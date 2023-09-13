Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain Looks To Recover Lost Fees From Incline Change

  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. is looking to various governmental departments in Tennessee to find out what can be done to recover money that has been lost since the Incline stopped selling tickets at the top station. In the past, Lookout Mountain received a percentage of the sales tax from tickets and revenue from people parking around the station when rides originated at the top. Mayor Walker Jones said the town is now losing about $120,000 annually due to the Incline.

The Incline brings 250,000 visitors each year to the town with a population of around only 2,000, said Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley, and it becomes our responsibility to take care of them. The law requires us to have sufficient people to handle their safety, said the commissioner. So Lookout Mountain becomes responsible for fire, police, medical and garbage services for them.

There are around six fire and medical calls to the attraction every two weeks, said the commissioner. The town is also liable for sidewalks used by visitors and there is a constant problem of trespassing on private property. We will never waiver from providing those services, said Mayor Walker Jones, but we are frustrated.

“A gentleman’s agreement had been made with CARTA’s director, that would have given the town 50 cents per ticket. But the CARTA board decided we didn’t need their help,” said Commissioner Bentley.

Now the town has decided to make every effort to recoup money from the Incline. That will include taking a look at the Incline’s property tax-free status as a transportation provider, even though it is really a tourist attraction. Other options considered would be to charge a de-embarkation fee, impact fees or to install turnstiles on the city owned sidewalks. “The money that we lost, they gained,” said the mayor.

The parking kiosks that have been used around Point Park and the Incline have now been removed, and the town is using the Park Mobile system to monitor parking. The kiosks that are no longer needed were declared as surplus property and will be sold.

A new system has been activated with license plate reader cameras at the entrances to the town. They are now connected to a database that will automatically notify police if a stolen car or vehicle owner with a warrant enters the town. That gives the police a heads-up to be alert for someone breaking into cars, the usual problem, said Chief Duane Schermerhorn.

For decades, residents have left house keys with the police department in case they are needed for emergencies. There are currently around 400 keys there now. In an emergency when they are needed, the right key is hard to find in a hurry, said Chief Schermerhorn. Additionally it is an issue of accountability for the department if something is missing from a house, he said. He found a way to remedy both issues which is using a system of key locking boxes known as a KnoxBox.

A lock box is attached to the side of a house with a key inside. The only way it can be opened is by opening another box with a master key that will be kept in both of the fire trucks. When a key is removed and the officer uses his key, it logs who that person is, when it was taken out, and when it was put back. There are other safety measures such as the company providing the boxes has to verify the homeowner with the local police and the police are notified when it has been shipped.

This system gives police immediate access in an emergency, said Chief Schermerhorn. The cost to the town for two boxes to keep in trucks is $4,100 a year. The cost for a homeowner is a one-time cost of $210-$230. In an emergency, the police will get inside, he said, and that might mean the door will be broken, and it is cheaper to buy the box than replace a door, he said. He is encouraging people to take advantage of this. A letter will be sent to all residents about the benefits.

If anyone who lives in Lookout Mountain, Tn. has keys at the police department, the chief said they should be picked up by Oct. 30, or they will be destroyed. Another safety requirement is for residents to be sure and have the street numbers clearly visible on their house so it can be found quickly.

During the last year there were 92 fire calls between the two towns of Lookout Mountain, Tn. and Ga. Of those, 85 were false alarms. In the past, the towns have been part of a mutual aid agreement so dispatchers automatically call both towns to respond when there is an event. Each of the calls results in activation of a lot of equipment and people. The two towns have decided to participate in an automatic aid agreement instead. With the new arrangement, the first responder on the scene will confirm if there is fire or smoke before dispatchers call the other department. It is hoped this will avoid sending responders and equipment when they are not needed. There will be very little difference in response time since the two towns are so close together.

