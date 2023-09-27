Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Puts Suspected Cheating Husband Out; Woman Ready For Couple Staying With Her To Leave

  • Wednesday, September 27, 2023

A woman on E. 34th Street called police and said she was upset because she believed her husband was cheating with another woman. She was very upset and said she confronted them. An argument ensued. The husband and other woman denied the allegations. The woman put her husband out.

* * *

While on a separate call on Rossville Boulevard, a woman handed officers a bag full of unused needles. She said her boyfriend had found it on the side of the road and wanted to turn it in to officers. The needles were turned over to CPD Property.

* * *

A manager at the Ulta Beauty, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a black female, who she knows from a previous shoplifting case, was observed walking past the point of sale with a large bag of miscellaneous bottles of perfume/cologne. The manager called out the woman's name and she dropped the bag and its contents just before the front door of the store. The manager believes that the woman was with two other unknown black females. The manager will be contacting corporate to see if they wish to trespass the woman, due to her reoccurring involvement in shoplifting at the store. She said the woman has stolen approximately $2,067 worth of perfume/cologne.

* * *

A woman on Bachman Street called police about a man who she said has been walking up and down the street. Police spoke with the man, who said he was walking from the store over to Appling Street. The man continued to walk away and police aided the woman who called in moving her gutters.

* * *

A woman on Tacoa Avenue told police she and her granddaughter were in a verbal disorder and the granddaughter was taking out her belongings and setting them in the front yard. Police told the grandmother that since the granddaughter lives at this residence, police could not make her leave. As police left, the granddaughter said she was leaving.

* * *

A man on Frazier Avenue told police someone stole his company's information and began posting job requests on a broker site. This caused at least six fraudulent jobs, where payment went to the suspects who have no affiliation with his business. He said his company had no monetary loss, but the drivers who completed the jobs will not be paid by his company. According to the man, the incident has been reported at the federal level.

* * *

A person on Kellys Ferry Road reported a suspicious vehicle on their property. The vehicle was found to be not stolen. Police notified the person of their options in regards to removing the vehicle from their property.

* * *

A man on Torey Court told police his specialty saw was stolen from the back of his truck sometime the evening before. He said the saw was secured by a security tether that was cut. The approximate value of the saw was $2,900. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police he was having issues with an ex-employee at his business on Nowlin Lane. He said the ex-employee had been recently fired from the business and keeps trying to find ways to come back to the property to retrieve items. The items he wants are not there and he believes he is using it as an excuse to come back onto the property. He said he has told the ex-employee in person, as well as by text messages, that he is not allowed to come back onto the property. He said today the ex-employee hid in some bushes and waited for the business door to open and rushed inside. Although he left the scene before police arrived, he wanted this incident to be documented.

* * *

A woman on Portview Circle told police that after being away from her home over the past few days, she returned to notice she had patio furniture and plant potters destroyed. She was unable to provide any suspect information.

* * *

A business owner on Hixson Pike called police about a man disturbing his business. Police made contact with the man, who was standing outside the door of the business talking on his cell phone. Police informed the man that he was now officially trespassed from this business and, if he returned, he would go to jail. The man left the property to "protest" across the street.

* * *

A man on Roanoke Avenue/Citico Avenue told police he recovered his stolen vehicle on N. Orchard Knob Avenue. He said the person who had his vehicle gave him the keys. He said he did not know the name or any other information regarding the person. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man told police he arrived to eat at Amigos, 5450 Hwy. 153, at 6:40 p.m. When he left the restaurant, he noticed that there was damage to the second row passenger side door of his vehicle. He said that there was no vehicle next to him when he parked. He did not have any possible suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Lake Resort Terrace told police there was a couple there she invited to stay in her apartment until they found other living arrangements. She said she allowed them to stay as long as they needed and had a verbal agreement, but it was now time for them to go. Police spoke to the couple who were staying in the apartment and both said they were actively packing and would be leaving in the morning.

