Latest Headlines

CARTA Raises Downtown Parking Rates To $1.50 Per Hour; Agency To Work With Lookout Mountain On Lost Fees

  • Thursday, September 21, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The CARTA Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday to raise all on-street parking meter rates citywide to $1.50 per hour, effective Oct. 1.

Meter rates had remained at $1 per hour since the last rate hike in 2015.

Board member Corey Evatt, who led the rate study with CARTA staff, said the market rate for cities Chattanooga’s size is $1.72. The study looked at 19 cities including Knoxville, Savannah, Ga., and St. Louis, Mo.

The new citywide rate is a starting point. Mr. Evatt said further study will allow CARTA to target busy zones for rates as high as $2 per hour, a cap authorized by City Council. He said CARTA will use the parking payment app Parkmobile to raise rates by day of the week or time of day.

“This gives us breathing room to visit that,” Mr. Evatt said.

Proceeds from meters fund CARTA-owned parking lots and shuttles only.

Also effective Oct. 1, CARTA will begin charging for on-street parking along West Main Street from Chestnut Street. Payment for these 200 spots is through Parkmobile or you can also scan the barcode and pay through a different app.only.

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN’S INCLINE STATION

After a close vote in August that denied Lookout Mountain, Tn., a 50-cent fee added to Incline tickets, the CARTA board of directors agreed in September to revisit ways to help the town recoup about $120,000 in annual revenue lost when CARTA redirected all Incline ticket sales and parking to St. Elmo.

“The board has made a decision which is clear,” said Board Chair Johan de Neysschen, but that “we depend on Lookout Mountain.”

At the town’s September commission meeting, commissioners said they would examine the Incline’s status as a provider of transportation, which exempts it from Lookout Mountain property taxes. It was stated that the Incline is more accurately classified a tourist attraction.

“The money that we lost, they gained,” Lookout Mountain Mayor Walker Jones said at the town meeting.

Commissioners had also discussed disembarkation fees, impact fees or turnstiles on the town-owned sidewalks.

Mr. de Neysschen stressed finding an amenable solution to avoid “a combative legal minefield.”

FUTURE TRANSIT HUB

Mr. de Neysschen said that CARTA and Dr. Mina Sartipi of UTC are exploring hybrid public transit together that will use smaller vehicles like minivans to bring people in from the city’s outer extremities and less-populated neighborhoods to CARTA’s effective fixed routes. The study also aims to name a downtown bus hub.

UTC and CARTA are partners in the Chattanooga Smart City Collaborative, which is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation to integrate more electric vehicles into the city’s overall “mobility,” including public transit.

Mr. de Neysschen said CARTA will also apply for a grant specific to autonomously enabled vehicles.

“Is this a feasible thing for us to pursue or not?” he asked. “I really want to get the ball rolling on this.”

Representatives from Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s office attending the board meeting agreed to roll in findings of the city’s near-complete “microtransit” study led by Jarrett Walker, a public transit design and policy consultant.

Latest Headlines
Emilie Leathers Honored With NFHS/TSSAA Award Of Excellence
Emilie Leathers Honored With NFHS/TSSAA Award Of Excellence
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/21/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Four
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Four
  • Sports
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #6
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/21/2023
CARTA Raises Downtown Parking Rates To $1.50 Per Hour; Agency To Work With Lookout Mountain On Lost Fees
  • Breaking News
  • 9/21/2023
Food City To Pay $44.5 Million For "Opioid-Related Misconduct"
  • Breaking News
  • 9/21/2023
Rackham Watt Earns 100th Career Victory As Tennessee Sweeps Mizzou
  • Sports
  • 9/21/2023
Breaking News
Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night At East Ridge Tunnels
  • 9/21/2023

A person was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday night at the end of the East Ridge tunnels. The Chattanooga Fire Department's Engine 9 and Ladder 5 Green Shift responded to the crash where ... more

Police Blotter: Thief Steals 3 Cartons Of Cigarettes; Anonymous Neighbor Returns Woman’s Stolen Items
  • 9/21/2023

A Mapco employee at 1227 E. Main St. told police earlier that evening, a black male wearing a plaid shirt with short hair and a beard, came into the store and requested to purchase three cartons ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/21/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, TYRONE D 2428 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD STALKING ... more

Breaking News
Woman Spots Camera Above Her Bed; Hears Someone In Attic In Peeping Tom Case
Woman Spots Camera Above Her Bed; Hears Someone In Attic In Peeping Tom Case
  • 9/20/2023
Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder In Case In Which Man Was Shot Multiple Times
  • 9/20/2023
Candidates Will Have 10 Days To Qualify After Judge Williams Steps Down In Early January
Candidates Will Have 10 Days To Qualify After Judge Williams Steps Down In Early January
  • 9/20/2023
Hamilton County Getting New $2 Million Voting Machines
  • 9/20/2023
Way Cleared For 200 Apartments, Large Retail Complex To Go In At Red Bank Save-A-Lot Site
  • 9/20/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Education, Innovation And Disruption
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Sports
Vols To Host UTSA At Neyland Stadium
  • 9/20/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Four
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Four
  • 9/21/2023
Lookouts Lose Playoff Opener To Smokies, 3-1
  • 9/20/2023
Rackham Watt Earns 100th Career Victory As Tennessee Sweeps Mizzou
  • 9/21/2023
Sewanee Tops Covenant 2-0
  • 9/21/2023
Happenings
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Panhandling No. 2
  • 9/21/2023
Crabtree Farms Annual Fall Plant Sale, 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Coming Up
  • 9/21/2023
Women’s Fund Will Host Annual Voices Luncheon Sept. 29; Limited Tickets Remain
  • 9/21/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
Hunter's Gift Raises Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention
  • 9/19/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business
Juvenile Sneaking Out Is Caught On Security Camera - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/21/2023
Georgia’s Regional Commissions See Rise In August Unemployment
  • 9/21/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Surgical Technology Graduates Set Up Operating Room For Procedures, Guard Patients Against Infection
GNTC Surgical Technology Graduates Set Up Operating Room For Procedures, Guard Patients Against Infection
  • 9/21/2023
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 9/21/2023
Lee University To Host McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
Lee University To Host McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
  • 9/21/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Needed To Support Disaster Response In Southeast Tennessee
  • 9/21/2023
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event Sept. 26
Hamilton To Host Joint Moves Event Sept. 26
  • 9/20/2023
North River Family YMCA Receives 20 Echelon Bikes For Pedaling For Parkinson's Program
  • 9/19/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
Earlene Haywood Tate
Earlene Haywood Tate
  • 9/21/2023
Sandra “Gail” Braxton
Sandra “Gail” Braxton
  • 9/21/2023
Sally Allen Knowles
Sally Allen Knowles
  • 9/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Stoker, Patsy "Pat" Jean (LaFayette)
  • 9/21/2023
Jenkins, McNeil "Mac" Jr. (Cleveland)
Jenkins, McNeil "Mac" Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 9/21/2023
Stonecipher, Garry Lee (Cleveland)
Stonecipher, Garry Lee (Cleveland)
  • 9/21/2023