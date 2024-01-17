County Schools Close Thursday; UTC Resuming Normal Schedule; County Offices Open At 10

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Thursday "due to continuing hazardous road conditions in much of the county. The primary concerns are icy roads in the northern and mountain areas, treacherous back roads, and ice-covered parking lots and driveways at many schools."

Athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled.

The following SACC Inclement Weather Sites will be open on a two-hour delay at 8 a.m.: Battle Academy, East Brainerd Elementary, East Ridge Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, and Red Bank Elementary. Students should bring lunch and a drink.

Twelve-month employees will use their discretion and report to work on a two-hour delay if able. Those unable to report should contact their supervisors for instructions.

UTC will be open on Thursday with a normal operating schedule.

Students who are unable to return to campus safely due to their local conditions should inform the faculty members teaching their classes as soon as possible and seek reasonable accommodations. Students will be expected to complete all work within the limits set by the faculty member.



Faculty members who are unable to return to campus safely due to their local conditions should work with their Department Head/School Director as described by the UTC Faculty Handbook.



Staff members who are unable to return to campus safely due to their local conditions should contact their supervisor.

Hamilton County General Government will be operating on a delayed start and opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday due to inclement winter weather.

County officials said, "County employees who are unable to commute to work due to unsafe driving conditions in certain parts of the county will not be required to come into the office and will have the option to work remotely. If worsening conditions persist, we will adjust accordingly on Thursday morning.

"We are working to get Hamilton County open and operating to the best of our ability as we navigate the aftermath of harsh and unsafe weather conditions. With the understanding that this may affect the level of great work that county departments do every day, we will be working with reduced staff and ask for the community’s patience with those who are able to safely make it to the office."

In response to inclement weather, Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday. Extracurricular activities may take place in the afternoon.