Air Handler Causes Fire Alarm To Go Off - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police and fire department personnel responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex for a fire alarm. The fire department determined that an air handler was at fault and vented the apartment.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.Police responded to a garage door motion alarm in the 9400 block of Leyland Drive. The homeowner advised that they were still learning how to use the new alarm.An officer worked traffic control at Main Street and Railroad Avenue to alleviate congestion after a road construction crew caused a large backup.An officer conducted a well-being check in the 4600 block of Sweet Berry Lane at the request of a concerned sibling living out of state.The resident was found safe and secure and was asked to contact their sibling with an update.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail and booked on theft and conspiracy warrants.A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license.A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug charge.A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on a warrant for violating a protection order.A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on warrants for theft and conspiracy.Police responded to a missing juvenile in the Wellesley subdivision. Officers were able to quickly locate the juvenile walking home from the neighborhood swimming pool.A Hamilton County fugitive was taken into custody during court and transported to the jail on several active Hamilton County warrants.A resident in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane spoke with an officer about their options regarding a neighbor who has continued to park their vehicle on the resident’s property.Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Edgmon Road to investigate four individuals walking down the road wearing all black clothing. The individuals were nowhere to be found when officers arrivedA resident in the 5300 block of High Street alleged that a juvenile had damaged their mailbox and kicked their front door. Contact was made with the juvenile who admitted they had done so because the resident had run over their phone. The juvenile’s parents agreed to replace the mailbox.Night shift officers conducting routine neighborhood patrols located an open vehicle door in the 9900 block of Penneywood Lane. Contact was made with the owner who advised that it had been accidentally left open. The owner verified that nothing had been stolen from the car.