The light poles that were found to be unsafe, are being replaced at Johnson Field with help from Hamilton County and County Commissioner Joe Graham. The county has provided $62,000 for the replacements. Plans are to have them fully installed by the end of September, but if all the mounting equipment is not received in time, temporary lighting might be needed for touch football, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey. Money that is left after the lights are up at Johnson Field will go toward replacing the lights at Senter Field next spring. There is a new concession stand ready at Johnson Field where there has never been one, and everyone hopes it will be successful. Water can still be heard running under the repair that was made for a drainage problem on the track last month. The commissioner has called Tennessee American Water to determine if it is a leak or groundwater that continues even though there has been no recent rain. A couple of trees were cut around the batting cages and Commissioner Hailey is looking for a roof system to cover them.

The new school year is off to a great start with new principal Emily Haney and 227 students. Lookout Mountain Elementary has already held events such as Lions Days and field trips have started. The cross-country team had a first meet and will continue to have meets each Thursday in September at Camp Jordan. The faculty and staff at the school have had “Code Blue” training, which is considered to be integral for quick response in case of an emergency because everyone knows their roles. Plus the school always has quick response from the town’s fire and police departments. The students received the Level 5 recognition in standardized testing from last year, the highest level of achievement which is a reflection of the excellent education students receive at LMS, said Commissioner of Education, Karen Leavengood. The school carnival will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Hamilton County Coupon books will be ready by then. They will be $15 and available at the Mountain Market, Fairyland Pharmacy, at the carnival and from students. Proceeds from the sale of the books will go directly to LMS to be used for technology.

Commissioner of Public Works William Valadez said the department has been busy patching the roads. Concerning brush, he said that contractors cleaning yards have to remove the brush and it has been prolific this summer with a lot of rain. Public Works will remove the brush if a resident does the work and puts it on the street themselves, but the piles must be no bigger than 4 feet wide, 8 feet long and four feet tall. The yellow center lines of all the roads will be striped with exception of the state highways. The town was unable to find paint to do the work themselves and have contracted it out. The single bid that was received is for $30,500. Commissioner Valadez is aware of several locations where street drains are stopped up and is looking for a business to repair them.

Two zoning variances were approved, one for a home on North Forrest to abandon a non-existing alleyway, and the other for 405 Park Road where a 3 by 12-foot section of a building will be inside the setback. It will not interfere with fire response time or access nor will it be a problem of exposure for the nearby neighbors.

The town’s new website was activated Tuesday morning. The website is www.lookoutmtn.us. A feature of the new site is that a person can choose to be notified by an email or text when information has been added to a certain page. For the time being these pages are titled News, Alert and Commission. Others can be included in the future. To receive the notifications of changes, it must be requested. Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger has been instrumental in the creation of the new website and is the person who has access to make changes.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be held on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

Latest Headlines
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 9/14/2023
State Panel Approves Moving Ahead with $276 Million Replacement Of Moccasin Bend Hospital
  • Breaking News
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #5
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Covenant, Sewanee Women Play To 0-0 Draw
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 9/14/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION 09/13/2023 2 MOSHER, BRIDGET LASHAE FALSE REPORTS 09/13/2023 ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Complains Of Aggressive Homeless People On Riverwalk; Man Found Sitting And Eating In Middle Of Cross Street
  • 9/14/2023

