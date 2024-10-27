Reneau Leads In House District 27 Fundraising, But Lennon Not Far Behind

Michelle Reneau, the Republican candidate who pulled off a surprising upset of veteran Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in the primary, raised over $70,000 in the last quarter for the general election.

However, Kathy Lennon, the Democratic candidate, is not far behind, reporting $56,372 in the quarter for the House District 27 seat.

Ms. Reneau had $22,411 carried over from the previous period, while Ms. Lennon had $21,915.

Ms. Reneau was boosted by a $5,000 gift from Senator Marsha Blackburn, and she received $2,500 from conservative Rep. William Lamberth, of Portland, Tn. Local House member Greg Vital added $1,800.

The Lennon campaign was bolstered by $5,000 from the Ironworkers Local 704. The former county school board member was helped by current school board members Ben Connor and Jill Black, as well as Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly.

The election is Nov. 5.

