Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, ERIC STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEATON, TYLER FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE***AC
|
|CHANDER, SALIL SUJAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
- DUI
|
|EVANS, RENAYSHA L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/30/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GRIMES, APRIL JOAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- MAN/DEL/SELL/POSS CONT. SUB SCH II
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, CHARLES TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAMB, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWE, KACY KRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH
|
|OTERA, JAQIE SKYLAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICE, TROY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/20/1969
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SWANGER, DANIEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/10/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|
|TUCKER, ABDUL JABBAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
- ESCAPE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
|
|WARE, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WELLS, COLIA L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|