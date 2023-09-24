Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Manager Says Arby's Employee Used Customer Credit Card; Woman's Drunk Guest Refuses To Leave

  • Sunday, September 24, 2023

A manager at the Arby's, 4766 Hwy. 58, told police that a customer called the store and said that he left his debit card at the restaurant and someone charged $546 to his card on Walmart.com. The manager said she viewed the cameras and saw an employee keep the card while working the drive through. Police observed the video footage and saw the employee put the card to the side, grab pen and paper, and write the card information down. Shortly after that, the employee went on break around the same time the purchases were made. Police spoke to the card owner and he said that he did not wish to prosecute, due to him being able to receive his money back.

* * *

The manager at River City North Apartments, 3825 Hixson Pike, told police a woman stopped by the office to get a resident application and was very belligerent over the office being previously closed. The woman left in a small, white SUV, prior to police arrival.

* * *

A woman on Arrowhead Trail told police she came outside that morning to find two tires slashed on her vehicle. There is no suspect information. The woman just wants the incident reported.

* * *

A caller told police they believed they observed someone treading water near the area just northeast of the Chickamauga Dam, just north of the Tennessee Riverpark. CFD deployed a rescue boat, while CPD deployed a drone. Following a search of the immediate area, responders were unable to locate anyone in the water, or signs thereof.

* * *

A woman on Hal Drive told police her passenger side mirror was ripped off her car. She said she believes that her soon to be ex-husband damaged her vehicle, because he damaged her driver's side mirror in a previous incident. The woman was unable to prove he damaged her car.

* * *

AT&T store management at 400 N. Market St. requested a woman be trespassed from the property. They said the woman was being too loud and abrupt with staff about a phone issue. The woman has complaints for AT&T to hear, but understands she is not welcome back to this particular location.

* * *

Police located a stolen Volkswagen Atlas in the parking lot at 951 Eastgate Loop. Fingerprints were taken from the vehicle. Red Bank Police arrived on scene, transporting the owner, who was able to recover the vehicle and drive it home. The vehicle was cleared from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Ohls Avenue called for police and said that approximately 1-2 hours before police arrived there, her ex-boyfriend came into her bedroom and stole her TN paper ID and her green credit card out of her purse. She said she was asleep and did not see him enter the home or take her belongings. Police asked her how she knew it was him and she said her mother witnessed the whole incident. Police then spoke with the woman's mother, who said that no one came in the house that night and she was not aware that anything was stolen. Police asked the mother when was the last time she saw her daughter's ex-boyfriend, and she said that morning when he came to the back porch to look for her daughter. She said she told him that her daughter was on the front porch and he then walked around to go visit with her. The mother said she did not see him enter the house that night. Police found no evidence that the ex-boyfriend entered the home and stole the items from the woman's purse. The mother was the one who was said to have seen the theft, but she said that it did not occur. Police are unable to determine that the theft of ID and credit card actually occurred.

* * *

A man called police from E. 11th St. saying there have been multiple people outside of his apartment complex "slinging dope," drinking and causing a general disorder and he wants all of them dealt with. The man pointed out a white GMC Yukon as belonging to one of the dope dealers. Police have witnessed this vehicle parked on the side of the building multiple times on multiple occasions in the past; however, the vehicle is registered to the address. The man said he is willing to work with police "to help clean up" his street.

* * *

Employees at the Truist Bank, 2186 Northgate Park Lane, told police there was a man sleeping at the door of the bank. Police identified the man and he was trespassed from Truist Bank.

* * *

Police were called about an abandoned semi-trailer at 3329 Center St. Police located the semi-trailer in the back yard of the property, that at one time was being used as storage. Police tried to locate a tag and VIN number, but none were located. There was no other means of checking on the vehicle registration. The caller was told that he could remove the vehicle from his property.

* * *

Police were called about homeless people arguing at the laundromat at 5953 Brainerd Road. Police found multiple people inside who were washing clothes and following the rules of the property. The people did not wish to identify themselves and were not breaking any laws.

