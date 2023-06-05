Latest Headlines

Clarksville Could Pass Chattanooga As Tennessee's 4th Largest City

  • Monday, June 5, 2023

Clarksville is nipping at the heels of Chattanooga as Tennessee's fourth largest city.

Clarksville gained 6,062 residents for the past year to lead the state in growth. The city on the state line near Kentucky is now just over 7,000 behind the Scenic City.

Chattanooga was fifth with 2,923 new inhabitants.

New census numbers:

  1. Nashville – 683,622
  2. Memphis – 621,056
  3. Knoxville – 195,889
  4. Chattanooga – 184,086
  5. Clarksville – 176,974
  6. Murfreesboro – 162,398
  7. Franklin – 86,895
  8. Johnson City – 75,514
  9. Jackson – 68,380
  10. Hendersonville – 62,896
  11. Bartlett – 56,798
  12. Smyrna – 56,516
  13. Kingsport – 56,150
  14. Spring Hill – 55,800
  15. Collierville – 51,594

Growth figures:

  1. Clarksville – 6,062
  2. Murfreesboro – 5,723
  3. Nashville – 5,488
  4. Lebanon – 3,144
  5. Chattanooga – 2,923
  6. Knoxville – 2,291
  7. Columbia – 2,232
  8. Mt Juliet – 1,759
  9. Spring Hill – 1,678
  10. Gallatin – 1,410
  11. Nolensville – 1,374
  12. Johnson City – 1,326
  13. Franklin – 1,091
  14. Smyrna – 991
  15. Lenoir City – 931
The Sheriff's Office has made its second using a new license plate reader system. On Saturday at approximately 11:10 p.m., Deputy David Winters was patrolling the area around Tunnel Boulevard

Hamill Road between Gann Store Road and Fairview Road is closed due to an accidental spill of fresh concrete from a contractor, officials said at 5:26 p.m. CPD is currently on site and Public

A new area code, 729, will soon join the existing 423 area code serving a portion of Eastern Tennessee. Approved on May 30, 2023 by the Tennessee Public Utilities Commission, the new area

