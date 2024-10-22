Detective Says Teen Scoped Out Dodson Avenue House Before Shots Rang Out

A detective testified at a bond hearing Tuesday that 19-year-old Henry Clay'tell Davis scoped out the inside of a house on Dodson Avenue just before a barrage of shots were fired into the house, killing one person.

Davis is asking that his $610,000 bond be lowered.

Deontae Brown died after being shot in the head from one of the bullets fired into 3315 Dodson on April 14, 2023.

Also charged in the case are Marvin Menifee Jr. and Renyetta Lowe.

Detective Joel Gunn said there initially were four people in the car, but another woman was let out at the Carver Recreation Center after being told that something was about to occur. The same woman was picked back up after the shooting, it was stated.

The witness said Davis told the driver how to get to the house. He was let out and went inside the house wearing a ski mask. He checked out rooms in the house before going back outside and getting in the car.

It was then that some 15 shots rang out, battering the house where some 5-6 people were inside.

Detective Gunn said a camera at the Carver Center caught Menifee tossing out a 9 mm shell casing that matched those found at the murder scene.

The bond hearing before Judge Boyd Patterson was continued so Davis' mother could testify later.