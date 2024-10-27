Latest Headlines

Reneau Leads In House District 27 Fundraising, But Lennon Not Far Behind

  • Sunday, October 27, 2024

Michelle Reneau, the Republican candidate who pulled off a surprising upset of veteran Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in the primary, raised over $70,000 in the last quarter for the general election.

However, Kathy Lennon, the Democratic candidate, is not far behind, reporting $56,372 in the quarter for the House District 27 seat.

Ms. Reneau had $22,411 carried over from the previous period, while Ms. Lennon had $21,915.

Ms. Reneau was boosted by a $5,000 gift from Senator Marsha Blackburn, and she received $2,500 from conservative Rep. William Lamberth, of Portland, Tn. Local House member Greg Vital added $1,800.

The Lennon campaign was bolstered by $5,000 from the Ironworkers Local 704. The former county school board member was helped by current school board members Ben Connor and Jill Black, as well as Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly.

The election is Nov. 5.

Michelle Reneau (R)

$5,000

Marsha PAC Brentwood, Tn.

$2,500

Lamberth PAC Portland, Tn.

$1,800

Norman Bobo

Christie Denton

Nathan Denton

James Killian

John Koehler

Terry Miles

Glen Morris

Suzanne Morris

Frank Niceley

Nooga PAC

Lee Pittman

Greg Vital

$1,250

Frank Ramseur

$1,139.40

Tonya Miller

$1,035

Sam Turnipseed

$1,017.50

Richard Jahn Jr.

$1,000

James Bardoner

Tom Decosimo

Jeremy Faison

James Faulkner

Thomas Gallant

Garrett PAC of Goodlettsville, Tn.

Shara Pisowicz

Babs Rymer

$900

John Anderson-Cooley

$600

Steve Greenfeld

$550

Joe Pleva

$535.95

Marc Miller

$533.35

Allison Miller

$525

Jay Morris

$517.50

Edward Frainie

Melissa Hartung

Valerie Wells

$500

Chris Allen

Wendy Bjurstrom

Linda Brown

Lori Brooks

Mark Caldwell

Esther Helton

Elizabeth King

James Lamb

Joseph Maddox

Jimmy Matlock

Christopher Myers

Richard Pettit

Laura Sibold

Sabrena Smedley

Suzanne Stehr

Robert Watson

John Zeiser

$485

Kimberly Fiorella

$400

Tom Francescon

Robert Geier

$362.25

Carol Day

$358.75

Virginia Anne Manson

$353.50

Craig Shermer

$303.50

Rebekah Campbell

$300

Gregory Campbell

Brenden Jennings

Wayne Cropp

John Simpson

$299.67

Melissa Barrett

$280

Carol Grohn

$260.54

Pam Fields

$258.75

Leigh Linhoss

$256.99

Margery Sanders

$250

Elizabeth Clem

Lauren Cone

Darren Delaney

Larry Grohn

Taylor Keaton

Robert McGarvey

Lindsay Moore

Rachel Tiarks

$233.89

Doreen Mazzone

$225

Gail Greene

$207

Bradley Dolan

$200

Ashrose Enterprises

Rebecca Day

Andrew Ewin

Christopher Rowe

William Todd

Catherine White

Marsha Yessick

Kathy Lennon (D):

$5,000

Ironworkers Local 704

$1,800

Crystal Boehm

John Foy

James Mills

Jennifer Mills

Robert Mills

Olan Mills II

$1,500

Elizabeth Graham

$1,000

Anne Bright

Paul Brock

John Brooks

Libby Dietzen

Pat Neuhoff

Tennessee State UAW PAC

$750

Chuck Dupree

$500

William Aiken

Cornelia Brock

Ben Conner

Andrea Crouch

David Eichenthal

Future901 of Memphis

Tamara Hart

Paul Hendricks

Peter Hetzler

Charles Jones

Tim Kelly

Pete Phillips

Lisa Quigley

Becky Sharpe

$405

Renee Shoop

$400

Corey Petree

Tiffany Phillips

$275

Lisa Crowder

$250

Eugenia Alderdice

Paul Campbell

James Cooper

John Dorris

Anne-Marie Farmer

Sarah Faulkner

Jerre Haskew

Heidi Hefferlin

Caleb Hemmer

James Kennamer

Bo Mitchell

Ken Mitchell

Keith Sanford

David Sharpe

William Steverson

Tennessee NASW PAC

Susan Thompson

$200

Jack Allen

Megan Barry

Jill Black

David Brock

Melinda Challener

Erin Coleman

Jane Debarge

Pamela Dickson

Almanuel Douglas

Kelly Fitzgerald

Margaret Haley

Linda Hill

Tresa McCallie

Lori Quillen

Nancy Shiles

Mary Jane Spehar

