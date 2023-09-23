Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist Wrecks After Pursuit On Highway 111; 2nd Motorcyclist Nabbed After Road Shut Down

  • Saturday, September 23, 2023
James Allen Roberts
A motorcyclist wrecked at the end of a pursuit on Highway 111 on Saturday morning.

Then on Saturday afternoon, a group of motorcyclists taunted a Sheriff's deputy, leading to one of the group being arrested after a road was shut down.

At approximately 9 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel attempted to initiate a traffic stop involving a motorcycle that matched a description of a bike that had been reported stolen. There was a brief pursuit when the motorcycle did not pull over.

The suspect traveled along Highway 111 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and eventually attempted to exit to Back Valley Road but lost control of the bike and ended up in a ditch.
The suspect did not sustain any life-threatening injuries and was then taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, James Allen Roberts, faces numerous traffic charges including felony evading arrest. They include evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle.
In the second incident at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered a group of motorcycles near the 7400 block of Lee Highway who started to swerve toward and harass his marked patrol vehicle. The HCSO deputy then activated his lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the nearest motorcycle that had swerved at him, which led to a pursuit onto Bonny Oaks Drive.

The pursuit continued onto Tyner Drive, then through Walker Road before turning onto Standifer Gap. The group of motorcycles then split between Courage Way and Standifer Gap before some joined back together on Lee Highway where the pursuit continued.

The pursuit led onto Bonny Oaks, with the suspects reaching speeds in excess of 85 MPH. The visual on the primary motorcycle was lost and the pursuit was terminated, while the HCSO deputy directed other deputies to be on the lookout for them in the area.

The pack of motorcycles was shortly seen speeding again and two new pursuits began simultaneously. HCSO deputies then decided to shut down the roadway on Bonny Oaks Drive near Bonnyshire Drive so that one of the suspects was stopped and subsequently taken into custody.

The suspect, Mychal Gurley II, was arrested and charged with Improper display of registration, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, and simple possession of marijuana. He was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
Mychal T. Gurley II
