Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BLAKE, LISA MARIE
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
4702 EDINGBURG CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
1020 W 37TH STREET #C203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEL RIO, EZEQUIEL A
2000 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 373210000
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY
3810 JARREN COURT HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III
JARRETT, TIA LASHAY
2300 WILSON ST APT 2G CHATTANOOGA, 374063225
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
2001 S LYERLY ST APT#117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, OCEAN KATELYNN
3133 BIMINI PLACE 103 EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
3430 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101652
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
LEAMON, TONYA GAIL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MALONE, KENNETH D
1774 CURTIS JEWELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOORE, JADA JANE
300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101318
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSLEY, SHANE L
175 NELSON LN RICKMAN, 38580
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NUNEZ, HOMERO
1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, MICHAEL E
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373126307
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
SIMMONS, LATORIA DENISE
501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN
6577 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STATON, CHASTITY LOUISE
116 HARDIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
TURNER, ASHLEY N
3490 US 41 PELHAM,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN
3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073442
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BLAKE, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DEL RIO, EZEQUIEL A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/23/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III
|
|JARRETT, TIA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|LEAMON, TONYA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MALONE, KENNETH D
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/12/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, JADA JANE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NUNEZ, HOMERO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PENN, LONTIA DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|ROYER, BRANDON KIP
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/14/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO GA)
|
|SIMMONS, LATORIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/03/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STATON, CHASTITY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|TURNER, ASHLEY N
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|