Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Invited To Stay Overnight Won't Leave; Woman Moves Mirror Of Car Who Parked Too Close To Her

A man on Bailey Avenue told police he let a homeless woman stay in his living room overnight. When he asked her to leave after breakfast, she refused. He wanted police to help remove her from the property. Police then talked to the woman, but she wouldn't give her name. Police told her she needed to gather her things and leave, which she eventually did. She put her stuff on the sidewalk and waited for a ride. Because she was acting up, police decided not to push for her information so the situation wouldn't worsen.



* * *

A man on 6th Avenue told police a woman who goes by the name "Costa" returned his vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the morning, but left the area before police arrived. He said he has both sets of keys to the vehicle now. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at 2600 8th Ave. Police were notified by an employee of Enterprise Rental Company that one of their trucks was at Lee Smith being worked on. He said the vehicle, a 2018 International 4300 box truck with MA plate, was reported stolen by Boston, Ma. Police Dept. He requested Chattanooga PD to recover and remove from NCIC. The employee said the vehicle is to remain at Lee Smith.

* * *

A vehicle was left abandoned in a construction zone at 18420 I-24 eastbound. Police had the vehicle towed by Monteagle towing.

* * *

A man in an apartment on Fairleigh Street told police he invited a woman inside his apartment to get a glass of water several days ago. He said he believes the woman took his car keys and he wants the police to just ask her to give them back. Police spoke with the woman, who said that she didn't have the keys and showed police everything on her person and said that the man owes her money.

* * *

A homeless elderly white male was reported at the Circle K, 712 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with the man, who was sitting on the side of business. He seemed confused, so police called EMS to check his vitals. Police ended up giving the man a ride to the Community Kitchen.

* * *

Police responded to property found at 200 Bass Road. Police located a loaded 9mm magazine with seven rounds on the side of the road. Police collected the magazine and turned it into property.

* * *

An officer was patrolling the area of 211 W 38th St. when she observed a black Nissan Kick (2021) bearing an expired green TN tag registered from 2021 parked, unoccupied. The officer continued driving, but was able to locate the VIN in Carfax for Police. The tag displayed was rather the registered tag of another vehicle. This caused the officer to return to the location due to the vehicle being registered as a rental from Enterprise. The officer was called to a priority call and diverted . Upon returning to the area, the vehicle was gone from the location.

* * *

A man on Applebrook Lane told police his roommate has been doing some suspicious activities, causing a lot of money loss and a struggle to do his normal daily activities. The man did not have all the details to prove a crime had been committed. Follow up will be made tomorrow.

* * *

A loss prevention associate at the Walmart, 5764 Highway 153, told police a man had pushed a cart of items (worth $421) out of the door, passing all points of sale and making no effort to pay for the items. The associate was able to get the license plate from the vehicle the man got into. Police attempted to find any connection between the man and the vehicle; however, they were unable to. Investigation pending.

* * *

Police attempted a stop on a black Tesla sedan on the 3400 block of Hoyt Street. The vehicle immediately fled at a high rate of speed. Police were unable to get a tag, other then identifying the registration being out of the state of Georgia. Utilizing LPR cameras, police were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the report of a noise complaint on Runyan Drive. A woman told police that for the past two years, she, along with her surrounding neighbors, have had issues with the neighbors in a certain apartment. She said the residents frequently play the drums very loud and it disturbs her along, with the other neighbors. She said that residents there also either stomp or jump around the apartment so hard that it knocks pictures off of her wall. She told police that they have attempted to make contact with the neighbors in question; however, they never come to the door for her. She said that police have made contact with them in the past, but the residents always deny having a drum set and claim that any noises like that are not coming from their apartment. Police told the woman to inform her property management, and that this will be documented.

* * *

A woman on Cassie Lane told police that she and her husband have two vehicles that were entered overnight. They last saw them around 9:30 p.m. the day before, and then discovered this when her husband left there around 4 a.m. this day. There were things scattered around inside both vehicles, but only one thing was stolen from one of the vehicles (a Jeep Commander). The other vehicle is a Chevy Cruze. There was no damage to either vehicle, and they had left the doors unlocked on both of them.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police her vehicle was broken into and money was taken from it. She said no more then $10 was taken, but the passenger window was busted to gain entry to the vehicle. She said cameras were on the property, but the office was closed for the next few weeks. It is unknown who broke the window to the vehicle.

* * *



A man told police his father went to Rumors,3884 Hixson Pike, and he went to retrieved his father's property, and his father's car keys were with his belongings; however, the father's vehicle was not at his house or at Rumors. Police explained to the man that at this time, it isn't an auto theft because his father could have left the vehicle at a friend's house and arranged alternate transportation to Rumors, or a friend could be in possession of the vehicle.

* * *

A man told police he left his "SSI" card in his girlfriend house on E. 11th Street. He said he would like for police to retrieve his card for him. The girlfriend agreed to give his card back. Police returned the card to the man.

* * *

An employee at the Walgreens, 9307 Lee Hwy., told police a man came into the store and attempted to pay by using Apple Pay. She said the man's Apple Pay would not work and he grew irate. She said he knocked a display shelf down and also threw six-pack of drinks on the floor before leaving the store. She wanted the incident documented.

* * *

Two woman on Hickory View Lane were in an argument about the first woman speaking to a man that the second woman is currently dating. The argument got heated and the first woman called police. Once she called the police, the second woman decided to remove herself from the situation. Both women agreed to have no contact. The first woman told police she was working on getting someone to help her move out. She said she was most likely moving out that night. No physical contact occurred between the two women.

* * *

A man on Swan Road told police he let his friend borrow a set of golf clubs, but this friend refused to give them back. The golf clubs have a value of $750, and he told police he will continue to try to get the golf clubs back, but wanted a report to document the incident.

* * *

Police spoke with two women in a dispute in a parking lot. The first woman said the second woman had damaged her car with her door and broke her mirror, because she was parked over the parking line. The second woman said she was sitting in her car the parking lot, when the first woman pulled in next to her, making it so she could not get out of her car, so she moved the first woman's mirror, to try and open her door. Police checked the passenger door of the first woman's car and did not find damage to the door. Police then moved the mirror back in place. Police did observe damage to the rear passenger door of the first woman's vehicle, but it was older damage and not consistent with the second woman's car door. Both women were told to separate and move on. The second woman left in her vehicle, with no further altercation.