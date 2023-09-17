Police Blotter: Heat/Air Units Stolen From Roof Of Einstein’s Bagels; Woman Struck By Car Wants Ride To Cracker Barrel

An employee of Einstein’s Bagels at 5237 Hixson Pike told police someone removed the heat/air units from the roof of the business and pried the dead bolt from the back door.

* * *

An officer responded to property damage on Spears Avenue. A man said his car was vandalized while he was at Big Chill between 10 p.m. and midnight. The man didn’t know who would damage his car out of revenge to him or his girlfriend, who was with him. He said he was willing to prosecute if the suspect was found. The officer saw damage to the rear driver’s side door panel, consistent with someone intentionally striking and jabbing at the door to cause damage to it. At the time of the report, no other vandalism reports were made during this time frame within the vicinity.

* * *

A man on Broad Street told police his Giant hybrid bicycle was stolen from his roof rack overnight. There was no reported damage to the vehicle. The dark blue Giant bike with orange pedals was valued at approximately $2,000. An image of the bike was sent to CPD sworn in an attempt to find it. Later an officer spoke with a man in possession of the bike. He said he was unaware it was stolen and that it was given to him by a friend. He would not say who. The man relinquished the bike without incident and it was returned to the owner.

* * *

An employee at Kohl’s at 5953 Highway 153 told police suspects concealed a large amount of clothing and exited the store without paying for the items. He submitted security photos to police.

* * *

A woman reported to police that after driving on Lee Highway she noticed her front bumper had been severely damaged, as well as her front driver’s side fender. She didn’t recall hitting another vehicle, but believes the damage likely occurred while she was driving. She was unable to provide any information verifying exactly when the damage occurred and what the other object/vehicle that made contact with her vehicle was.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Trail told police at around 2 a.m. someone accessed her property and took an Ozone mountain bike valued at approximately $200. She did have a video of the suspect would e-mail it to police.

* * *

A woman told police she was parked at Northtowne Center at 5450 Highway 153 and her car was damaged. There was damage to the driver’s side rear door, quarter panel and bumper.

* * *

A Walmart employee at 5764 Highway 153 told police he saw a woman concealing items. When the woman noticed the employee, she dropped most of the items and attempted to leave with a drink. She was detained and issued a ban letter.

* * *

A woman called police and said as she was driving east on the 7900 block of East Brainerd Road, a silver Mitsubishi SUV with two males with masks pulled beside her and asked her to pull over. The driver was a heavy-set black male and the passenger was a medium built man. The woman continued to drive and the SUV eventually turned in a different direction. The woman saw no weapons, nor did either of the men make any verbal threats.

* * *

A man on Germantown Road told police his front door had been damaged. He said he came home and noticed the damage. He thinks a vehicle had hit his front door of his apartment, but didn’t have any proof. He said he has been trying to get ahold of someone from the apartment because the door won’t shut properly.

* * *

Police received a call for an abandoned vehicle on S. Access Road and found a black Kia Optima parked at the intersection with no one in it. This vehicle was blocking the road and impeding traffic. Registration was conducted on the vehicle which came back to a woman from Georgia and her address. Police discovered a vehicle theft in which firearms were stolen close to the location which fit the description of the vehicle. Police had the vehicle towed to the service center via Mostellers Towing to be processed and an investigator was notified.

* * *

A manager at Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr. told police she wanted a man trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man and trespassed him.

* * *

A man on Haymore Avenue told police he was in a disorder with his wife. The man left the residence for the night.

* * *

Police responded to I-24 westbound where a man with a flatbed truck was broken down in the middle of the onramp. Police contacted a tow truck to assist the driver in moving his truck. Guy Yates Towing responded a short time later and towed the truck.

* * *

Police received a call about a white female, around 5’5”, wearing a pink shirt and white shorts with short hair, that ran out onto Napier Drive, causing her to be struck by a white four door sedan that drove off. The caller checked on the female who said she was alright and wanted a ride to Cracker Barrel. The caller didn’t give her a ride and left. Police searched the area of the incident location and Cracker Barrel and were unable to locate the female who was struck.