Blackburn Says Trump Indictment By Justice Department Part Of Vendetta

Senator Marsha Blackburn said the indictment by former President Donald Trump by the Justice Department over the issue of confidential documents is part of "a vendetta."

She said, “From the time President Trump first announced his candidacy, the FBI has displayed an unprecedented vendetta against him. A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for an Attorney General to approve an FBI raid on the home of a former president.

“All the while, the Left is employing a playbook of ‘distract and deflect’ that feels eerily familiar.

After Hillary Clinton got caught deleting thousands of classified emails from her private server as Secretary of State, the FBI and Democratic politicians fabricated a plan to accuse President Trump of Russian collusion. Now that President Biden is reportedly involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, what does the DOJ do? Attempt to interfere with a congressional investigation into Biden and go after Trump instead. This is the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work.”