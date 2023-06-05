Fugitive From Alabama Is Arrested - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Night shift officers made contact with an individual at the Circle K in the 9300 block of Lee Highway who advised that they were trying to get back to their vehicle, parked on the side if I-75, with gas. The individual was identified and found to be a fugitive out of Alabama. The individual was arrested on 12 felony counts of auto burglary and two counts of theft out of Scottsboro, Alabama. They were transported to the jail to await extradition.

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in to be booked on a failure to appear warrant.

They were booked and released on bond.A moving truck damaged the drive through canopy at the Regions Bank, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear on drug charges.A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Apison Pike resulted in the vehicle occupant’s arrest for possession of illegal narcotics and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Another occupant was also arrested for felony drug possession, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and removal of a firearm’s serial number.An officer was requested to check an individual wandering through the Ooltewah Crossing Plaza wearing all black.A juvenile ran from their home in the 5000 block of High Street twice and was returned both times to their parent by police.An officer checked on three minor children that were left in a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The parent was back with the vehicle upon the officer’s arrival.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being taken into custody for driving on a revoked license. The driver also had two Collegedale bond revocation warrants for driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.Officers attempted to stop a vehicle stolen out of Knoxville in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway but the driver refused to stop and was pursued into Bradley County, where the pursuit was terminated.A minor crash was reported in the 9600 block of Leyland Drive.An alarm was activated at Cato’s, in the Ooltewah Crossing Plaza. The building was checked and all doors were found secure.A night shift officer conducting routine neighborhood patrols found the rear hatch of a vehicle open in the 9400 block of Homewood Circle. No contact was made with the owner. The officer secured the vehicle.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway for an expired license plate resulted in the arrest of two vehicle occupants for felony possession of fentanyl and the arrest of a third for possession of drug paraphernalia.The clerk of the Circle K in the 9300 block of Lee Highway reported two disorderly individuals refusing to pay for their food. The individuals fled the scene before officers arrived.Officers responded to Jack’s Family Restaurant for an alarm. The alarm was activated by a delivery driver with an incorrect pass code.A couple of individuals begging for money on Walmart property were told to leave at the request of store management.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for driving on a revoked license.A traffic stop for speeding in the 8800 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants out of Hamilton County.A minor parking lot crash at the Chick-fil-A was reported.An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.A business alarm was triggered at Rhodes Storage. Everything was secure.Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with bond revocation warrants for reckless driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked license. The fugitive was transported to the jail.Officers were requested to check the wellness of juvenile residents in the 9800 block of Bowen Trail.A concerned citizen requested police to check the well-being of a resident in the Winding Creek apartments, however no apartment number for the individual could be found.A vehicle was observed parked and running outside of a closed business in the 5700 block of Main Street. Contact was made with the driver who was passed out behind the wheel. An on-scene investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated and was arrested for DUI.A concerned citizen requested police to again check the well-being of a resident in the Winding Creek apartments, this time an apartment number was provided. Contact was made and the individual was in good health. They stated that they had not wanted to speak to the concerned citizen that had called.Collegedale police assisted the American Legion who was conducting a veteran’s motorcycle event at Scooter’s coffee.Officers responded to an accidental alarm at a residence in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a warehouse alarm in the 6800 block of Mountain View Road.A Walmart employee left their phone on top of a customer’s vehicle while loading up a grill. An officer was able to find the vehicle on Apison Pike and retrieve the phone.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Exxon. The building was checked and found secure.A Collegedale fugitive wanted on a bond revocation warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail.Officers responded to a mental health emergency in the Chestnutt Creek Apartments. One individual was transported to a treatment facility.Collegedale police assisted with traffic control in the 9500 block of Lee Highway due to a tree being down blocking one lane of traffic in a dangerous area on the Hamilton County side of Dead Man’s Curve. The Tri-Community Fire Department was able to cut up the tree and remove it from the roadway.An alarm at the Ooltewah Nursery was activated. Everything checked secure.A concerned resident at the College Park apartments reported that a homeless person was building a hut in the tree line behind the apartments. An officer spoke with several other residents who stated that the individual lives at the apartments and was just trimming trees.Police responded to the Village at Apison Pike apartments after receiving reports that three young individuals were messing with cars in the parking lot. The area was searched but nothing was found.An unknown 9-1-1 came in from the 10600 block of Pine Hill Road. An officer made contact with a resident in the area who stated that they had accidentally dialed 911.Officers responded to a verbal disorder at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. Everything checked out after the disorder was confirmed as verbal only.An altercation occurred between a customer and manager for Cracker Barrel. After trying to get the order correct, words were exchanged and the manager bumped the customer with their chest. Both parties refused to press charges. The customer was given the manager’s name and the phone number for the corporate office.A parent pulled into the Collegedale police department’s parking lot due to their 17-year-old child trying to exit the vehicle while going down the interstate. This had started in Atlanta. After speaking with both individuals the juvenile agreed to get along. The parent was advised of the county’s juvenile process if they thought it necessary to proceed further.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a medical emergency in the 8800 block of Finney Point Drive.An officer stopped to check the well-being of an individual walking in the 8900 block of Apison Pike in the early morning hours without any shoes. The individual advised that they didn’t need any assistance.