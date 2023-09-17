Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Heat/Air Units Stolen From Roof Of Einstein’s Bagels; Woman Struck By Car Wants Ride To Cracker Barrel

  • Sunday, September 17, 2023

An employee of Einstein’s Bagels at 5237 Hixson Pike told police someone removed the heat/air units from the roof of the business and pried the dead bolt from the back door.

* * *

An officer responded to property damage on Spears Avenue. A man said his car was vandalized while he was at Big Chill between 10 p.m. and midnight. The man didn’t know who would damage his car out of revenge to him or his girlfriend, who was with him. He said he was willing to prosecute if the suspect was found. The officer saw damage to the rear driver’s side door panel, consistent with someone intentionally striking and jabbing at the door to cause damage to it. At the time of the report, no other vandalism reports were made during this time frame within the vicinity.

* * *

A man on Broad Street told police his Giant hybrid bicycle was stolen from his roof rack overnight. There was no reported damage to the vehicle. The dark blue Giant bike with orange pedals was valued at approximately $2,000. An image of the bike was sent to CPD sworn in an attempt to find it. Later an officer spoke with a man in possession of the bike. He said he was unaware it was stolen and that it was given to him by a friend. He would not say who. The man relinquished the bike without incident and it was returned to the owner.

* * *

An employee at Kohl’s at 5953 Highway 153 told police suspects concealed a large amount of clothing and exited the store without paying for the items. He submitted security photos to police.

* * *

A woman reported to police that after driving on Lee Highway she noticed her front bumper had been severely damaged, as well as her front driver’s side fender. She didn’t recall hitting another vehicle, but believes the damage likely occurred while she was driving. She was unable to provide any information verifying exactly when the damage occurred and what the other object/vehicle that made contact with her vehicle was.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Trail told police at around 2 a.m. someone accessed her property and took an Ozone mountain bike valued at approximately $200. She did have a video of the suspect would e-mail it to police.

* * *

A woman told police she was parked at Northtowne Center at 5450 Highway 153 and her car was damaged. There was damage to the driver’s side rear door, quarter panel and bumper.

* * *

A Walmart employee at 5764 Highway 153 told police he saw a woman concealing items. When the woman noticed the employee, she dropped most of the items and attempted to leave with a drink. She was detained and issued a ban letter.

* * *

A woman called police and said as she was driving east on the 7900 block of East Brainerd Road, a silver Mitsubishi SUV with two males with masks pulled beside her and asked her to pull over. The driver was a heavy-set black male and the passenger was a medium built man. The woman continued to drive and the SUV eventually turned in a different direction. The woman saw no weapons, nor did either of the men make any verbal threats.

* * *

A man on Germantown Road told police his front door had been damaged. He said he came home and noticed the damage. He thinks a vehicle had hit his front door of his apartment, but didn’t have any proof. He said he has been trying to get ahold of someone from the apartment because the door won’t shut properly.

* * *

Police received a call for an abandoned vehicle on S. Access Road and found a black Kia Optima parked at the intersection with no one in it. This vehicle was blocking the road and impeding traffic. Registration was conducted on the vehicle which came back to a woman from Georgia and her address. Police discovered a vehicle theft in which firearms were stolen close to the location which fit the description of the vehicle. Police had the vehicle towed to the service center via Mostellers Towing to be processed and an investigator was notified.

* * *

A manager at Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr. told police she wanted a man trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man and trespassed him.

* * *

A man on Haymore Avenue told police he was in a disorder with his wife. The man left the residence for the night.

* * *

Police responded to I-24 westbound where a man with a flatbed truck was broken down in the middle of the onramp. Police contacted a tow truck to assist the driver in moving his truck. Guy Yates Towing responded a short time later and towed the truck.

* * *

Police received a call about a white female, around 5’5”, wearing a pink shirt and white shorts with short hair, that ran out onto Napier Drive, causing her to be struck by a white four door sedan that drove off. The caller checked on the female who said she was alright and wanted a ride to Cracker Barrel. The caller didn’t give her a ride and left. Police searched the area of the incident location and Cracker Barrel and were unable to locate the female who was struck.

Latest Headlines
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP" River City Rumble
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/18/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Gas Prices Rise 16.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2023
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/18/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes
  • 9/18/2023

A person on Peggy Lane told police about a suspicious package they had received earlier that week. They said before receiving the package, a white male driving a blue truck had knocked on their ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATCHLEY, JIM 5647 HUMTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... more

Breaking News
Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • 9/17/2023
Former Rhea County EMA Director Jacky Reavley Passes Away
  • 9/17/2023
CPD Looks For More Evidence In Saturday Night Shooting
  • 9/17/2023
Police Blotter: Heat/Air Units Stolen From Roof Of Einstein’s Bagels; Woman Struck By Car Wants Ride To Cracker Barrel
  • 9/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Two Brothers And The American Dream In NW Georgia
  • 9/18/2023
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
God Used Humor To Raise Money For Prison Prevention Ministries
  • 9/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Trenton Golf Club Emerging As Hidden Gem After Recent Improvements
  • 9/17/2023
Chattanooga Mocs Crush The Citadel, 48-3
  • 9/16/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
  • 9/18/2023
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
  • 9/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
  • 9/18/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/18/2023
Sale Creek Lions Club To Hold BBQ Fundraiser Sept. 23
  • 9/18/2023
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
Jerry Summers: Toxic Dump Site Alert No. 1
  • 9/15/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Meant To Be Bridal Opens In Red Bank
  • 9/17/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charge And DUI - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/18/2023
State Attorney General Files Motion To Compel TikTok To Comply With Agreed Order
  • 9/16/2023
Real Estate
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: August 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/13/2023
Student Scene
GPS Launches Alumnae Chapters Across The Country
GPS Launches Alumnae Chapters Across The Country
  • 9/18/2023
Lee Once Again Ranks In U.S. News Best Colleges Ranking
Lee Once Again Ranks In U.S. News Best Colleges Ranking
  • 9/18/2023
Sanders And Scheffer Named Tucker Scholars For Science And Math At Lee
Sanders And Scheffer Named Tucker Scholars For Science And Math At Lee
  • 9/16/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
Austin Hatcher Foundation Receives A $12,500 Grant From Truist Foundation To Advance Free Psychosocial Care Through Education, Health & Wellbeing
  • 9/15/2023
CHI Memorial Announces Music Therapy Program Sept. 18
  • 9/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 9/15/2023
Memories
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
Obituaries
Leonard Maxwell Brannan
Leonard Maxwell Brannan
  • 9/18/2023
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
Thomas Jackson “Jacky” Reavley
  • 9/17/2023
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
Charles Kenneth “Kenny” Lawson
  • 9/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
  • 9/18/2023
Edgeworth, Johnny Amos (Summerville)
  • 9/18/2023
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
  • 9/18/2023