Bradley County Police Seek Information In Road Rage Incident On I-75 On Thursday

A road rage incident involving a weapon occurred on Interstate 75, in Bradley County on Thursday, around 11:45 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that tensions between two or more drivers began as the vehicles were leaving Hamilton County and entering Bradley County, on the northbound side of I-75. As the vehicles were approaching exit 20, the driver of a silver Dodge/RAM pickup truck forced a collision between his vehicle and a semi-truck.

Enraged, the driver of the silver pickup stopped in the travel lane of I-75 and pointed a gun at the driver of the semi-truck.

A witness to the events, another semi-truck driver, stopped to help and was also confronted by the enraged man who pointed the gun at him.

Moments later, the man holstered his weapon, got back in his truck and drove away. No one was reported to be harmed in this incident.