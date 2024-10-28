Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

3115 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062650

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

9339 CHAR BAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT



BOLIVAR CARANAMA, CARLOS DANIEL

312 MCBRIEN RD APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROOKS, DAVID LORNE

12907 GEORGETOWN VILLAGE LN GEORGETOWN, 373364008

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

4105 Pattentown Road OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063221

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COYNE, ALISHA ANN

503 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DRYMAN, COLE P

416 GRAM ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

10405 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUGS (DRUGS VIOLATIONS)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELKINS, CHLOE L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/20/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BROOKS, DAVID LORNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWNING, TONY EVERTT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/24/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, ALISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DRYMAN, COLE P

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELKINS, CHLOE L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/13/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH FERNANDO, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HEAD, THOMAS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/28/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LINARES, EMERSON ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/05/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOWE, CHRISTIAN A

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MATTHEWS, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NORRIS, CAMERON DEVONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORTIZ GALVEZ, MELQUIADES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/01/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000 WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/19/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WISER, JASON BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/22/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/27/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

