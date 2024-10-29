Latest Headlines

Officials Celebrate Launch Of Pilot State Interstate Beautification Project At 4th Street

  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Judge Neil Thomas speaks at groundbreaking
Judge Neil Thomas speaks at groundbreaking

Judge Neil Thomas said it took eight years and five months to come to fruition as he launched the start of a Fourth Street beautification project on Tuesday morning.

He said it is hoped the landscaping later will be extended to the MLK Boulevard exit as well.

The eventual project is to plant 1,000 trees, along with shrubs and wildflowers, on the entire 21-acre site, he said.

Judge Thomas, who heads the Tennessee Interstate Conservancy, said the idea came to him while driving through North Carolina in June of 2016 and seeing beautifully landscaped freeways.

He said, "It's not just for the beautification. It reflects pride of place and is an enhancement to economic development."

Judge Thomas said the Chattanooga project is a pilot for freeway beautification across the state of Tennessee.

Mike McClanahan, of TDOT, said the plantings will focus on native species and those that are pollinator friendly. He said much citizen input went into the landscape design.

"It will create a welcoming entryway to the city," he said.

Troy Gardner, of the Ragan Smith firm, said 13 tree species will be included along with native shrubs and wildflowers.

There will be plants and trees in bloom for all four seasons, it was stated.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "This is a very big deal, and we wouldn't be standing here today if it were not for Judge Thomas."

He said there had been discussions of such a project when he was operating a car dealership off the MLK exit.