A woman told police that at approximately 7:30 p.m. she was walking with her husband and their dog on the Riverwalk. When reaching the area of 800 Riverfront Parkway, they encountered a group ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAMON, RICKY LEE 201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 374124082 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
GreenTech Withdraws Rezoning Request On Hunter Road; Will Build 204 Homes Instead Of 300
  • 9/13/2023
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests At Walker County Home With Nearly 100 Animals
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests At Walker County Home With Nearly 100 Animals
  • 9/13/2023
HCSO Investigating Social Media Threat Against East Hamilton Middle School
  • 9/13/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/13/23
  • 9/13/2023
Lookout Mountain Looks To Recover Lost Fees From Incline Change
  • 9/13/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Equitable Polling
  • 9/14/2023
Behavior Can't Be Defended On Both Sides
  • 9/14/2023
Sports
Mann, Fly Capture Tennessee Senior Amateur Titles
  • 9/13/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
  • 9/14/2023
Steven Mann Holds Lead Entering Final Round Of Tennessee Senior Amateur
  • 9/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
Dan Fleser: Vols Need To "Settle In" And Find Their Team Identity
  • 9/14/2023
Covenant, Sewanee Women Play To 0-0 Draw
  • 9/14/2023
Happenings
Ice On The Landing Announces New Location At 1st Horizon Pavilion
  • 9/14/2023
Hey Earl Roast Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Prison Prevention Ministries
Hey Earl Roast Raises Thousands Of Dollars For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 9/14/2023
Civil Air Patrol Search And Rescue Conducts 3-Day Exercise
  • 9/14/2023
Constitution Week Celebrated By NSDAR Chapters
Constitution Week Celebrated By NSDAR Chapters
  • 9/14/2023
Entertainment
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Uncle Lucius Announces New Album And Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom
  • 9/13/2023
KZ106 Celebrates 45th Birthday With Events And Prizes
  • 9/13/2023
The Head And The Heart Comes To Memorial Auditorium Oct. 25
  • 9/12/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
Profiles Of Valor: Welcome To Town, SSG Leroy Petry
  • 9/12/2023
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
Mayor Kelly: Today Is A Great Day To Be A Chattanoogan
  • 9/11/2023
Student Achievement, Student Growth Or Both?
  • 9/14/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
Coffee Community Collective Launches Fall Menu
  • 9/11/2023
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Business
Nashville Architecture Firm Names McCallie School Grad And Chattanooga Native As Principal
Nashville Architecture Firm Names McCallie School Grad And Chattanooga Native As Principal
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving Early For Flights Due To TSA Relocation
Chattanooga Airport Advises Arriving Early For Flights Due To TSA Relocation
  • 9/14/2023
Pizza Delivery Driver Bitten By Dog - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/14/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 7-13
  • 9/14/2023
Findings Of 2023 Market Value Analysis Presented To Affordable Housing Committee
  • 9/12/2023
Student Scene
3 GPS Seniors Receive National Merit Semifinalist Recognition
3 GPS Seniors Receive National Merit Semifinalist Recognition
  • 9/14/2023
VIDEO: BCSO, CPD, BCS Comment On School Safety On Mix 104.1
  • 9/14/2023
Civics Essay Contest "Why Civility Matters" Announced
Civics Essay Contest "Why Civility Matters" Announced
  • 9/14/2023
Living Well
Governor Lee Launches Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program
  • 9/13/2023
CHI Memorial’s Annual "We Care Saturday" Set For Sept. 30
  • 9/12/2023
Free South Chattanooga Culture Festival Is Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2023
Memories
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Outdoors
4-Foot Alligator Captured In Rhea County
4-Foot Alligator Captured In Rhea County
  • 9/13/2023
Master Gardeners Holds Free "Acid-Loving Plants" Gardening Class Sept. 16
Master Gardeners Holds Free "Acid-Loving Plants" Gardening Class Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2023
Chattanooga Bird Club To Meet Sept. 14
  • 9/11/2023
Travel
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Dawsonville, Ga.: Pumpkin Patches, Haunting Tales, Family Farms In The North Georgia Mountains
Dawsonville, Ga.: Pumpkin Patches, Haunting Tales, Family Farms In The North Georgia Mountains
  • 9/14/2023
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
What's New And Happening This Fall In Tennessee: Glamping Adventures, Moon Marveling, Fall Rafting And Ghostly Gatherings
  • 9/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 78th Women's Day
  • 9/14/2023
"Sometimes The Boat Rocks" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God; International Meal To Follow Service
  • 9/13/2023
Obituaries
Joyce Marie Riddle Hicks
Joyce Marie Riddle Hicks
  • 9/14/2023
Alonzo Porter Murray, Jr.
Alonzo Porter Murray, Jr.
  • 9/14/2023
Elizabeth Moreland Caperton
Elizabeth Moreland Caperton
  • 9/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Hill, Willis Dean (Graysville)
Hill, Willis Dean (Graysville)
  • 9/14/2023
Rodgers, James D. (Cleveland)
Rodgers, James D. (Cleveland)
  • 9/13/2023
Goforth, Darrell G. (Cleveland)
Goforth, Darrell G. (Cleveland)
  • 9/13/2023