* * *

A woman on N. Kelley Street told police there was an intoxicated guest at her residence who refused to leave. Police spoke with the woman and her guest. The guest was noticeably intoxicated and argumentative. He told police that he pays rent; however, he was not able to provide any concrete proof. The woman said he does not pay rent, but may have accidentally admitted that he does during one of their arguments. Regardless, the guest agreed that he should leave for the night. The woman said she doesn't want him trespassed, but just wants him to spend the night elsewhere.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/24/2023
Mocs Top 17th-Ranked Samford, 47-24
Mocs Top 17th-Ranked Samford, 47-24
  • Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Motorcyclist Wrecks After Pursuit On Highway 111; 2nd Motorcyclist Nabbed After Road Shut Down
Motorcyclist Wrecks After Pursuit On Highway 111; 2nd Motorcyclist Nabbed After Road Shut Down
  • Breaking News
  • 9/23/2023
UTC Women Golfers 14th Going Into Final Round Of Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday
  • Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Chattanooga Soccer Goes On The Road At The Citadel Sunday
  • Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Lee Volleyball Falls At Valdosta State
  • Sports
  • 9/23/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Manager Says Arby's Employee Used Customer Credit Card; Woman's Drunk Guest Refuses To Leave
  • 9/24/2023

A manager at the Arby's, 4766 Hwy. 58, told police that a customer called the store and said that he left his debit card at the restaurant and someone charged $546 to his card on Walmart.com. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/24/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE 2300 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374063233 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD RESISTING ... more

Police Blotter: Police Called To Check On Intoxicated Diamonds And Lace Dancer; Woman Gets Mad When Finds Out Her Sneaky Link Is Married
  • 9/23/2023

The manager of Diamonds and Lace at 115 Honest St. was with one of the dancers from the bar who was highly intoxicated. The manager contacted police due to her erratic behavior. By the time police ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/23/2023
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • 9/22/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 9/22/2023
UTC Takes Over Little Miss Mag, Preserving 124 Childcare Slots
  • 9/22/2023
Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • 9/22/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Sports
Mocs Top 17th-Ranked Samford, 47-24
Mocs Top 17th-Ranked Samford, 47-24
  • 9/23/2023
Vols Strike Early In Victory Over UTSA, 45-14
  • 9/23/2023
East Hamilton’s Griffin Law Commits To UTC Golf Program
East Hamilton’s Griffin Law Commits To UTC Golf Program
  • 9/22/2023
UTC Women Golfers 14th Going Into Final Round Of Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday
  • 9/23/2023
Chattanooga Soccer Goes On The Road At The Citadel Sunday
  • 9/23/2023
Happenings
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
  • 9/22/2023
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 9/22/2023
Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14
  • 9/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Mountain Opry Has Show Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Announces New Home Décor And Gift Concept To Open Spring Of 2024
  • 9/22/2023
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
  • 9/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
United Christian Academy Announces New Principal, Melissa Scannapiego
  • 9/22/2023
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
  • 9/22/2023
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
  • 9/22/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Complete Over 40 Projects On Day Of Caring
  • 9/22/2023
Step ONE Program Announces 10 Organizations Selected For Teaching Garden Grants
  • 9/22/2023
Monica Case To Be Installed As National President Of The American Association Of Medical Assistants
  • 9/22/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
  • 9/22/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
Harriet B. Allen
Harriet B. Allen
  • 9/23/2023
Jean Woodward Eason
Jean Woodward Eason
  • 9/23/2023
Joseph Perry “JP” Magness
Joseph Perry “JP” Magness
  • 9/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Cheek, Doris J. (Spring City)
Cheek, Doris J. (Spring City)
  • 9/23/2023
Webb, Dennis Earl (LaFayette)
Webb, Dennis Earl (LaFayette)
  • 9/23/2023
Barcenas-Hernandez, Jose (Ringgold)
Barcenas-Hernandez, Jose (Ringgold)
  • 9/23/2023