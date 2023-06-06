Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE 
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BLAKE, LISA MARIE 
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
4702 EDINGBURG CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL 
1020 W 37TH STREET #C203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEL RIO, EZEQUIEL A 
2000 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 373210000 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

HIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY 
3810 JARREN COURT HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE 
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III

JARRETT, TIA LASHAY 
2300 WILSON ST APT 2G CHATTANOOGA, 374063225 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT#117 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, OCEAN KATELYNN 
3133 BIMINI PLACE 103 EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLEY, SHEALA GENEL 
3430 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101652 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

LEAMON, TONYA GAIL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALONE, KENNETH D 
1774 CURTIS JEWELL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOORE, JADA JANE 
300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101318 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSLEY, SHANE L 
175 NELSON LN RICKMAN, 38580 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NUNEZ, HOMERO 
1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBERSON, MICHAEL E 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373126307 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA 
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

SIMMONS, LATORIA DENISE 
501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN 
6577 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STATON, CHASTITY LOUISE 
116 HARDIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

TURNER, ASHLEY N 
3490 US 41 PELHAM, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN 
3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073442 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

