Hold Up Alarm Activated By Maintenance Workers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded to a hold up alarm at the Marathon gas station in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. Maintenance workers were found to be working on the alarm system. There was no emergency.

An officer assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the 9300 block of Apison Pike.



An unknown 911 call came in from an apartment at the Village at Apison Pike. No emergency was found.



A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for a petition to revoke bond on an original charge of reckless driving.



An individual was reportedly yelling at a dumpster behind the Mountain Valley Bank, in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane.





The individual advised officers when they arrived that they had been on the phone.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on petition to revoke bond warrants from original charges of felony drug possession, theft, and criminal impersonation.A Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy made contact with a Collegedale fugitive. The fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant and bond revocation warrants for theft and burglary.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.An individual was taken into custody during court for Hamilton County warrants. They were transported to the county jail to be booked on their charges.A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court on bond revocation warrants from original charges of felony drug possession, DUI, refusal of implied consent, and falsification of a drug test.Police were called to a residence in the 5800 block of Hefner Way for an individual who was refusing to take their mental health medication. The individual did not show themselves to be a threat to themself or others.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.An officer responded to an alarm at the Kidney Center of Ooltewah. It was found to have been activated by the cleaning crew.Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a disorder at a residence in the 1600 block of White Oak Valley Circle.