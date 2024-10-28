Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE
9339 CHAR BAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROOKS, DAVID LORNE
12907 GEORGETOWN VILLAGE LN GEORGETOWN, 373364008
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
4105 Pattentown Road OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063221
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COYNE, ALISHA ANN
503 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRYMAN, COLE P
416 GRAM ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
10405 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUGS (DRUGS VIOLATIONS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELKINS, CHLOE L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
FERNANDO, JESUS
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GILBERT, THOMAS RALPH
19 SEQUATCHIE RIVER RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GREEN, JAMES DANIEL
36 WILLARD LN WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANEY, EDWARD BAXTER
1136 W COFFELT RD HIXSON, 373432301
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARDEMAN, SAMANTHA ALISON
29 PATTEN PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374022211
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL
4100 FOREST ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061114
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
10105 CARER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HEAD, THOMAS MAURICE
204 RUTH WAY SPRINGHILL, 37174
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW
8225 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37420
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LINARES, EMERSON ALBERTO
1105 SEWANEE DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOWE, CHRISTIAN A
1320 JOURNEY DR APT 211 MURFREESBORO, 371303454
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN
909 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NORRIS, CAMERON DEVONTEZ
2546 CENTERSTONE CIR CLARKSVILLE, 370408802
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ORTIZ GALVEZ, MELQUIADES
7157 BLOSSOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
24 45ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000
VASQUEZ, EDWIN
4723 TALL PINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN
2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WISER, JASON BRADLEY
8430 DUN HILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
