3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting

Three other men are among those caught in a Chattanooga Police Department/TBI underage prostitution sting.

It was conducted at a hotel in Lookout Valley.

An Internet ad was posted by police on an adult escort website.

An undercover officer posed as a 16-year-old underage female. In some cases, two undercover officers were used.

Police said Henry Pavon Cruz, 51, of Cleveland, Tn., sent a text "100 20 minuto Si No."

The "undercover officer" said she was only 16 and needed him to wear protection. Cruz arrived at the hotel and agreed to pay $100 in cash for sex.

Police said Cruz handed over the $100, then proceeded to take off all his clothes and lie down on the bed. He was then arrested.

An affidavit says Vitalii Smichyk, 34, also of Cleveland, Tn., texted, "How much QV (quick visit)?" He was told $100 and he should have protection. He replied "OK" and asked the address.

Police said a second female undercover officer texted Smichyk, and it was arranged that he have sex with both for $150. Smichyk was taken into custody after handing over the cash.

Leyvis Edi Velasquez-Perez, 26, of 12th Ave., also wound up at the busy hotel. Police said he agreed to pay $100 for "a quickie."

Told he would need to wear protection, Velasquez-Perez said, "Oh, okay, but I'm safe."

The three face charges of solicitation of a minor and trafficking for commercial sex acts.