Clarksville Could Pass Chattanooga As Tennessee's 4th Largest City

Clarksville is nipping at the heels of Chattanooga as Tennessee's fourth largest city.
Clarksville gained 6,062 residents for the past year to lead the state in growth. The city on the state line near Kentucky is now just over 7,000 behind the Scenic City.
Chattanooga was fifth with 2,923 new inhabitants.
New census numbers:
- Nashville – 683,622
- Memphis – 621,056
- Knoxville – 195,889
- Chattanooga – 184,086
- Clarksville – 176,974
- Murfreesboro – 162,398
- Franklin – 86,895
- Johnson City – 75,514
- Jackson – 68,380
- Hendersonville – 62,896
- Bartlett – 56,798
- Smyrna – 56,516
- Kingsport – 56,150
- Spring Hill – 55,800
- Collierville – 51,594
Growth figures:
- Clarksville – 6,062
- Murfreesboro – 5,723
- Nashville – 5,488
- Lebanon – 3,144
- Chattanooga – 2,923
- Knoxville – 2,291
- Columbia – 2,232
- Mt Juliet – 1,759
- Spring Hill – 1,678
- Gallatin – 1,410
- Nolensville – 1,374
- Johnson City – 1,326
- Franklin – 1,091
- Smyrna – 991
- Lenoir City – 931