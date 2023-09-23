Motorcyclist Wrecks After Pursuit On Highway 111; 2nd Motorcyclist Nabbed After Road Shut Down

A motorcyclist wrecked at the end of a pursuit on Highway 111 on Saturday morning.

Then on Saturday afternoon, a group of motorcyclists taunted a Sheriff's deputy, leading to one of the group being arrested after a road was shut down.

At approximately 9 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel attempted to initiate a traffic stop involving a motorcycle that matched a description of a bike that had been reported stolen. There was a brief pursuit when the motorcycle did not pull over.

The suspect traveled along Highway 111 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and eventually attempted to exit to Back Valley Road but lost control of the bike and ended up in a ditch.

The suspect did not sustain any life-threatening injuries and was then taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.





The suspect, James Allen Roberts, faces numerous traffic charges including felony evading arrest. They include evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle.