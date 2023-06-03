Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAKER, ERIC STANLEY

2124 HAZEL STREET HOPKINSVILLE, 42240

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEATON, TYLER FOSTER

7203 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE***AC



BLAKEMORE, FALICIA DANIELLE

1301 NORTH LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



BAKER, ERIC STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEATON, TYLER FOSTER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE***AC CHANDER, SALIL SUJAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CONNER, MONICK MONA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

DUI EVANS, RENAYSHA L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/30/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION GRIMES, APRIL JOAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MAN/DEL/SELL/POSS CONT. SUB SCH II HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/17/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, CHARLES TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) LAMB, JAMES DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/21/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH OTERA, JAQIE SKYLAR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/25/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RICE, TROY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/20/1969

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SWANGER, DANIEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 08/10/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TINDELL, MILTON VANCE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/27/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE TUCKER, ABDUL JABBAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

ESCAPE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/26/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

WARE, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WELLS, COLIA L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

