Chattanooga Police Now Only Responding To Certain Burglar Alarm Calls

Chattanooga Police said they have not stopped responding to burglar alarms, but they are "prioritizing burglar alarm calls like we do all other calls and determining the appropriate response to the call."

Kevin West, CPD spokesman, said the response is based on "the data we receive from the alarm company."

He said police receive "a huge" amount of burglar alarm calls.





From May of 2022 to April of 2023, CPD received 11,547 burglary alarm calls, which is an average of about 962 calls per month.

Mr. West said, "Of those, fewer than one percent were calls that were actionable - that is, resulted in some type of law enforcement action such as a report, arrest, citation, field interview, referral to a specialized unit, towed vehicle, etc."



