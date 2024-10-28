Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT 
3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE 
9339 CHAR BAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT

BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BROOKS, DAVID LORNE 
12907 GEORGETOWN VILLAGE LN GEORGETOWN, 373364008 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWNING, TONY EVERTT 
4105 Pattentown Road OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063221 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, ALISHA ANN 
503 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DRYMAN, COLE P 
416 GRAM ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO 
10405 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUGS (DRUGS VIOLATIONS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELKINS, CHLOE L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

FERNANDO, JESUS 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GILBERT, THOMAS RALPH 
19 SEQUATCHIE RIVER RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GREEN, JAMES DANIEL 
36 WILLARD LN WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANEY, EDWARD BAXTER 
1136 W COFFELT RD HIXSON, 373432301 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARDEMAN, SAMANTHA ALISON 
29 PATTEN PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374022211 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL 
4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061114 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE 
10105 CARER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HEAD, THOMAS MAURICE 
204 RUTH WAY SPRINGHILL, 37174 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW 
8225 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37420 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LINARES, EMERSON ALBERTO 
1105 SEWANEE DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOWE, CHRISTIAN A 
1320 JOURNEY DR APT 211 MURFREESBORO, 371303454 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN 
909 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NORRIS, CAMERON DEVONTEZ 
2546 CENTERSTONE CIR CLARKSVILLE, 370408802 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ORTIZ GALVEZ, MELQUIADES 
7157 BLOSSOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE 
24 45ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000

VASQUEZ, EDWIN 
4723 TALL PINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN 
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WISER, JASON BRADLEY 
8430 DUN HILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/20/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BROOKS, DAVID LORNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COYNE, ALISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRYMAN, COLE P
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELKINS, CHLOE L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/13/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
FERNANDO, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GREEN, JAMES DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HEAD, THOMAS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LINARES, EMERSON ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/05/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOWE, CHRISTIAN A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NORRIS, CAMERON DEVONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • SPEEDING
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ORTIZ GALVEZ, MELQUIADES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000
WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/19/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WISER, JASON BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/28/2024
Lee Flames Finish Regular Season With 2-2 Tie At Home
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2024
Lady Flames Celebrate Seniors With 3-1 GSC Soccer Win
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2024
UTC Soccer Closes Regular Season With 1-0 Loss; Mocs Are Fifth Seed In SoCon Tournament
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2024
UTC Men Wrap Up Fall Golf Season With 7th Place Finish In Alabama
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2024
Paul Payne: Playing The Keep Exceeds Lofty Expectations
  • Sports
  • 10/27/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AUSTIN, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS, ... more

Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Off-Duty Crash Dies From Injuries
Collegedale Motor Officer Involved In Off-Duty Crash Dies From Injuries
  • 10/26/2024

