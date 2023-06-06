Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE

5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BLAKE, LISA MARIE

1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON

4702 EDINGBURG CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

1020 W 37TH STREET #C203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DEL RIO, EZEQUIEL A

2000 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 373210000

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY

3810 JARREN COURT HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE

9151 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III



JARRETT, TIA LASHAY

2300 WILSON ST APT 2G CHATTANOOGA, 374063225

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

2001 S LYERLY ST APT#117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JONES, OCEAN KATELYNN

3133 BIMINI PLACE 103 EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL

3430 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101652

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



LEAMON, TONYA GAIL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MALONE, KENNETH D

1774 CURTIS JEWELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MOORE, JADA JANE

300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101318

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOSLEY, SHANE L

175 NELSON LN RICKMAN, 38580

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: TBI

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NUNEZ, HOMERO

1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ROBERSON, MICHAEL E

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373126307

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA

1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



SIMMONS, LATORIA DENISE

501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN

6577 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



STATON, CHASTITY LOUISE

116 HARDIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



TURNER, ASHLEY N

3490 US 41 PELHAM,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN

3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073442

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

