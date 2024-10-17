Pedestrian, 25, Struck And Killed While Walking In I-75 Lane Of Traffic

At 7:15 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck call near 720 Interstate 75. When the officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who was deceased.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the man was walking on the interstate in the lane of travel. A three-vehicle crash occurred with one of the vehicles striking the pedestrian.





All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to a nearby exit until approximately 10:11 a.m.





