Police Blotter: Business Wants Homeless Man Bothering Customers And Stealing From Tip Jar Banned; Man Upset His Basket Moved By Another Shopper Threatens Violence

  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023

While on scene for a separate call, police spoke with the owner of Sunny Side Cup, 617 Signal Mtn. Road, who said that she has been having issues with a local homeless man. She said that he will scare off customers, and also steal money from the tip jar on the counter. The manager wished to have the man banned from the property. Police then located the man, who was nearby, and informed him that he was now banned from the Sunny Side Cup property.

* * *

A woman told police that about an hour before a friend of hers (who did not speak English) had her wallet in her hand while she was at her house, and she thought she put it in her back pocket. Later, she realized she didn't have it and it may have just dropped out of her pocket at some point.

* * *

A woman on S. Germantown Road told police she had a piece of mail stolen and has already reported it with USPS. She said it was mail from Tenn-Care that was supposed to be delivered. She does not have suspect information or video footage of the incident.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on the 1100 block of Mountain Creek Road when a vehicle (TN tag) cut her off at the round about. She said the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and honked their horn and flipped her off, then drove away.

* * *

Police spoke to a woman on Sumter Avenue in regards to her concerns about an ongoing issue involving her ex-husband's girlfriend. She said that she was concerned that her ex-husband's girlfriend is extremely jealous of her current relationship with her ex-husband. She requested multiple phone calls she's received from her ex-husband's new girlfriend be reported for sake of documentation. Any police action is pending further investigation.

* * *

A man on Graysville Road told police that back in the winter time a man came around looking for a gun that his girlfriend had thrown out of the vehicle while they were driving in that area. The man was in the ditch on the other side of the fence looking around, but never found it. This man said today he was cutting the grass and found a gun. It was a Glock 42 .380. Police checked and the gun was not reported stolen. The firearm was taken to Property.

* * *

Police received a call saying a truck flipped at 1470 Highway 27 SB. Police spoke to a man, who had wrecked his 1996 Ford Ranger (GA tag) in the cloverleaf on the Thrasher Pike exit. The man denied EMS and said he did not need a report made. The man said he had his own tow en route.

* * *

A man told police he was upstairs at McKay's Chattanooga, 7734 Lee Hwy., with an unknown black male. He said he accidentally bumped into the man while they were going into the same section of the store. The other man had a basket, so he said he simply moved the basket over to get to a book. The man got angry and threatened to throw him over the railing. They got into an argument and then he called the police. The other man left the scene before police could get out with him. He was driving a Red Camry with a possible Georgia tag No other threats were made and no one was injured.

