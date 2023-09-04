Latest Headlines

Arrest Made In Chattanooga Masonic Center Arson, Vandalism

  • Monday, September 4, 2023

A suspect has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges in connection with damages done to the Chattanooga Masonic Center.

Kadum Harwood, 29, was arrested Monday evening in Catoosa County, Ga., and he will be extradited to Hamilton County. He is charged with arson, vandalism, burglary and reckless endangerment in the incident at the Masonic Lodge on Labor Day in the early morning hours.

Through the course of a multi-agency investigation involving CFD investigators and law enforcement, Harwood was identified as the suspect in the case.

The Chattanooga Fire and Chattanooga Police were investigating the incident at the Chattanooga Masonic Center involving arson and vandalism that happened early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Masonic Lodge at 551 W. 21st Street on a fire alarm activation at 2:11 a.m. Monday

When CFD personnel arrived on scene, they found a fire on the left front exterior of the building which was quickly extinguished. The front doors were also open and as crews made entry, they found another small fire inside the structure which had activated the sprinkler system. The sprinklers effectively extinguished the interior fire.

Along with fire and water damage, there was also damage to the building from vandalism.

Latest Headlines
Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee
Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Cleveland Volleyball Rolls Past Walker Valley
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/5/2023
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Breaking News
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
  • 9/5/2023

Representative Gloria Johnson, of Knoxville, was traveling around the state on Tuesday announcing that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate. The Democratic will be opposing incumbent Representative ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/5/2023

A Southern Adventist University student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the campus while they had been in class. Officers encountered an individual sleeping on the sidewalk ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Her Stolen Phone On Side Of Road; Neighbors Argue Over Parking
  • 9/4/2023
Road Rage Incident Begins With Littering - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/4/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
  • 9/4/2023
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
  • 9/4/2023
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
  • 9/4/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Is A Destination Restaurant
  • 9/4/2023
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Return Oct. 7
  • 9/5/2023
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
  • 9/4/2023
Believe Bash 2024 Unveils Next Year’s Enchanting Theme “Paris: The City Of Lights”
Believe Bash 2024 Unveils Next Year’s Enchanting Theme “Paris: The City Of Lights”
  • 9/5/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Unveils Second Year Of Asian Lantern Festival
Chattanooga Zoo Unveils Second Year Of Asian Lantern Festival
  • 9/5/2023
Entertainment
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
  • 9/5/2023
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
  • 9/5/2023
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 9/5/2023
PHOTOS: WAPO Radio
  • 9/5/2023
Threefold Has Jazz Performance Sept. 15
Threefold Has Jazz Performance Sept. 15
  • 9/5/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2023
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
  • 9/5/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
Real Estate
Mountain T.O.P. Housing Summit Is Thursday, Friday
  • 9/4/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
Living Well
The Austin Hatcher Foundation Introduces New Staff
  • 9/5/2023
Trident Hosts 6th Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 9/5/2023
Dr. Kyle Kesler Joins Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
Dr. Kyle Kesler Joins Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
  • 9/5/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
  • 9/5/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Will Showcase Conceptual Ideas For Riverfront Improvement Projects In 7 Communities
  • 9/5/2023
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Obituaries
John R. Andrus
John R. Andrus
  • 9/5/2023
Warren Joseph White, Sr.
Warren Joseph White, Sr.
  • 9/5/2023
Tommy Ogle
Tommy Ogle
  • 9/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023