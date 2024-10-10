Former Chattanoogan Weathers Hurricane Milton

Former Chattanoogan Dan Lovin and his family are okay today after remaining in their home and weathering Hurricane Milton.



Mr. Lovin, who lives in Bradenton, Fl., chose to remain in his home with his family about 10 miles inland from the Gulf. Officials said Hurricane Milton has left at least three million without power. Mr. Lovin said their electricity went out about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night.



Mr. Lovin told Talk Radio 102.3 hosts Jed Mescon and J.R. “Jim” Reynolds, “The storm was pretty intense. The storm hit land several hours before expected, around 8:15 p.m. We could still see daylight and what was going on outside. We weren’t supposed to, but we walked around our home and there didn’t appear to be any damage.



“The ironic thing was when the eye passed over us, It was cloudy, there was no wind and we could hear the generators in our neighborhood."



Mr. Lovin said one of the Tampa radio stations reported 100 m.p.h. winds were recorded at the Sarasota airport.

He said he talked to his son in Orlando and he is okay. The Vietnam veteran said his family has plenty of supplies and will help any of his neighbors who have needs.



Mr. Lovin worked for Chattanooga Funeral Home for 25 years before retiring in 2014 and moving to Florida.