Fired Contractor Sends Harassing Texts - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Thursday, June 1, 2023

An individual in the 9500 block of Rookwood Circle reported that they had received harassing text messages from a contractor that they had fired. They were concerned about retaliation.

A resident in the 5600 block of Tucker Road found an abandoned vehicle inside the gated driveway of their barn. It was later discovered that the vehicle belonged to a family friend.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 10600 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A driver who was travelling in the 9600 block of Apison Pike reported that a piece of debris flew out of a Wright Brothers road construction truck and damaged their vehicle.

A concerned citizen requested that police check the well-being of a homeless individual talking to themself outside the Aldi’s grocery store. Contact was made with the individual and the officers were able to provide some assistance.

An individual was ordered into custody during court for contempt of court after they had not completed what the judge had ordered them to do.

A business alarm was activated in the 5900 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.

Concerned citizens called in about suspicious activity at a neighbor’s home, in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way, after seeing a lock smith at the home while the homeowner was out of town. An officer spoke with the adult daughter of the elderly homeowner and everything checked out ok.

An individual called in advising that road construction vehicles were making it hard for drivers to see while they were turning from College Drive East onto Apison Pike. An officer checked the area and the road construction crew was finishing for the day. No hazards were found.

An Otterbox wallet was turned into police and attempts were made to make contact and return the wallet to the owner but were unsuccessful. The wallet was placed into safe keeping.

An individual called in and stated that someone had tried to open their car door at the Marathon gas station, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. A physical description of the suspect was provided and contact was made with them at the Walmart, however the individual who had called police refused to speak with officers. As a result the suspect was checked for warrants and allowed to go on their way.

Police responded to a home in the 4300 block of University Drive for a domestic disorder. One individual was arrested for domestic assault.

A truck was reported to have been parked on a sidewalk in the 9500 block of Leyland Drive and the driver fishing in the adjacent pond. The vehicle and driver were gone when the officer arrived.

A dead deer was reported to be lying in the roadway in the 4800 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The deer was located and moved off the road.

A traffic stop in the 8900 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An individual was banned from Walmart property at the request of store management and escorted off the property.

  Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  Breaking News
  6/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Front Door Damaged And Smeared With Mustard; Man Buys $900 Worth Of Gift Cards To Pay For Missing Grand Jury Duty
  Breaking News
  6/1/2023
Tennessee AG Joins Brief In Support Of Parents In Gender Identity Case
  Breaking News
  5/31/2023
UTC's Conroy, Houk Named To PING All-East Region Squad
  Sports
  5/31/2023
Fleischmann Praises "Largest Deficit Reduction Bill In U.S. History"
Fleischmann Praises "Largest Deficit Reduction Bill In U.S. History"
  Breaking News
  5/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  6/1/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE 105 E MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff CONTEMPT ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Finds Front Door Damaged And Smeared With Mustard; Man Buys $900 Worth Of Gift Cards To Pay For Missing Grand Jury Duty
  6/1/2023

A woman on W. 13th Street Court told police she came home to her screen door damaged and mustard all over the door. She also stated that some of her mail was ripped open and damaged. Police observed ... more

Tennessee AG Joins Brief In Support Of Parents In Gender Identity Case
  5/31/2023
HCSO Locates 1st Stolen Vehicle Utilizing In-Car Automated License Plate Reader
  5/31/2023
East Chattanooga Man Wrecks Several Vehicles As He Steals Truck From Integrity Buick
East Chattanooga Man Wrecks Several Vehicles As He Steals Truck From Integrity Buick
  5/31/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/31/23
  5/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  5/31/2023
