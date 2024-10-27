Reneau Leads In House District 27 Fundraising, But Lennon Not Far Behind

Michelle Reneau, the Republican candidate who pulled off a surprising upset of veteran Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in the primary, raised over $70,000 in the last quarter for the general election.
However, Kathy Lennon, the Democratic candidate, is not far behind, reporting $56,372 in the quarter for the House District 27 seat.
Ms. Reneau had $22,411 carried over from the previous period, while Ms. Lennon had $21,915.
Ms. Reneau was boosted by a $5,000 gift from Senator Marsha Blackburn, and she received $2,500 from conservative Rep. William Lamberth, of Portland, Tn. Local House member Greg Vital added $1,800.
The Lennon campaign was bolstered by $5,000 from the Ironworkers Local 704. The former county school board member was helped by current school board members Ben Connor and Jill Black, as well as Chattanooga mayor Tim Kelly.
The election is Nov. 5.
Michelle Reneau (R)
$5,000
Marsha PAC Brentwood, Tn.
$2,500
Lamberth PAC Portland, Tn.
$1,800
Norman Bobo
Christie Denton
Nathan Denton
James Killian
John Koehler
Terry Miles
Glen Morris
Suzanne Morris
Frank Niceley
Nooga PAC
Lee Pittman
Greg Vital
$1,250
Frank Ramseur
$1,139.40
Tonya Miller
$1,035
Sam Turnipseed
$1,017.50
Richard Jahn Jr.
$1,000
James Bardoner
Tom Decosimo
Jeremy Faison
James Faulkner
Thomas Gallant
Garrett PAC of Goodlettsville, Tn.
Shara Pisowicz
Babs Rymer
$900
John Anderson-Cooley
$600
Steve Greenfeld
$550
Joe Pleva
$535.95
Marc Miller
$533.35
Allison Miller
$525
Jay Morris
$517.50
Edward Frainie
Melissa Hartung
Valerie Wells
$500
Chris Allen
Wendy Bjurstrom
Linda Brown
Lori Brooks
Mark Caldwell
Esther Helton
Elizabeth King
James Lamb
Joseph Maddox
Jimmy Matlock
Christopher Myers
Richard Pettit
Laura Sibold
Sabrena Smedley
Suzanne Stehr
Robert Watson
John Zeiser
$485
Kimberly Fiorella
$400
Tom Francescon
Robert Geier
$362.25
Carol Day
$358.75
Virginia Anne Manson
$353.50
Craig Shermer
$303.50
Rebekah Campbell
$300
Gregory Campbell
Brenden Jennings
Wayne Cropp
John Simpson
$299.67
Melissa Barrett
$280
Carol Grohn
$260.54
Pam Fields
$258.75
Leigh Linhoss
$256.99
Margery Sanders
$250
Elizabeth Clem
Lauren Cone
Darren Delaney
Larry Grohn
Taylor Keaton
Robert McGarvey
Lindsay Moore
Rachel Tiarks
$233.89
Doreen Mazzone
$225
Gail Greene
$207
Bradley Dolan
$200
Ashrose Enterprises
Rebecca Day
Andrew Ewin
Christopher Rowe
William Todd
Catherine White
Marsha Yessick
Kathy Lennon (D):
$5,000
Ironworkers Local 704
$1,800
Crystal Boehm
John Foy
James Mills
Jennifer Mills
Robert Mills
Olan Mills II
$1,500
Elizabeth Graham
$1,000
Anne Bright
Paul Brock
John Brooks
Libby Dietzen
Pat Neuhoff
Tennessee State UAW PAC
$750
Chuck Dupree
$500
William Aiken
Cornelia Brock
Ben Conner
Andrea Crouch
David Eichenthal
Future901 of Memphis
Tamara Hart
Paul Hendricks
Peter Hetzler
Charles Jones
Tim Kelly
Pete Phillips
Lisa Quigley
Becky Sharpe
$405
Renee Shoop
$400
Corey Petree
Tiffany Phillips
$275
Lisa Crowder
$250
Eugenia Alderdice
Paul Campbell
James Cooper
John Dorris
Anne-Marie Farmer
Sarah Faulkner
Jerre Haskew
Heidi Hefferlin
Caleb Hemmer
James Kennamer
Bo Mitchell
Ken Mitchell
Keith Sanford
David Sharpe
William Steverson
Tennessee NASW PAC
Susan Thompson
$200
Jack Allen
Megan Barry
Jill Black
David Brock
Melinda Challener
Erin Coleman
Jane Debarge
Pamela Dickson
Almanuel Douglas
Kelly Fitzgerald
Margaret Haley
Linda Hill
Tresa McCallie
Lori Quillen
Nancy Shiles
Mary Jane Spehar