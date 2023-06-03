Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, June 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE 
4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAKER, ERIC STANLEY 
2124 HAZEL STREET HOPKINSVILLE, 42240 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL 
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEATON, TYLER FOSTER 
7203 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE***AC

BLAKEMORE, FALICIA DANIELLE 
1301 NORTH LONG HOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

CHANDER, SALIL SUJAN 
4105 NELSON CT WOODRIDGE, 60517 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONNER, MONICK MONA 
810 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101516 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN 
10310 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
DUI

DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL 
1136 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE 
9411 DEXTER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVANS, RENAYSHA L 
1375 TIMBER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214841 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FISCHBORN, JESSICA ANN 
8239 ADRIANNA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRIMES, APRIL JOAN 
1517 NORTH CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
MAN/DEL/SELL/POSS CONT. SUB SCH II

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
INDECENT EXPOSURE

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE 
6413 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419203 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CHARLES TERRELL 
1521 GROOVE STREET APT A1 LOUDON, 37774 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN 
2816 HWY 156 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE 
4715 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

LAMB, JAMES DYLAN 
122 SILVEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777727 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL 
751 RUNYAN DR APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS 
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA 
773 SALEM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH

MALONE, ALAN HUGH 
11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD

OTERA, JAQIE SKYLAR 
2503 ALLISON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN 
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215921 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG 
3803 NORTH TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, TROY LYNN 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW 
329 RUSSELL STREET APT 5 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROGERS, THALIA 
2000 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROYER, BRANDON KIP 
3525 COMMON LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF (INSERTDRUG HERE) FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD 
7151 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214000 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON 
9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 373638821 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE 
500 CUMBERLAND AVE Jasper, 373473173 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SUTTLES, JAQUAN KEVON 
1706 37TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SWANGER, DANIEL ANTHONY 
2007 MERLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL 
4005 MANGO AVE TAMPA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THORNHILL, JAYLA NICOLE 
2303 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TINDELL, MILTON VANCE 
2231 JENAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

TUCKER, ABDUL JABBAR 
368 LAWRENCE BROWN RD BLADENBORO, 28320 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F 
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071053 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
611 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL 
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

WARE, ERIC DEWAYNE 
2304 WINDSOR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN 
1608 BAGWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WELLS, COLIA L 
7905 JEFFERY LANE MCMINNVILLE, 371107944 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILEY, QUINTON TENNILLE 
3020 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FALSE REPORTS

WRIGHT, ANASTASIA LOUISE 
1227 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BAKER, ERIC STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEATON, TYLER FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE***AC
CHANDER, SALIL SUJAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORDELL, TIMOTHY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
  • DUI
EVANS, RENAYSHA L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/30/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
GRIMES, APRIL JOAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • MAN/DEL/SELL/POSS CONT. SUB SCH II
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CHARLES TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
LAMB, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LATTIMORE, CHALISS DUVAL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, KACY KRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH
OTERA, JAQIE SKYLAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, TROY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/20/1969
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STRICKLAND, KELVIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SWANGER, DANIEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/10/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KESHAUN COVELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
TUCKER, ABDUL JABBAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ESCAPE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
WARE, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WELLS, COLIA L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

