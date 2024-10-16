Hullander Says Hamilton County Losing 1,000 Acres A Year Of Farmland

County Trustee Bill Hullander, who grew up on an Apison farm, told the County Commission on Wednesday that Hamilton County is losing 1,000 acres per year of farmland.

He said just 90,000 acres remain on the Greenbelt in the county.

"We have lost 24,000 acres of farmland since 2010," he said.

Trustee Hullander said statewide the farm loss is 9.8 acres per hour.

The daily farm loss is 237 acres in Tennessee.

Trustee Hullander, speaking during the Agricultural Week observance, said farming in Hamilton County has a $5.8 million economic impact.

He said there are 17,596 jobs in Hamilton County agriculture.