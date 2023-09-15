17-Year-Old Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Stolen Vehicle

A 17-year-old was arrested early Friday morning, after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Chattanooga Police Department personnel responded to a report of a theft in progress at 491 West 26th Street at the Foundry Flats Apartments. The caller stated two black males, approximately in their 20s, had just broken the rear window of a 2021 KIA SUV. Moments later, the two suspects drove away in the SUV with a black Chevrolet Impala that had brought them in following the break-in.

Shortly after receiving a BOLO for the stolen vehicle, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a HCSO deputy spotted the SUV on Highway 27 South traveling at speeds exceeding 100mph. The deputy caught up and attempted to stop the vehicle on I-24 East, but the suspect continued to flee at speeds over 120 mph.



Once taking the Rossville Boulevard South exit, the suspect vehicle led deputies on a pursuit that would cover numerous streets throughout downtown Chattanooga and the Alton Park area. The driver eventually turned left into an alley between Water Street and West 37th Street. The vehicle then drove through some garbage cans until the driver and passenger jumped from the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot. While attempting to flee on foot, the driver ran into a tree, fell, attempted to flee once again, but was captured by deputies. The passenger, who also fled, managed to avoid apprehension and it’s believed he hid in one of the nearby apartments.



The driver, a 17-year-old male, was transported via ambulance for a minor head injury and an existing ankle injury. Once he was cleared by medical staff, he was transported by deputies to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.



The HCSO has filed charges related to the reckless evading and the Chattanooga Police Department is handling the charges related to the theft of the SUV. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to work the minor crash. No HCSO property was damaged.

