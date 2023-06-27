Police Blotter: Woman's Neighbor Bothers And Curses At Her; Someone May Be Keeping Exotic Birds In Shed On Oak Street

A woman at the Overlook Apartments, 1201 Boynton Dr., told police her neighbor continues to argue with her for no reason. While police were there, the neighbor was observed cursing at the woman. Police intervened and informed the neighbor that he could be arrested for harassment should he continue to pester her. Police asked the man to stay away from her. The woman was asked to call back at any time about the matter.



* * *

Police responded to a property damage at 17340 I-24 eastbound. Officers spoke with a man who said his rear bearing seized up causing the right side back axle to snap on his semi-truck (AL tag). The semi flatbed was loaded with steel plates and the two tires that snapped off are next to the guardrail. There were no other vehicles involved and no other property damage. The driver contacted his own tow service and the truck/trailer was off on the right shoulder.

* * *

A man told police that he was approached by another man, who asked him and his co-worker for money. He said he gave the man $5. He said the man then asked that he buy him a cup of coffee. When he agreed, the man grabbed $62 from his hand and ran west on E. 3rd Street, turning south on Market Street. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.



* * *

A woman on Willow Lake Circle told police she wanted a disorder prevention at her residence. The woman had in her possession a court order that her husband had to vacate the residence. Police spoke with the husband and waited while he gathered some belongings. He then left the residence without incident.

* * *

A caller asked police to check the area at W. Manning Street/Riverside for homeless people setting up camp underneath the Highway 27 overpass. Police checked, but did not locate any homeless people in that area or under the overpass.

* * *

A man on W. 37th Street told police he last had his wallet in his car while he was at home on Sunday around 6 or 7 p.m. He then realized he didn’t have it Monday morning around 9 or 10 a.m. He believes he possibly just dropped it after he got out of his car, but he's not sure what happened to it.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman who said that while traveling north on Riverside Drive, she heard a loud pop and observed a window on her vehicle broken. Police observed that the City of Chattanooga had mowers in the area that the victim drove past.

* * *

A caller told police there is a shed behind a residence on Oak Street that they suspect is being used to keep exotic birds. The caller showed police a video of a white van parking in the alley between two buildings owned by TN Awning Co., which is directly behind the residence on Oak Street A man got out of the van and went towards the shed at. The shed has extension cords connected to it and sounds of birds could be heard from inside.