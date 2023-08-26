Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Doesn’t Pay For His Tow; Customer Becomes Argumentative When Not Sold A Lottery Ticket

  • Saturday, August 26, 2023

A man told police he towed a car from Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. to an East Ridge location, planning to receive a drop free of $125 at a gas station. The customer was a white male, 25-35 years old. The man lowered the vehicle off the bed and the customer got into his vehicle and drove off without paying the drop fee. He wanted it documented to explain the situation to his superiors.

* * *

Police found an abounded silver Pontiac G5 on Bailey Avenue. The car was found with its windows down. The reporting person saw a black male looking around the vehicle. Doug Yates responded and removed the vehicle out of the roadway.

* * *

A man on Jersey Pike told police he had been in an argument with his girlfriend, but he was going to stay with his mother for the night so that there wouldn't be any more arguing. The man left while police were still on scene.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a black male lying in a driveway on Bennett Avenue. Police arrived and the man appeared to be asleep. The officer woke him and he said he had "a fun night" and didn’t want to walk home at three in the morning. The man said he felt safe sleeping where police found him. The man was given a ride back to his residence.

* * *

A woman on 12th Avenue told police a black male was yelling at her and holding a brick in his hand while attempting to intimidate her. The woman said she didn’t know the man’s full name, just that he goes by Tyrell. The suspect wasn’t found in the area.

* * *

A man and woman staying at an Airbnb on Stockyard Place told police over the phone their vehicle was entered sometime while they stayed there overnight. The woman believed she left the vehicle locked but she's not sure and so it was possibly left unlocked. Another guest there told them they heard an alarm going off, which was possibly their vehicle's car alarm. There is a ring camera but they're not sure if there is video available and will have to speak with the owner first. The woman’s Farmers and Merchants debit cards were used at Raceway for $49.86, $8.48, and $25.99.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on Citygreen Way told police over the phone her vehicle was egged sometime overnight. There was no permanent damage that she could see but she wanted a report for documentation in case there are more problems.

* * *

A man told police over the phone he last saw his bike at 3:03 a.m. and it was left locked to a city bike rack in the lot on Manufactures Road and Cherokee Boulevard. When he returned 12 hours later, both the rack and his bike were gone. Someone would have had to unbolt the bike rack to get it off the lot.

* * *

A Speedway employee at 1330 E 3rd St. asked to have a white male removed from the property. The man was found on E. 3rd Street where he was also asked to leave by the manager. The man left the area and was told not to return to the business.

* * *

A man on Van Buren Street told police he received a phone call from an unknown person saying they were an officer and had warrants for his arrest. The officer ran the man through Watson and it didn’t show any valid warrants.

* * *

A man on Igou Gap Road told police his Walmart Exceed Mastercard had been hacked by a company named "CLARO" that was based in the Dominican Republic. The man canceled the card and ordered a new one.

* * *

A woman told police her wallet with her keys attached had been stolen and her credit/debit cards had been used multiple places for multiple transactions. She believes her wallet was taken from her work at Belk at Northgate Mall. Her Georgia driver’s license and social security card were also in her wallet, along with various rewards cards for places. The woman said a transaction on her Bank of America credit card had been made at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. Walmart loss prevention were able to assist police and track down the transaction for the amount and time shown on the woman’s transaction history. Police were able to get pictures of two black males who were using the woman’s card for payment at a self-checkout. Police were also able to get a picture of the vehicle the two men arrived in however, no tag could be made out on camera. The Walmart transaction was for $29.05. The suspects then attempted to use the card 20-minutes later, next door at City Gear for $169.34. Police spoke with employees there who remembered and said one of the same men police had a picture of was the one who made that purchase. Photos of the suspects and vehicle will be sent out to CPD Sworn for possible identification. The woman said all her cards had been turned off and she was going through the process of reporting her ID and social stolen.

