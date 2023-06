Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 29-June 4:

BREDWELL SHANE MICHAEL W/M 28 MISD OFFICER JACOBS THEFT BY TAKING

BROWN BUTCH EDWARD W/M 47 MISD OFFICER JACOBS SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

GOODMAN DUSTIN GLEN W/M 25 MISD OFFICER HOUSER TAIL LIGHT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MILES HUNTER LEWIS W/M 17 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER

SUTTLE NICHOLAS JADE B/M 42 OFFICER HOUSER HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO

BAILEY BLAKE AARON W/M 32 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

STANSELL CHRISTOPHER BLAKE W/M 39 FELONY DUNN AGG ASSAULT X4

ORICK MADELINE JANE W/M 22 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

JACOB JOSEPH ROBERT W/M 45 MISD OFFICER HINCH PUBLIC DRUNK, LOITERING/PROWLING

DOVER JOHN PAUL W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD PROBATION VIOLATION, OBSTRUCTION

EDGEWORTH DARRELL RAY W/M 44 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

COLLINS DAJAH LARISSA B/F 19 OFFICER YOUNG TRANSPORT

ELLIS BRANDON RAY W/M 39 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

ELLIS STEPHANIE RAE W/F 35 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DUI WARRANT

STOKER TAMMY LEIGH W/F 34 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODY BUFFY JOANNE W/F 45 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI, PILLS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HENDERSON JOHN AUTHUR W/M 43 MISD OFFICER DEAL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WEBB HAYDEN BARBARA W/F 26 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY CALL

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WELLS ASHLEY MAE W/F 37 -- OFFICER MARTIN RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

CARETHERS JEROME NMN B/M 56 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKER TREY AUSTIN W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JUAREZ VIRJILIO MENDEZ H/M 42 MISD OFFICER GALYON PUBLIC DRUNK

HOGUE CHRISTY CORENE W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER GUTHRIE FTA (F), FTA(M)

TEEMS WILLIAM PRESTON W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF METH

BANKSTON KENNETH EUGENE W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS. OF METH

JOHNSON JOSHUA CAIN W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MAYO JOSHUA ANDREW W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

KNOWLES CORNELL LAMONT B/M 49 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS. OF COCAINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

FRANCISCO COREY ALLEN W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WISHAM SCOTTIE LEE W/M 32 FELONY --

WHITENER NICOLE LYNN W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNCE TONYA RANAE W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

KINSEY BRENNAN LEE W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER HUNT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA

JUVENILE -- -- W/F -- MISD OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

SALLEE JOHN ALLEN W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MCNICHOLS TERRORISTIC THREATS- FVA

VAUGHN APRIL DAWN W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER TATE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE

VAN-NICE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION (M), DUI-DRUGS

ATKINS ERIC JOSEPH W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER HUNT SIMPLE ASSAULT, HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY PHONE CALL, CROSSING GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS

STARLING KENNETH WINSTON B/M 71 MISD OFFICER WASIM DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

LAMB CASSAN LEWIS W/M 20 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DUR, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE

FLOYD LOGAN COLE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY CRIMINAL TRESSPASS FVA

STEVENS DAVID LEE B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER DOYLE POSSESSION OF METH, GIVING FLASE NAME, WILFUL OBSTRUCTION ON LAW ENFORCEMENT, WILFULL OBSTRUCTION ON FIREFIGHTER, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS

CARLISLE MARY THERESA W/F 38 MISD OFFICER HINCH HOLD FOR COBB COUNTY

HARMON JEREMY MICHAEL W/M 46 ----- SELF PDC

BROWN DONALD MARK W.M 51 MISD OFFICER CAMP BATTERY FVA

SILVERS CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER SMITH VIOLATION OF PROBATION, FAILURE TO APPEAR X3

COX TIMOTHY CHARLES W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER DOOLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR- FELON, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

GONALEZ TIRZO PEREZ W/M 47 MISD OFFICER SMITH NO LICENSE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED