Rhea County Sheriff's Office Will Not Face Prosecution

  Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Knox County District Attorney’s office has notified the State Comptroller's Office that that office will not be presenting the investigation by the Comptroller's office on Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal to a grand jury.

In a letter dated Oct. 3, William C. Bright, Assistant District Attorney working for Knox County District Attorney General Charme P. Allen, advised the Comptroller's office that they have reviewed the investigative report complied by the Comptroller's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. And, after conversations with Emily Hutchins, Investigative Counsel for the Comptroller's office, and members of her staff, the decision was made not to submit the case to the Rhea County Grand Jury.

Assistant District Attorney Bright said the statute of limitations had expired on a number of potential charges by the time that the Comptroller's office had completed the investigation.

“After reviewing all of the information and carefully considering it in regard to the remaining charges, I do not believe the currently available evidence, when presented to a jury, would lead to a reasonable likelihood of conviction,” wrote Mr. Bright.

Jason Mumpower, Tennessee Comptroller, had directed the investigation along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after receiving a request from former 12th Judicial District Attorney Mike Taylor back in 2018. His letter was issued after then Rhea County General Sessions Judge J. Shannon Garrison sent a letter to Sheriff Neal regarding the improper releases of inmates to which the judge told the Sheriff, “Sheriffs do not have the authority to release inmates on bond.”

The report cites activities which include improper inmate releases, employees getting paid for time not worked, giving a non-certified animal shelter administrator a weapon, and making questionable expenses for a Christmas Toy Drive.

Sheriff Neal continued the Toy Drive when he took office in 2002 to continue providing help for needy children and adults in Rhea County. In 2008 the Sheriff’s Department was screened by the United State Marine Corps and was accepted as a member of the Toys for Tots Program they sponsor. Not only does the Sheriff’s Department collect toys but also a coat drive. The Sheriff's Department works year-round with accepting donations of coats, clothing and toys as well as monetary donations from citizens, public service organizations and businesses Many churches also participate.

Mr. Mumpower released his completed investigation to the public on Wednesday on the State Comptroller website.


