worker Cusses At Truck Driver For Moving Cones; Man On Glass Street Looked Like Man With Warrants
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/31/23
  • 5/31/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Traffic Worker Cusses At Truck Driver For Moving Cones; Man On Glass Street Looked Like Man With Warrants
  • 5/31/2023

A semi-truck driver told police he was making a right turn onto E. 37th Street and he could not make the turn without hitting the steel pole. The man got out of his truck and moved the cones ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2023
Pair Convicted In Murder Of Rossville Man Face Life Prison Sentences
  • 5/30/2023
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
  • 5/30/2023
VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 5/30/2023
Oct. 3 Trial Date Set For Former House Speaker Casada, Aide Cothren
  • 5/30/2023
Opinion
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles
  • 5/30/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
TWRA: Regulation For The Sake Of Regulation Or Money?
  • 5/29/2023
Are You Smarter Than A 3rd Grader?
  • 5/29/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is it Time For 9 SEC League Football Games?
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
  • 5/30/2023
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
  • 5/30/2023
Holly Battle, Rosalie Basten, Evelyn Marie Williams, Tracie Blakely Finish 1st At Creeks Bend
  • 5/30/2023
Lookouts Pitcher Tommy Eveld Named Pitcher Of The Week
  • 5/30/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Community Centers Extend Operational Hours
  • 5/30/2023
Tennessee American Water Hosts Pool Party For Chambliss Center For Children
  • 5/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
  • 6/1/2023
Reality And Memory: The Experience Of Sam Watkins At The Battle Of Chickamauga
  • 5/30/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/30/2023
Entertainment
Library Presents A Life Of Sorrow, The Life And Times Of Carter Stanley
  • 5/30/2023
Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosts Auditions
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
  • 5/30/2023
Rachel Baiman Plays At Woodshop Listening Room June 9
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
  • 5/26/2023
Opinion
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles
  • 5/30/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
Dining
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/30/2023
Market Street Partners Promotes Derek Daniel And James Purgason To Partner Positions
Market Street Partners Promotes Derek Daniel And James Purgason To Partner Positions
  • 5/30/2023
2023 Leadership Chattanooga Class Graduates
  • 5/26/2023
Real Estate
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 18-24
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
John Shearer: CCS Graduate Daniel Dassow Honored To Be Named A UT Torchbearer
  • 5/31/2023
Graphic Novel Worth Thousands Of Words To UTC Athletic Training Students
Graphic Novel Worth Thousands Of Words To UTC Athletic Training Students
  • 5/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 5/30/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance Seeking Donors For Upcoming Competition
  • 5/29/2023
American Red Cross Recognizes Volunteer Achievements
  • 5/26/2023
The Health Department Announces Safety Tips Ahead Of The Summer Season
  • 5/26/2023
Memories
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
  • 5/30/2023
Second Public Wild Turkey Observation Survey Is June 1-Aug. 31
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
  • 5/29/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
  • 5/24/2023
Obituaries
Jerry Allen Frost
Jerry Allen Frost
  • 5/30/2023
Bruce T. Larkins
Bruce T. Larkins
  • 5/30/2023
Wanda Katherine DeFord Wilmoth
Wanda Katherine DeFord Wilmoth
  • 5/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Haggard, Claude Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 5/30/2023
Elrod, Lelah "Joyce" (Cleveland)
Elrod, Lelah "Joyce" (Cleveland)
  • 5/30/2023
Parsons, Frank Clay (Cleveland)
Parsons, Frank Clay (Cleveland)
  • 5/29/2023