Elderly Citizen's Personal Mechanic Drives By As Vehicle Stalls - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers got out with an elderly driver whose vehicle had broken down in the 10300 block of Apison Pike. Coincidentally, their personal mechanic drove by and stopped to assist.

A business alarm was activated at the Salsarita’s, located in the 9000 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

A resident from the 9200 block of Leyland Drive reported that one of their city trash can wheels had come off.

A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a vehicle without a license plate resulted in the driver being charged with being in possession of marijuana.

A fire alarm was activated at Bake Crafters in the 10600 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

A Collegedale fugitive surrendered to the police department for a violation of probation warrant.

A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 9200 block of Apison Pike.

A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted for theft. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

K9 Krino located the presence of narcotics in a vehicle stopped in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. Officers confirmed Krino’s finding and the driver was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An officer was called to the campus of Southern Adventist University for a suspicious person. The individual was homeless and seeking a ride. The officer provided the individual a ride to get some food.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5600 block of Jonquil Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A night shift officer responded to an alarm at the Dollar General store, located in the 5800 block of Main Street. The building was checked and found secure.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with possession of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and other diverted prescription narcotics, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Collegedale Police assisted the sheriff’s office with traffic control for a vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Woodland Drive.

Officers were dispatched to a crashed truck on its side in the 9900 block of Standifer Gap Road. The driver, who had fled the scene, was identified and warrants were obtained for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and failure to exercise due care.

Police were called about a vehicle that was left in the roadway in the 9600 block of Leyland Drive. The vehicle was unoccupied and locked. Since the vehicle was blocking a travel lane it was towed from the scene.

Police responded to the 9600 block of Leyland after a citizen called about a black sedan with flashing lights and horn-honking driving fast through the Greenbriar Cove area. Police located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

An alarm was activated at Clear Derm medical clinic, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The building was checked and found secure.