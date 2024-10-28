Sheriff's Deputy During Hixson Chase: "The Driver Is Taking Shots At Me"

Dashcam video was played in General Sessions Court in which a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy involved in a chase calmly told of having multiple shots fired at him.

Deputy Jake Thomas said on the video, "I believe he just shot at me."

He then reported to dispatch, still in a calm voice, "The driver is taking shots at me. The driver is taking shots at me."

As the black Ford pickup he was pursuing went off southbound Highway 153 onto Gadd Road, the deputy said, "He is still firing at me."

Deputy Thomas said he eventually halted as Randy Ellis Harris went down Hixson Avenue, saying it was a dead end street and shots had continued to be fired at him from the vehicle.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound multiple charges to the Grand Jury against Harris, 44, and his wife, Jasmine Pierce Harris, 36.

The judge said Harris likely faces up to 30 years in prison, and his wife 25 years.

Deputy Thomas said he could see Randy Harris with a gun hanging out the window aimed at him and shots coming during the harrowing incident.

He said he did not see Ms. Harris firing, but he said a review of the video showed "she did shoot at me." He said she also reached out the window and aimed toward his patrol car.

The Sheriff's vehicle was hit twice.

Judge Statom said, "You rarely literally hear the shots being fired (in a pursuit dashcam video played in court)."

She said Deputy Thomas "was so willing to protect our community that he continued to drive toward the vehicle where shots were coming from that were intended to take his life."

Of Ms. Harris, the judge said, "She was willing to help shoot at this officer who left his home that morning hoping he would be able to come back to his family that evening."

Judge Statom raised the bond for attempted first-degree murder against Randy Harris from $200,000 to $750,000. She increased the bond for reckless endangerment from $100,000 to $250,000. The bond for evading arrest went from $100,000 to $200,000. The bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stayed at $100,000.

Prosecutors said Randy Harris has an extensive criminal record.

Judge Statom raised the bond for Jasmine Harris to $335,000.

Ms. Harris said the couple had been residing next to his mother's house on Hixson Avenue in a house she owns.

Ms. Harris was caught about an hour after the shooting, but Randy Harris ran into nearby woods and was not apprehended until the next day.

Deputy Thomas said he first encountered the couple at the Weigel's on Highway 153 in the Aug. 29 incident. He said he became suspicious when they both were acting very nervous. He said a check showed that Randy Harris did not have a valid license.

Randy Harris was crying during the hearing and was given tissue.