Clarksville Could Pass Chattanooga As Tennessee's 4th Largest City

Clarksville is nipping at the heels of Chattanooga as Tennessee's fourth largest city.

Clarksville gained 6,062 residents for the past year to lead the state in growth. The city on the state line near Kentucky is now just over 7,000 behind the Scenic City.

Chattanooga was fifth with 2,923 new inhabitants.

New census numbers:

Nashville – 683,622 Memphis – 621,056 Knoxville – 195,889 Chattanooga – 184,086 Clarksville – 176,974 Murfreesboro – 162,398 Franklin – 86,895 Johnson City – 75,514 Jackson – 68,380 Hendersonville – 62,896 Bartlett – 56,798 Smyrna – 56,516 Kingsport – 56,150 Spring Hill – 55,800 Collierville – 51,594

Growth figures: