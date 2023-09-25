Judge Raises Bond To $450,000 For Man Charged In Masonic Center Arson, Vandalism

A judge on Monday raised the bond for a man police say vandalized and burned the Masonic Temple across from Finley Stadium after threatening to do so on social media.

Kadum Hunter Harwood, 29, of 96 Harris St., Ringgold, now faces bonds totaling $450,000.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound all charges to the Grand Jury against Harwood. Those include harassment, vandalism, arson, aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment.

Harwood represented himself, with the help of the public defender's office, at a preliminary hearing.

Paul Smith, who oversees the Temple, told of extensive damages inside and out of the building that had been used not only by the Masons but for civic and other groups.

Mr. Smith said Masonic members had been aware of threats Harwood had been making. "Numerous Masons had been following his posts," he said.

It was testified that Harwood wrote on Facebook, "I think I'm going to burn the one downtown. I am going to make an example of all FMs (Free Masons)."

Fire investigator Henry McElvain said Harwood was seen on video setting fires both inside and out of the building, destroying items inside and tossing some property on the parking lot.

He said video showed the same car as had been seen outside the Temple before. It was located at Harwood's home and searched by the FBI as well as his home.

The investigator said Harwood fired a shot while outside the building in the Sept. 4 incident, and a shell casing was located.

At the close of the hearing, Harwood said, "These charges are false. I am being wrongly detained and accused."