Person Passes Out After Giving Blood And Has Head-On Collision - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer responded to a head on crash in the 5700 block of Main Street after a driver had passed out while behind the wheel. They had just donated blood.Police responded to a disorder at the Sonic. After arriving and speaking to all individuals involved, one was arrested for disorderly conduct.An unknown 911 call came in from the 5200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Officers took a harassment report in the Village at Apison Pike apartments.Charges are pending against the suspect.Bradley County deputies dropped off a Collegedale fugitive who had a warrant for theft. The individual was booked on the charge.A concerned citizen called in about an older individual on the side of the road, at the intersection of Tallant and Edgmon Roads. Police located nothing out of the ordinary.Police responded to an alarm at Valley Signs and found the building to be secure.Officers responded to a home in the 9700 block for a juvenile in a mental health crisis.An officer observed a vehicle off the roadway in the 10000 block of Lee Highway, in the tree line and with the trunk open. After a brief investigation it was found to belong to an individual fishing in the creek.Collegedale officers assisted the sheriff’s office and fire department with an apartment fire at the Legends at White Oak apartment complex.A night shift officer located a wrecked motorcycle in the parking lot of the Collegedale SDA Church. The last registered owner was located in Cleveland and Bradley County deputies were able to make contact. However, they stated that they had sold the bike. The bike had not been reported stolen and the owner is unknown at this time. Southern Adventist University’s campus security was notified due to it being on university property.