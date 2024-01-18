Latest Headlines

Retired Georgia State Patrol Troop Commander Don Stultz Jr. To Run For Walker County Sheriff

  • Thursday, January 18, 2024
Don Stultz
Don Stultz

Retired Georgia State Patrol Troop Commander Don Stultz Jr. announced he is running for Sheriff of Walker County, Ga. 

Mr. Stultz was born in May 1958 to Don Stultz Sr, a decorated World War II veteran, and Nell Robinson Stultz, a longtime healthcare professional. Growing up in LaFayette, he is a graduate of the LaFayette High School class of 1976.

His campaign said, "Raised to be a hard worker, Don worked his first job with his Uncle, earning $.25 per hour. Don later worked at his father’s furniture store, Suburban Discount Furniture, as a delivery boy. Don then attended several colleges and universities including Dalton State College, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Brenau University, North Western University School of Staff and Command (Illinois) and Columbus State University (Georgia). He has pending degrees in Business Administration, Criminal Justice, and Public Administration.

"Don began his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer with the city of LaFayette and was later employed as a patrolman in 1978. In 1980, after an extensive background check and physical fitness test, Don fulfilled his lifelong dream of being part of the elite Georgia State Patrol.  

"Don’s law enforcement career would span over four decades and take him across our great state in numerous capacities as a leader. His service and training carried him across the United States and into the Federal Republic of Germany for training which included handgun tactics, sniper training, intelligence gathering, VIP Executive protection, as well as other protocols with the GSG9 Anti-Terrorism Team.  

"In 2017, Don’s appointment to Troop A Commander at the Rank of Captain was confirmed by Governor Nathan Deal and the Georgia Board of Public Safety.  

"As Troop A Commander, Captain Stultz supervised the operations of the Georgia State Patrol in fourteen North West Georgia counties. This territory included seven patrol posts, Troop Emergency Communication Divisions, and the Troop’s Specialized Reconstruction Team (SCRT). In 2018, under the leadership of Captain Stultz, Troop A was awarded the TOP Troop Award for the first time in Troop A history. Don also received recognition from the Georgia General Assembly for his leadership at the Tri-State Crematory disaster where over 339 bodies were discovered in open, shallow graves, and other improper handling of the deceased loved ones in our community.  

"On Jan. 1st, 2020, after 42 years of devoted public service, Don retired from a thriving career in law enforcement." 

"Mr. Stultz, his wife Maggie, a 31-year educator and principal of LaFayette High School, and their six-month-old Chocolate Lab, Willow, reside in LaFayette. 

"Since Mr. Stultz announced his intention to become the next Sheriff of Walker County, he has made it a priority to get out and meet the voters of Walker County, attending over 50 community events since September.

"Don is running his campaign based on common principles: Public Service and Public Safety. To serve the community to the best of his ability and overall make Walker County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family. 

"The Stultz Campaign intends to keep up a steady pace of meeting voters and hearing of the issues that matter to them." 

When asked what the most pressing issue that Walker County currently faces, Mr. Stultz said, “The influx of drugs in our communities and on our streets is a real and concerning problem. I will tackle the issue head on by ensuring that all deputies are properly trained in advanced criminal interdiction and situational awareness.”



Don Stultz and wife Maggie
Don Stultz and wife Maggie
With Only 5 Members Present, Beer Board Fails To Find Exile Off Main A Disorderly Place
  • 1/18/2024

With just five Beer Board members present, a motion to declare a bar just off Main Street as a disorderly place failed on Thursday morning. Two charges of operating a disorderly place brought ... more

School Board Takes Money, But Upset About Way Funds For Howard, Brainerd Fields Arrived
  • 1/18/2024

County School board members on Thursday agreed to accept $1,050,000 from the county despite strong criticism of the way the money was diverted from two non-profits. The County Commission on ... more

School Board Approves $3,000 Travel Allotments For Board Members In 7-3 Vote
  • 1/18/2024

The County School Board on Thursday night approved $3,000 travel allotments for board members in a 7-3 vote. The new policy includes the ability for a board member to let another board member ... more

