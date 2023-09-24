Police Blotter: Manager Says Arby's Employee Used Customer Credit Card; Woman's Drunk Guest Refuses To Leave

A manager at the Arby's, 4766 Hwy. 58, told police that a customer called the store and said that he left his debit card at the restaurant and someone charged $546 to his card on Walmart.com. The manager said she viewed the cameras and saw an employee keep the card while working the drive through. Police observed the video footage and saw the employee put the card to the side, grab pen and paper, and write the card information down. Shortly after that, the employee went on break around the same time the purchases were made. Police spoke to the card owner and he said that he did not wish to prosecute, due to him being able to receive his money back.



* * *

The manager at River City North Apartments, 3825 Hixson Pike, told police a woman stopped by the office to get a resident application and was very belligerent over the office being previously closed. The woman left in a small, white SUV, prior to police arrival.

* * *



A woman on Arrowhead Trail told police she came outside that morning to find two tires slashed on her vehicle. There is no suspect information. The woman just wants the incident reported.

* * *



A caller told police they believed they observed someone treading water near the area just northeast of the Chickamauga Dam, just north of the Tennessee Riverpark. CFD deployed a rescue boat, while CPD deployed a drone. Following a search of the immediate area, responders were unable to locate anyone in the water, or signs thereof.

* * *

A woman on Hal Drive told police her passenger side mirror was ripped off her car. She said she believes that her soon to be ex-husband damaged her vehicle, because he damaged her driver's side mirror in a previous incident. The woman was unable to prove he damaged her car.

* * *

AT&T store management at 400 N. Market St. requested a woman be trespassed from the property. They said the woman was being too loud and abrupt with staff about a phone issue. The woman has complaints for AT&T to hear, but understands she is not welcome back to this particular location.

* * *

Police located a stolen Volkswagen Atlas in the parking lot at 951 Eastgate Loop. Fingerprints were taken from the vehicle. Red Bank Police arrived on scene, transporting the owner, who was able to recover the vehicle and drive it home. The vehicle was cleared from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Ohls Avenue called for police and said that approximately 1-2 hours before police arrived there, her ex-boyfriend came into her bedroom and stole her TN paper ID and her green credit card out of her purse. She said she was asleep and did not see him enter the home or take her belongings. Police asked her how she knew it was him and she said her mother witnessed the whole incident. Police then spoke with the woman's mother, who said that no one came in the house that night and she was not aware that anything was stolen. Police asked the mother when was the last time she saw her daughter's ex-boyfriend, and she said that morning when he came to the back porch to look for her daughter. She said she told him that her daughter was on the front porch and he then walked around to go visit with her. The mother said she did not see him enter the house that night. Police found no evidence that the ex-boyfriend entered the home and stole the items from the woman's purse. The mother was the one who was said to have seen the theft, but she said that it did not occur. Police are unable to determine that the theft of ID and credit card actually occurred.

* * *

A man called police from E. 11th St. saying there have been multiple people outside of his apartment complex "slinging dope," drinking and causing a general disorder and he wants all of them dealt with. The man pointed out a white GMC Yukon as belonging to one of the dope dealers. Police have witnessed this vehicle parked on the side of the building multiple times on multiple occasions in the past; however, the vehicle is registered to the address. The man said he is willing to work with police "to help clean up" his street.

* * *

Employees at the Truist Bank, 2186 Northgate Park Lane, told police there was a man sleeping at the door of the bank. Police identified the man and he was trespassed from Truist Bank.

* * *



Police were called about an abandoned semi-trailer at 3329 Center St. Police located the semi-trailer in the back yard of the property, that at one time was being used as storage. Police tried to locate a tag and VIN number, but none were located. There was no other means of checking on the vehicle registration. The caller was told that he could remove the vehicle from his property.

* * *

Police were called about homeless people arguing at the laundromat at 5953 Brainerd Road. Police found multiple people inside who were washing clothes and following the rules of the property. The people did not wish to identify themselves and were not breaking any laws.

* * *

A woman on N. Kelley Street told police there was an intoxicated guest at her residence who refused to leave. Police spoke with the woman and her guest. The guest was noticeably intoxicated and argumentative. He told police that he pays rent; however, he was not able to provide any concrete proof. The woman said he does not pay rent, but may have accidentally admitted that he does during one of their arguments. Regardless, the guest agreed that he should leave for the night. The woman said she doesn't want him trespassed, but just wants him to spend the night elsewhere.