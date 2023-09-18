Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Small Increase In Property Taxes

  • Monday, September 18, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Property values in Walker County increased an average of 30 percent this year with the most recent reassessment. Because assessed values are what property taxes are based on, homeowners in Lookout Mountain, Ga. have seen large increases on their tax bills for 2023. To help lessen the impact, the city of Lookout Mountain, Ga. is planning to reduce the tax rate to 6.5 mills, on its portion of property taxes. That would result in a 3.57 percent net increase, or $32,350, in dollars for the city. In July, the 2023-2024 budget was passed with no tax increase, however the large group of residents who came to the first public hearing on the tax increase  were told that the increase is now needed due to inflation. “The city’s job is to provide services you pay for police, fire and public works, and to deliver them as efficiently as possible.  There is no fluff in the budget this year,” said Mayor David Bennett.

Property taxes in the town are determined by three entities, the city, Walker County and the Walker County Schools Board of Education. Each sets their own millage rate based on property assessments. The city and county combined represent 20 percent of the total. Walker County Schools represents the largest amount, 80 percent of the property taxes that are collected. Both the city and county are planning to reduce their millage rates, but the city’s is actually a small piece of the total, said the mayor. The schools, the largest part, are not lowering their rate.  The mayor told the crowd that the city of Lookout Mountain has no way to change the school board’s rate, except to go to public meetings and participate in the process when the budget is being discussed. Those were held in August and the school board’s tax rate was set on Aug. 21, so it is too late this year. Another way residents can attempt to lower taxes is to challenge the assessment with the Walker County assessor’s office, however that was done in April and is no longer an option for this year.  

Two more public hearings will take place at city hall regarding Lookout Mountain’s portion of the property tax increase. They will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m. and that evening at 6 p.m.

There is an opening on the school board for the representative from Lookout Mountain, Georgia. That person must live in the zone to run for the seat who would advocate for Fairyland School and the city.

The public works department is planning ahead for the approaching leaf season. Kevin Leckenby, council liaison with the public works department, asks residents to get leaves from their yards out to the street as early as possible so they can be collected to avoid building up big piles. He said once large leaf piles get wet it becomes labor intensive to move them. He said a new email about right-of-way maintenance will be going out as a follow-up to one sent out in the spring. The letters will be sent to residents who have not been maintaining their right-of-way, which is the responsibility of the property owner and not the city.

Southeast Connections continues to install gas lines and has progressed to the section of Scenic Highway around Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church. A few repair issues to gas lines previously installed remain on Pied Piper and Gnome Trail, that are awaiting a remedy.

A significant amount of time in the shop has been spent on the city’s fleet of vehicles. The leaf truck, brush truck and garbage truck have all needed major repairs. City Manager Kenny Lee singled out Public Works Director Daniel Cates for his expertise and for saving the city a lot of money by making the repairs to the vehicles in house. 

It is hoped that cell phone coverage will be back to normal levels around the mountain once the communications equipment is put back onto the water tower in Tennessee. That work has been scheduled  during September and the first of October. Tennessee American Water will return to begin disinfecting and refilling the first tank that has been rehabilitated followed by repeating the process on the second tank. The next day that the dumpster will be available at the public works department is Saturday, Oct. 7.

After listening to residents who live on Princess Trail  and analyzing information collected by the speed signs after stop signs failed to slow down cars, the city has decided that further action is needed. The city manager has solicited information about putting two speed bumps on the road. Before settling on that solution, he will take a look at other options for speed calming devices before the council makes a decision at the October meeting.

The biggest fundraiser of the year for Fairyland School, took place on Aug. 26 that raised a lot of money and was a great kick-off to the new school year, said Council member Caroline Williams. She said people were very generous and she would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming community support. The next fundraiser will be the Great Pumpkin Chase, in October. City Manager Lee added that there is always a lot of raising money and support for the schools on the mountain coming from the community. The most recent was The Hive Hustle, organized by Kate Fuller  Proceeds from that event will be used to support all the schools on the mountain.

Director of the city’s sewer board Wes Hasden said three proposals have been received for rehabilitating the current sewer pump. The board expects to have a recommendation for a consulting engineer for the project in October.

Mayor Bennett said that the towns of Lookout Mountain, Georgia and Tennessee have been reviewing their mutual aid agreement for fire and police. Under that arrangement both departments respond when there is an event or emergency, and he said the vast majority of them are false alarms. To increase efficiency, the towns will move to an automatic aid agreement. With this, the first to respond will verify there is an actual emergency, after which the other department will be called.

Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Small Increase In Property Taxes
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
New Chattanoooga Airport President Aims For More Flights, More Seats
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Railroad Employee Hit By Train At Hickory Valley
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Marion County Deputy Dies Suddenly
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Radio Veteran, Police PIO Kevin West Dies Unexpectedly
Radio Veteran, Police PIO Kevin West Dies Unexpectedly
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Breaking News
Railroad Employee Hit By Train At Hickory Valley
  • 9/18/2023

Chattanooga police found a man who was injured after being struck by a train on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Old Hickory Valley Road and Hickory Valley Road just after ... more

Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
  • 9/18/2023

A Ringgold, Ga., woman is facing DUI and other charges after a four wheeler she was driving with four children under 10 inside crashed and two were injured. Michelle Ann Tyrrell, 33, was also ... more

Marion County Deputy Dies Suddenly
  • 9/18/2023

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Lang died suddenly on Sunday morning as the result of a medical emergency. Mr. Lang started his career in law enforcement in 2014. Officials said, ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/18/2023
Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes
  • 9/18/2023
Gas Prices Rise 16.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/18/2023
Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Has Open House Oct. 19
  • 9/17/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Two Brothers And The American Dream In NW Georgia
  • 9/18/2023
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
  • 9/18/2023
Trenton Golf Club Emerging As Hidden Gem After Recent Improvements
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
Lee Lady Flames Earn Second Straight Conference Win With 4-0 Victory at UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
  • 9/18/2023
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
  • 9/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga As Boom Town
  • 9/18/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/18/2023
Sale Creek Lions Club To Hold BBQ Fundraiser Sept. 23
  • 9/18/2023
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Adam Myers Joins Chattanooga Chamber Team As VP, Economic Development
Adam Myers Joins Chattanooga Chamber Team As VP, Economic Development
  • 9/18/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charge And DUI - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/18/2023
Meant To Be Bridal Opens In Red Bank
  • 9/17/2023
Real Estate
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
  • 9/18/2023
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Student Scene
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
  • 9/18/2023
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
  • 9/18/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Adds 2 New Pulmonologists To Erlanger Pulmonary And Critical Care Team
  • 9/18/2023
Neurologic Music Therapy Now Available At CHI Memorial
  • 9/18/2023
Application Pick-Up For LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 2
  • 9/18/2023
Memories
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
Obituaries
Johnella Morris
  • 9/18/2023
Betty Sue Worley Martin
Betty Sue Worley Martin
  • 9/18/2023
Jerry L. McBride
Jerry L. McBride
  • 9/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
  • 9/18/2023
Edgeworth, Johnny Amos (Summerville)
  • 9/18/2023
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
  • 9/18/2023