Woman Charged With Murdering Sister, Then Trying To Pin Blame On Husband's Pregnant Girlfriend

The Sheriff's Office said a woman shot her sister in the back of the head, then tried to pin the blame on her husband's pregnant girlfriend.

Brittani Harmon, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Brianna Harmon, on Thursday at 8201 Thrush Hollow Lane.

Investigators said Ms. Harmon went to a Publix and asked to use a phone to call 911. On the call, she claimed to be the husband's girlfriend and said she was at Fast Access Healthcare, which is her (Brittani Harmon's) primary care provider. Asked what she was wearing, she described the clothes she had on. She said the victim's body was still lying on a couch.

Deputies used a GPS locator and arrived at the Publix while Ms. Harmon was still on the phone. She immediately hung up.

It was noted that Ms. Harmon had a working phone and did not need to borrow one.

Ms. Harmon said she did use the Publix phone, but said she used it to call a lawyer.

Deputies responded at 12:40 p.m. to the Thrush Hollow Lane address. The front door was partially open.

The body was found on the couch with a white blanket and black shirt covering the chest and face. When those items were removed, deputies saw blood on the victim's mouth and under her neck. She was wearing sweatpants, socks and a shirt.

Deputies forced their way into three rooms and found a gun in one of them.

Video from a Ring camera showed only Brittani Harmon coming and going from the house, it was stated.

A gun was found in the spare tire hatch of the vehicle that Ms. Harmon used to drive to Publix.

It was found that the victim had a single gunshot wound to the back of the head that exited out of her cheek.