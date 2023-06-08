Latest Headlines

Sports Authority Board Approves DH&W Architects For Design Of New Lookouts Stadium

  • Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The Sports Authority Board passed a resolution Thursday approving DH&W Architects, Inc., to design the new Lookouts baseball stadium for $4,743,000.

Ray Boaz of DH&W said the firm is “excited to be part of the gateway to Chattanooga. We welcome the opportunity to be part of it.”

City of Chattanooga interim Chief of Staff Jermaine Freeman asked the board first to amend the resolution to include the phrase “subject to available funding.”

Mr. Freeman said that once the architect’s designs are 30 to 60 percent complete, a construction manager at risk will begin to compile official cost estimates, which the Sports Authority will use to issue bonds for the building of the project. The Lookouts team lease and future TIF (Tax Increment Financing) revenues will service that debt over the next decades, he said.

City Assistant Engineer Dennis Malone said DH&W will partner with Franklin Architects and also mechanical, plumbing, electrical and structural engineers to complete the project.

The board also welcomed two new members appointed by the county: Daisy Madison and Brett Smalley, with terms beginning June 7, and ending Aug. 30, 2026.

