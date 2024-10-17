Latest Headlines

Pedestrian, 25, Struck And Killed While Walking In I-75 Lane Of Traffic

  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 75 on Thursday.

At 7:15 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck call near 720 Interstate 75. When the officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who was deceased.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. 
 
The preliminary investigation shows the man was walking on the interstate in the lane of travel. A three-vehicle crash occurred with one of the vehicles striking the pedestrian.

All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to a nearby exit until approximately 10:11 a.m.

Latest Headlines
Pedestrian, 25, Struck And Killed While Walking In I-75 Lane Of Traffic
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2024
McCallie Submits Boarding Student Restriction Proposal To TSSAA
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/17/2024
UTC Men's Tennis Set To Host Steve Baras Fall Invite
  • Sports
  • 10/17/2024
UTC Runners Host Final Regular Season Meet At Camp Jordan Friday
  • Sports
  • 10/17/2024
Fire Service Study For Unincorporated Areas Raises Option Of Forming County Fire Service
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2024
Clerks Take Action To Deal With Trash Around The Courts Building
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2024
Breaking News
Clerks Take Action To Deal With Trash Around The Courts Building
  • 10/17/2024

The Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office held a “clean up day” around the Courts Building on Thursday morning. About 20 deputy clerks, from all three offices gathered outside to pick ... more

Approval Time Nears For New Plan Hamilton
Approval Time Nears For New Plan Hamilton
  • 10/17/2024

Local residents have two or three weeks to study the new Plan Hamilton, now 75 percent complete, and give feedback to county officials. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) CLARK, ... more

Breaking News
Paved 2.2-Mile Bicycle Boulevard In Red Bank Moving Forward
  • 10/16/2024
Judge Rules Pension Board Must Pay Lt. Craig Joel's Pension Benefits; Pension Board Appeals
  • 10/16/2024
Signal Mountain Fires Town Manager With No Explanation; New Finance Director Quits
  • 10/16/2024
Motion For Commercial Development Along East Brainerd Road Narrowly Fails At County Commission
  • 10/16/2024
WWTA Receives $24 Million State Clean Water Loan
  • 10/16/2024
Opinion
Yet 20 Days And America Shall Be Overthrown
  • 10/17/2024
An Election 2024 Forecast
  • 10/16/2024
County Government With Selective Facts And Our Tax Dollars
  • 10/17/2024
Alarming Drop In State Corporate Tax Collections
  • 10/17/2024
Faith, Family And Freedom Is More Than A Campaign Slogan For Michele Reneau - And Response (2)
  • 10/17/2024
Sports
Lady Vols Step Into Spotlight At SEC Tipoff ’25
Lady Vols Step Into Spotlight At SEC Tipoff ’25
  • 10/17/2024
Davis, Margaritis Share First Round Lead At Tennessee Mid-Amateur
Davis, Margaritis Share First Round Lead At Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 10/16/2024
Simonsen Among Contenders At Midway Point Of PGA Tour Q-School Qualifiers
Simonsen Among Contenders At Midway Point Of PGA Tour Q-School Qualifiers
  • 10/16/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Prepare For Dynamic Bama Quarterback
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Prepare For Dynamic Bama Quarterback
  • 10/16/2024
#11/10 Vols Primed For Alabama Matchup
#11/10 Vols Primed For Alabama Matchup
  • 10/16/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga’s Fall Family Fest Block Party Is Oct. 26
  • 10/17/2024
Memorial Wall 25th Anniversary Observance Will Be Oct. 26
Memorial Wall 25th Anniversary Observance Will Be Oct. 26
  • 10/17/2024
“Toys For Tots” Comes To Mainstreet Cruise-In Oct. 26
“Toys For Tots” Comes To Mainstreet Cruise-In Oct. 26
  • 10/17/2024
Run, Walk And Give Thanks At The 12th Annual Stuffing Strut
Run, Walk And Give Thanks At The 12th Annual Stuffing Strut
  • 10/17/2024
Harvest Playground Jail And Bail Fundraiser Event Set For Thursday
Harvest Playground Jail And Bail Fundraiser Event Set For Thursday
  • 10/16/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Finalists In Songwriting Competition
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Finalists In Songwriting Competition
  • 10/17/2024
Veteran Appreciation Concert Will Be Nov. 2
Veteran Appreciation Concert Will Be Nov. 2
  • 10/17/2024
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Liverman And Chien Oct. 29
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Liverman And Chien Oct. 29
  • 10/17/2024
The Ladies Of Lee Perform At ACDA
The Ladies Of Lee Perform At ACDA
  • 10/17/2024
"A Holiday Spectacular" Free Concert Is Nov. 17
"A Holiday Spectacular" Free Concert Is Nov. 17
  • 10/17/2024
Opinion
Yet 20 Days And America Shall Be Overthrown
  • 10/17/2024
An Election 2024 Forecast
  • 10/16/2024
County Government With Selective Facts And Our Tax Dollars
  • 10/17/2024
Dining
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
  • 10/14/2024
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
  • 10/13/2024
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Business
Big Lots Closing Gunbarrel Road Store
  • 10/17/2024
CARTA Will Sell Tickets With Mobile App "Token Transit" Beginning In November
  • 10/17/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Remains Well Below U.S. Rate
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Remains Well Below U.S. Rate
  • 10/17/2024
Real Estate
Mixed-Use Development Planned On East Chattanooga's Glass Street
  • 10/17/2024
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
  • 10/17/2024
Kadi Brown: September Residential Market Stats
  • 10/17/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Launches Latin American Association-Mohawk Scholarship
  • 10/17/2024
Lee Business Students Serve At Blythe Bower Elementary
Lee Business Students Serve At Blythe Bower Elementary
  • 10/16/2024
Hal Taylor Receives Prestigious 2024 Educator Of The Year Award
Hal Taylor Receives Prestigious 2024 Educator Of The Year Award
  • 10/16/2024
Living Well
Understory: Transforming Chattanooga Through Tree Planting
  • 10/17/2024
CHI Memorial Earns Cardio-Oncology Center Of Excellence Certification
CHI Memorial Earns Cardio-Oncology Center Of Excellence Certification
  • 10/17/2024
Community Leaders And Organizations To Be Recognized At 2024 City Of Potential Awards Breakfast
  • 10/16/2024
Memories
Red Clay State Park Opens New Interactive Exhibit About Cherokee People
  • 10/15/2024
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
NSDAR Chickamauga Chapter Celebrates 130th Anniversary
  • 10/11/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Free Tree ReLeaf To Give Away 1,000 Trees Beginning Oct. 19
  • 10/17/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
  • 10/14/2024
Church
Men's City-Wide Fellowship & Prayer Breakfast Is Oct. 19
  • 10/16/2024
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 10/16/2024
"Who Is This God You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/16/2024
Obituaries
Mary Britten Hill Lynch
Mary Britten Hill Lynch
  • 10/17/2024
Katharine "Katie" Beach Latimore Taff
Katharine "Katie" Beach Latimore Taff
  • 10/17/2024
James Barry Richards
James Barry Richards
  • 10/17/2024