* * *

A woman at Family Dollar at 4749 Highway 58 told police her vehicle was parked in the parking lot and when she returned, she had some small dents in the passenger side door. An officer watched camera footage to attempt to see what caused the damage. However, there was no video footage of how the damage happened.

* * *

A woman on Sunrise Lane told police she was parked in front of an apartment complex when a black male exited his vehicle with a firearm in hand and once she put her arm out of the window, he put his firearm in his pocket. When he made contact with her, he told her the parking was reserved for residents and for her to move her vehicle. She did so without incident. The woman said the man didn’t point the firearm at her, nor threaten her with it at any point. She was simply alarmed that he had it and she was trying to pick up her son from her friend's house. The woman was able to pick up her son and leave.

* * *

An anonymous caller asked police to do a wellness check on Tacoa Avenue. Police spoke with both residents inside who said they were fine and didn’t need any assistance.

* * *

A woman on Cowart Street said a neighbor had captured footage of homeless people in the area using buckets to take water from her exterior faucets. She described a black female with black shorts and gray shirt. An officer checked the area and didn’t find anything.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police over the phone he hears folks talking about killing him. He couldn’t be specific as to who was saying this. He fears that someone will try to kill him when he sleeps. The man also told police he was carrying a gun. He said he has not been committing crimes because Barrack Obama told him not to. The man also said government officials have been following him. The officer asked the man how they could help him and he didn’t have an answer for that question. When the officer said it sounded like he might have an issue that needs to be addressed with his state of mind he became offended and refused offered help. The man was homeless and sleeps in the Gunbarrel area and according to him works at Captain D's and Cheddars.

* * *

An officer was working an extra-job for CHA and on normal patrol saw a man walking on 25th Street Court. The officer didn’t recognize the man as a resident and went to speak with him. As police pulled up, the man took off running. The man, described as an 18-22-year-old black male, approx. 5'07" wearing a white hat, white shirt, and black shorts, ran up to 25th Street Court, ran down 6th Avenue, and then to 26th Street Court and then police lost sight of him. Police checked housing cameras and the man ran to the 2200 block of 25th Street Court to a common hallway that contained four units. Police checked the area and didn’t see him again.

* * *

Police met with loss prevention personnel at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road who had a shoplifter in the office who admitted to tag swapping merchandise when confronted. They were able to retrieve all merchandise. They declined prosecution at this time.

* * *

A woman on Douglas Street told police one of her roommates allowed another woman to stay at the apartment. Per the woman, the other woman doesn't stay at the apartment at this time. As per apartment policy, guests are only allowed to stay for no more than two days. The woman and her other roommate are attempting to tell the other woman she is no longer allowed to stay with them. The woman said the other woman threatened her and her other roommate with physical violence after she left the apartment earlier in the night. The woman is scared the other woman will come back and "lay hands" on her. The other woman does have a copy of the apartment key.

* * *

A man on Garnett Avenue told police over the phone he had left his wife's vehicle parked on the street in front of their house and later discovered there was two-foot-wide hole toward the top of the back windshield. He's not sure how it happened since there were no storms during the night.

* * *

A man at Hampton Inn and Suites at 400 Chestnut St. told police over the phone he was in town for a recruiting conference and had parked his government 2023 Ford F150. When he returned to his truck, he found driver's side damage across the truck from an unknown source. He needed a report made to forward to his supervisor.

* * *

A woman told police she had left her gun in a rental car she had returned. She contacted the rental company, Thrifty Rental on Shepherd Road, and they told her the gun was not found in the vehicle, but that the vehicle had been rented since then and returned. The gun was entered into NCIC.

* * *

The night clerk at Mapco at 200 Browns Ferry Road told police over the phone a black female entered into business and proceeded to engage in a verbal disorder with him for not selling her a lottery ticket. The clerk explained she didn’t have the necessary documents to purchase the lottery ticket. He said she left the area, and later returned to engage in a further argument with him. The clerk said her actions prevented him from being able to effectively provide business to other patrons. She left and the clerk called police. He will call again if she returns.