The Collegedale officer who suffered serious injuries in an Oct. 13 motorcycle crash has died. The Collegedale Police Department said Friday night, "It is with deep sadness that Chief Sapp ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Council Cuts Pay Amount In Separation Agreement With City Manager; Citizens Hit "Lack Of Transparency"
  • 10/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/26/2024
Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center
Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center
  • 10/25/2024
Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
Arrest Made In Attempted Armed Robbery At Hixson Pike Smoke Shop
  • 10/25/2024
Hearing To Be Held In Chattanooga On Requested Water Rate Increase
  • 10/25/2024
Opinion
Our Mayor Wamp Does It Again
  • 10/27/2024
Help The Campaign To Place A Wreath At Every National Cemetery Grave
  • 10/26/2024
Proud To Endorse Esther Helton-Haynes
  • 10/25/2024
Action Needed On Narrow, Unimproved Roads Now
  • 10/25/2024
Esther Helton-Haynes, A Rare Asset For District 30
  • 10/25/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Playing The Keep Exceeds Lofty Expectations
Paul Payne: Playing The Keep Exceeds Lofty Expectations
  • 10/27/2024
UTC Soccer Closes Regular Season With 1-0 Loss; Mocs Are Fifth Seed In SoCon Tournament
  • 10/27/2024
Lady Flames Celebrate Seniors With 3-1 GSC Soccer Win
  • 10/27/2024
Lee Flames Finish Regular Season With 2-2 Tie At Home
  • 10/27/2024
Mocs Win Fifth Straight With 31-10 Victory Over VMI
  • 10/26/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Wednesdays
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Wednesdays
  • 10/28/2024
VVA Chapter 203 Holds Christmas Kick Off
VVA Chapter 203 Holds Christmas Kick Off
  • 10/25/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Morgan Luttrell
Profiles Of Valor: Morgan Luttrell
  • 10/25/2024
15th Annual Chattanooga Guns And Hoses Charity Boxing Event Will Be At Camp Jordan Arena
  • 10/26/2024
Heritage House Seeking Vendors For Nov. 16 Holiday Market
  • 10/25/2024
Entertainment
Covenant Theatre Presents Jane Eyre Nov. 14-16
Covenant Theatre Presents Jane Eyre Nov. 14-16
  • 10/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/25/2024
Lee University To Present Percussion Ensemble Nov. 4
Lee University To Present Percussion Ensemble Nov. 4
  • 10/25/2024
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
SAU’s Symphony Orchestra Presents Selections From Bach And Barber In Concert
  • 10/25/2024
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Has Fall Concert Sunday
  • 10/23/2024
Opinion
Our Mayor Wamp Does It Again
  • 10/27/2024
Help The Campaign To Place A Wreath At Every National Cemetery Grave
  • 10/26/2024
Proud To Endorse Esther Helton-Haynes
  • 10/25/2024
Dining
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
City Once Again Has A Chattanooga Brewing Company; Drury Hotel On Shallowford To Have Restaurant/Bar
  • 10/18/2024
Brian Joyce Getting Back In The Bar Business
  • 10/18/2024
Business
DENSO Announces Expansion Of Auto Supplier’s Tennessee Presence
  • 10/24/2024
Unemployment Rates Stay Below 5% In Nearly All Counties
Unemployment Rates Stay Below 5% In Nearly All Counties
  • 10/24/2024
Shaw Industries To Invest Approximately $90 Million To Expand Domestic Manufacturing Of Resilient Flooring
  • 10/24/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Denise Murphy
  • 10/24/2024
The Raines Group Promotes James Fields To Vice President Of Management
The Raines Group Promotes James Fields To Vice President Of Management
  • 10/24/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 10/24/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s DHMM Students Partner With Operation Blessing Hurricane Relief
Lee’s DHMM Students Partner With Operation Blessing Hurricane Relief
  • 10/25/2024
YMCA Early Learning Language Immersion Center Transitions To New Location
  • 10/25/2024
Lee’s Lady Flames To Hold Volley For A Cure
Lee’s Lady Flames To Hold Volley For A Cure
  • 10/25/2024
Living Well
Rheumatologist Trina Pal Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
Rheumatologist Trina Pal Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
  • 10/25/2024
Erlanger’s Project SEARCH Awarded By TN Department Of Disability And Aging
Erlanger’s Project SEARCH Awarded By TN Department Of Disability And Aging
  • 10/24/2024
John Judge: Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be So Scary
John Judge: Cancer Doesn’t Have To Be So Scary
  • 10/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
John Shearer: Bill Overend, Bob Mulkey Fondly Remember Anna B. Lacey Custodian Ernie Harris
  • 10/25/2024
161st Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Commemorated Nov. 23-25
  • 10/22/2024
Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Awarded Capital Maintenance And Improvements Grant From Tennessee State Museum
  • 10/22/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fall Fantasies
  • 10/22/2024
TWRA Issues Boating Safety Advisory For Douglas Lake
  • 10/21/2024
Section Of Franklin State Forest Closed Due To Threat Of "Spiking"
  • 10/17/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 49: Specialty Gift Stores 2
  • 10/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
Bob Tamasy: During Uncertain Times Remember E + R = O
  • 10/28/2024
Second Missionary Baptist Church Seniors Host End-Of-Life Forum
  • 10/26/2024
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
Martin To Present Azusa Lecture On Renewing Biblical Worship
  • 10/24/2024
Obituaries
Bettye Parris
Bettye Parris
  • 10/27/2024
Frances “Cricket” Patterson
Frances “Cricket” Patterson
  • 10/27/2024
Jeanne Harshbarger Sawyer
Jeanne Harshbarger Sawyer
  • 10/27/2024